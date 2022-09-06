ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
yah goohot
3d ago

We're looking to Andy for an honest opinion? That's like looking at Biden for brain activity! Damn these people they dredge up

Rose
2d ago

This guy is one the FBI CORRUPT GUY WHICH CNN THE BIGGST FAKE NEWS HIERED. SO YOU PEOPLE WITH REAL BRAIN AND INTELLIGENT THINK ANY CARES WHAT HE THINKS AND SAY? YoYOU MOST BE OUT OF YOUR MIND.

HOJACK INDEPENDENT
3d ago

This decision to bring in a special master will not stop or change the outcome of the investigation by the DOJ it will however slow it down. The job of the special master is to separate the documents that have attorney client privilege and return those documents to Trump. And those documents have already been separated once.

Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed

Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
