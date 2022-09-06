Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Hall County OIS follows motorcycle pursuit
BUFORD – A Hall County officer involved shooting occurred following an attempted motorcycle traffic stop that ended in a crash after a short pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Buford, Hall County, Georgia. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 3, 2022. One man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in this incident.
14-Year-Old David Lake Fuller Killed In A Dirt Bike Crash In Hart County (Hart County, GA)
Authorities responded to a dirt bike crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Beaver Dam Road in Hart county. According to the Georgia State Police, the 14-year-old who [..]
3 People Injured In A Multi Vehicular Crash in Rabun County (Rabun County, GA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash 3 people in Rabun County, on Monday. State troopers reported that a 21 year old, who was driving a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Road reopens after school bus crash in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bus-involved crash blocked a portion of Highway 178 Thursday morning in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 8 a.m. near Betty Drive. The bus was attempting to make a left turn off of Betty Drive onto Highway 178 when it was hit on […]
accesswdun.com
Three people taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Rabun County
A multi-vehicle accident in Rabun County on Monday left three people injured. A 21-year-old driver was turning left onto GA-15 from File Street around 2:30 p.m. when he hit a second vehicle, a Hyundai Accent traveling northbound on GA-15. That Accent was pushed into oncoming southbound traffic, hitting two more cars, a Kia Sedona and a Toyota Corolla.
14 killed in wrecks, 1 by drowning over Labor Day weekend
Crashes on Georgia roads killed 14 people and another person drowned after falling out of a boat during the Labor Day we...
CBS 46
‘Noon Light’ app alerted police to arrest man for rape in Habersham County
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A man faces multiple charges after police say he held a 17-year-old female from Harris County at knifepoint and raped her on Monday morning. But it was an app the victim used that pinged her phone, alerted authorities to her location and led Habersham County police to arrest the man.
accesswdun.com
Gillsville man charged in fatal August motorcycle accident
Authorities have charged a Gillsville man with homicide by vehicle in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened Aug. 6 on Highway 52 in east Hall County. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Gregory Ryan Mauldin 44, was allegedly the at-fault driver in the crash. Mauldin was allegedly exiting a driveway onto Highway 52 at about 2:15 a.m. when he pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville.
accesswdun.com
Wreck on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road results in injuries
One person suffered minor/non-life-threatening injuries in a wreck about 10:20 Sunday morning on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road near Alto. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Jessie Diane Keesha Maney was driving south on Ga. 365 in a Chevrolet Traverse when a Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by Jayson Wade Johnston entered its path while trying to cross Ga. 365.
WYFF4.com
Coroner called to house fire in Anderson County
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A coroner has been called to a fire in Anderson County. The fire was reported Wednesday afternoon on River Road in Piedmont. No other details have been released.
Sylva Herald
E. Main house burns
An abandoned house at 276 E. Main St. beside Zaxby’s burned to the ground Monday morning. The call came in at 3 a.m. and the fire took about 1 1/2 hours to contain, according to Sylva Fire Chief Mike Beck. The house was destined to be demolished to make way for the reconfiguration of N.C. 107. Balsam, Cullowhee and Savannah fire personnel were also on scene, as were the Sylva Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Harris EMS.
1 dead, multiple others injured in Georgia nightclub shooting
HART COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and multiple others were injured in a shooting at a Hart County nightclub. Hartwell police were called to Jack’s, a local nightclub within the Hartwell city limits, at 2:14 a.m. when several people were shot in the parking lot. [DOWNLOAD:...
Woman dies in fire at Upstate home
A woman died Wednesday afternoon in a fire at a home in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
120-year-old beloved Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A massive tree that’s over 120 years old was destroyed by storms this weekend in Greenville County. The property owners say the tree was located at Sassafras flowers at Reedy River Farms and has since been removed from the land. The property owners say...
WJCL
Georgia woman sentenced for lying about military service, her 9-year-old child having cancer
A Georgia woman has admitted to pretending to be a veteran, a Purple Heart recipient and child cruelty. Gabrielle Beutler pleaded guilty to charges of forgery, false representation of a veteran and child cruelty Wednesday in Franklin County, Georgia. Beutler faced charges out of Franklin County and Hart County. The...
NE Ga police blotter: second accuser in molestation case, suspect competent for murder trial
The Office of State Administrative Hearings has upheld the license revocation against a daycare in Jackson County: Bright Beginnings in Jefferson lost its license earlier this year after the arrest of a daycare worker on child molestation charges. There is a second accuser in the case of Cameron Millholland, the...
nowhabersham.com
Dorothy Elizabeth McClellon Brock
Dorothy Elizabeth McClellon Brock, age 86 of Cornelia, Georgia took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 06, 2022. Born in Cornelia, Georgia on July 15, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Howard & Maude Holcomb McClellon. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She served as a caretaker for many of her aging relatives over the years. She was retired from Ethicon – Johnson & Johnson Family Company with many years of dedicated service. In her spare time, Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her children & grandchildren. She also loved being outdoors and camping. Dorothy was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
nowhabersham.com
Hoyt Street Bridge to close; Stonecypher to be made one way in effort to ease traffic congestion
Cornelia drivers, take note; some traffic changes you need to be aware of are coming later this month. The city commission on Tuesday approved new traffic flows on several sidestreets to help ease congestion. Effective September 27, drivers on South Main will no longer be able to cut through to...
GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Hall Co
The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County: a man from Buford, 37 year-old Marshall Hooper, suffered what are called non life-threatening injuries after the Labor Day weekend confrontation with a Hall County deputy who tried to arrest him after a traffic stop. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
nowhabersham.com
Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case
Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
