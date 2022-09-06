Read full article on original website
RHIT to unveil new $1 million scoreboard
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new scoreboard coming to the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will be ranked as the third largest among Division III stadiums. The $1 million gift is from alumnus Pat Noyes and his wife, Cindy. The scoreboard will be unveiled during the Fightin’ Engineers’ first home football game, September 10, and dedicated during a special ceremony on Homecoming, October 8.
New venue officially opens in Idle Creek
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —City officials welcomed a new outdoor and indoor venue called ‘The Garage’ at Idle Creek Golf Course. Community members gathered Thursday tonight in celebration with a ribbon cutting. This new venue features a 7 by 12 foot TV for sporting events, a bar and food.
U.S. Route 40 Festival returns with new additions
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The sixth annual U.S. Route 40 Festival will return onto historic US Route 40 in Brazil, Indiana. The festival will take place Saturday Sept. 17. The public will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment, from live performances, a cruise-in, food trucks, craft vendors, as well as kids activities.
Court Docs: Vincennes man mailed meth to Indiana from California
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man was sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to methamphetamine trafficking charges. According to release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, Christopher Wrought’s charges stemmed from an investigation that started in April 2021.
Details emerge on murder investigation following arrest
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– More information has come out on the investigation of a murder that led to an arrest Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Donald Riley, who was shot and killed at a home in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue.
Fatal Clark Co. crash shuts down I-70 E overnight
CLARK COUNTY, Ill (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Illinois State Police are reporting that one person has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County late Wednesday night. ISP said that the crash happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on September 7 in the eastbound lanes of...
