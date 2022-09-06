ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Three reasons the Packers will beat the Vikings

The NFL is finally back and the Green Bay Packers will begin their title quest on Sunday. The Packers will kick their season off with a division game in Minnesota. The Packers split the season series with the Vikings last season and will have a chance to win a big game to start the season. The NFC North is expected to be a two-horse race between the Packers and Vikings. Here are three reasons The Packers will come out on top Sunday.
Why the Packers will beat the Vikings in Week 1 matchup

The Green Bay Packers will defeat the Minnesota Vikings. Here’s why. Week 1 is almost here for the Green Bay Packers. That means a date with the arch-rival Minnesota Vikings is looming. Minnesota is a team on the come-up. Pro Bowl signal-caller Kirk Cousins gets his old QB coach...
Eagles GM reveals huge NFL Draft regret

It’s not uncommon for NFL executives, coaches, and decision-makers to have regrets about their NFL Draft decisions, and this week Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman revealed one of his biggest ones, and it relates to two current NFL wide receivers Jalen Reagor and Justin Jefferson. During an appearance...
Jonathan Bullard is the only Vikings player on the injury report

The Packers have 11. The Vikings have one. As Minnesota prepares for the first game of the Kevin O’Connell regime, the only player appearing on the injury report is defensive end Jonathan Bullard. He was limited in practice on Wednesday with a biceps injury. Signed in June after playing...
NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears

At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
Packers set to face a new Vikings team under first-year HC Kevin O’Connell

2022 marks the first year in the last nine that Mike Zimmer won’t command the Vikings against the Packers as Minnesota ushers in a new era. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell will begin his campaign to bring Minnesota back with a new look. While the core of players stays the same, the new schemes and playbooks will offer a different looking Vikings the Packers haven’t seen before.
Aaron Rodgers on Packers TE Robert Tonyan: 'He looks great'

The Green Bay Packers have a few questions remaining on their depth chart in the passing game before Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receiver Allen Lazard’s status is unclear after being stepped on. Christian Watson may or may not be acclimated enough to play his first live snap in a real game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has his work cut out for him.
Kirk Cousins' make-or-break season with Vikings begins Week 1 vs. Packers

Kirk Cousins is heading into a significant season for the Minnesota Vikings, starting with a Week 1 matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers. After the Vikings fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, the organization signed the quarterback to a one-year contract extension. The Vikings...
'Mobile' QB Jimmy G plays role of Fields in 49ers' Bears prep

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers learned from first-hand experience last season what Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields can do with the ball in his hands. Fields might not be a polished passer with a lot of pocket presence at this stage of his NFL career, but he is ultra-dangerous when he has space to run.
Eagles re-work two contracts to create cap space: report

Going into business Thursday, the Eagles ranked last in the NFL in available cap space. Lane Johnson and Jake Elliott to the rescue. Johnson and Elliott have agreed to contract restructures to allow the Eagles to carve out desperately needed cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. As of...
