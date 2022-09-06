Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Yardbarker
Three reasons the Packers will beat the Vikings
The NFL is finally back and the Green Bay Packers will begin their title quest on Sunday. The Packers will kick their season off with a division game in Minnesota. The Packers split the season series with the Vikings last season and will have a chance to win a big game to start the season. The NFC North is expected to be a two-horse race between the Packers and Vikings. Here are three reasons The Packers will come out on top Sunday.
Why the Packers will beat the Vikings in Week 1 matchup
The Green Bay Packers will defeat the Minnesota Vikings. Here’s why. Week 1 is almost here for the Green Bay Packers. That means a date with the arch-rival Minnesota Vikings is looming. Minnesota is a team on the come-up. Pro Bowl signal-caller Kirk Cousins gets his old QB coach...
Two Newtown natives are Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders
Emily Rae Aita and Ashley Hillis have fond memories of growing up together in Newtown. Not only did they attend the same dance classes, but their two families lived right around the corner from one another. As adults, Aita and Hillis are still by each other’s side performing routines. The...
thecomeback.com
Eagles GM reveals huge NFL Draft regret
It’s not uncommon for NFL executives, coaches, and decision-makers to have regrets about their NFL Draft decisions, and this week Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman revealed one of his biggest ones, and it relates to two current NFL wide receivers Jalen Reagor and Justin Jefferson. During an appearance...
Vikings unveil first official depth chart of the 2022 season
We are just five days away from the Minnesota Vikings first game against the Green Bay Packers. In turn, the Vikings released their first depth chart of the season. Littered throughout the depth chart are quite a few things that stand out. Take a look and see where everyone was listed.
NFL agents shed light on reputation of Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz by former teammates
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz received a fresh start this season, provided with a shot to turn things around after
NBC Sports
Jonathan Bullard is the only Vikings player on the injury report
The Packers have 11. The Vikings have one. As Minnesota prepares for the first game of the Kevin O’Connell regime, the only player appearing on the injury report is defensive end Jonathan Bullard. He was limited in practice on Wednesday with a biceps injury. Signed in June after playing...
FOX Sports
NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears
At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
Yardbarker
Brian Kelly got verbally bodyslammed by a reporter: 'Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time'
LSU head coach Brian Kelly is not the first college football coach to leave one program for another. He's not even the first to leave before his former team's bowl game. That happens a bunch in college football, and it's not like Notre Dame, of all places, would have had trouble finding his replacement.
Montrezl Harrell reacts on Twitter to signing with Sixers in free agency
The Philadelphia 76ers made a solid move to bolster their bench on Tuesday when they brought in veteran big man Montrezl Harrell on a 2-year deal. He is a proven player who won 6th Man of the Year in 2020 while playing for Doc Rivers with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Yardbarker
Packers set to face a new Vikings team under first-year HC Kevin O’Connell
2022 marks the first year in the last nine that Mike Zimmer won’t command the Vikings against the Packers as Minnesota ushers in a new era. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell will begin his campaign to bring Minnesota back with a new look. While the core of players stays the same, the new schemes and playbooks will offer a different looking Vikings the Packers haven’t seen before.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers on Packers TE Robert Tonyan: 'He looks great'
The Green Bay Packers have a few questions remaining on their depth chart in the passing game before Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receiver Allen Lazard’s status is unclear after being stepped on. Christian Watson may or may not be acclimated enough to play his first live snap in a real game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has his work cut out for him.
The Vikings first injury report is almost non-existent
The first injury report for the 2022 Minnesota Vikings season is out and it is very favorable for the purple and gold. Going into week one is usually the best that the injury report will look due to the lack of playing time for the starters and no regular season games have been played.
New Sixers addition Danuel House Jr. goes to work in pickup game
With training camp continuing to approach, the Philadelphia 76ers are in the process of making sure everyone is ready to go when the time comes. This is a championship roster that has high hopes so being ready when the time comes is a hugely important aspect for this team at the moment.
Yardbarker
Kirk Cousins' make-or-break season with Vikings begins Week 1 vs. Packers
Kirk Cousins is heading into a significant season for the Minnesota Vikings, starting with a Week 1 matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers. After the Vikings fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, the organization signed the quarterback to a one-year contract extension. The Vikings...
NBC Sports
'Mobile' QB Jimmy G plays role of Fields in 49ers' Bears prep
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers learned from first-hand experience last season what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields can do with the ball in his hands. Fields might not be a polished passer with a lot of pocket presence at this stage of his NFL career, but he is ultra-dangerous when he has space to run.
NBC Sports
Eagles re-work two contracts to create cap space: report
Going into business Thursday, the Eagles ranked last in the NFL in available cap space. Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott to the rescue. Johnson and Elliott have agreed to contract restructures to allow the Eagles to carve out desperately needed cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. As of...
97.3 ESPN
