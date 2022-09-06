ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Excessive Heat Warning extended through Friday; rolling blackouts averted, so far

By Marc Sternfield
 3 days ago

Don’t expect relief from the scorching heat any time soon.

The National Weather Service has extended an Excessive Heat Warning until Friday evening as a “heat dome” continues to deliver oppressively hot temperatures to Southern California.

The warning extends to the greater Los Angeles area including downtown L.A., Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood, and Lakewood, in addition to the mountain valleys, desert areas and the Inland Empire.

Not surprisingly, California power grid managers have extended a Flex Alert to a 7th straight day, asking residents to voluntarily conserve energy, particularly during peak use hours from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Record-breaking heat expected into next week

“This is an extraordinary heat event we are experiencing, and the efforts by consumers to lean in and reduce their energy use after 4 p.m. are absolutely essential,” said Elliot Mainzer, CEO of the California Independent System Operator.

So far, Southern California has managed to avoid rolling blackouts during the heat wave which Mainzer credits to businesses, utilities, and residents doing their part.

“Over the last several days we have seen a positive impact on lowering demand because of everyone’s help, but now we need a reduction in energy use that is two or three times greater than what we’ve seen so far as this historic heat wave continues to intensify,” Mainzer said.

In August 2020, rolling blackouts impacting roughly 800,000 homes and businesses lasted anywhere from 15 minutes to about 2 ½ hours – marking the first time outages were ordered in California due to insufficient supplies in nearly 20 years, according to California ISO.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

AFP

California wildfire doubles in size

A wildfire burning outside Los Angeles has doubled in size in less than 24 hours, firefighters said Thursday as they endured yet another day of blistering heat in the western United States. "The state and much of the West is enduring an historically long and record-breaking heat wave, straining the grid from high electricity use," California Independent Service Operator said.
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an offshore hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires

As Californians endure what could be the worst heat wave in state history, a rare hurricane offshore is poised to extend extreme temperatures already threatening rotating power outages and also deliver powerful winds that could fan raging wildfires. Extreme heat, damaging winds and an increased fire threat will escalate across...
Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert

Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
Are you conserving energy during this historic heat wave?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Independent System Operator says they are preparing for rotating blackouts and power outages due to the extreme heat wave. They say the state’s power demand peaked at over 52,000 megawatts yesterday, which is a new all-time record. Nearly 100,000 people across the state were still without power during some […]
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp

LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
One more day of triple digit heat, big cooldown on the way

Temperatures on Thursday were once again well above average for Bakersfield reaching a high of 107 degrees, just shy of the record of 110. As of right now, everything is indicating very good changes of widespread rain for Kern County this weekend thanks to Tropical Storm Kay spinning off the coast of Baja California. The […]
City of Seal Beach monitoring conditions as Hurricane Kay approaches off coast of Mexico

In anticipation of Hurricane Kay off the coast of Mexico this weekend, the City of Seal Beach wants to remind the community how to best prepare for significant weather events. The City of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, Public Works Department and Police Department will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and will respond appropriately as issues arise. Residents are encouraged to monitor the surf.
Source of raw sewage leak that closed Los Angeles-area beach released

Authorities have traced the cause of a sewage spill that closed RAT Beach in Torrance Wednesday to a residential street in the Palos Verdes Estates, health officials announced. The beach was closed to swimmers and surfers early in the morning after approximately 5,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Malaga Creek, which empties into the […]
Firefighters on Fairview Fire find and feed frightened goat

(KTLA) — A pair of firefighters were able to help out a frightened and thirsty goat that was found wandering not far from the Fairview Fire burning in Riverside County. Firefighter Chris Johnson and Engineer Brett Weise from Cal Fire San Diego County happened upon the goat Wednesday while staging for an assignment, according to […]
