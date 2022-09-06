ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Landing, CA

Silicon Valley

Smart & Final plans new store at site of closed San Jose grocery

SAN JOSE — Smart & Final is planning to open a big warehouse store in the building where a grocery outlet operated for many years in San Jose, according to banners at the retail site. The warehouse-style food and household supplies store has struck a deal to lease a...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz plans rehousing of campers living at the Benchlands

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — After two-and-a-half years of people living in tents in the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, campers are scheduled to begin moving out next week. But it's not happening all at once. "Gathering anything that's important. Anything that I can use up at the Armory, so...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Jeninni Kitchen + Wine Bar Sells to a Surprising But Familiar Chef

September 6, 2022 – There’s something intriguing afoot at arguably Pacific Grove’s most interesting restaurant—with repercussions for one of Carmel’s. After nearly a decade delivering inventive pan-Mediterranean fusion fare to go with uncommon wines, owner-operator Thamin Saleh is selling jeninni kitchen + wine bar. Local...
KION News Channel 5/46

89th Festa Italia returns to Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- 89 years of celebrating Moterey's Italian heritage and culture is set to commence Sept 9. The Festa Italia will be held from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 at the Custom House Plaza - Monterey State Historic Park in Downtown Monterey. Authentic food, music and vendors will be on sight for all The post 89th Festa Italia returns to Monterey appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KRON4 News

Morgan Hill sees significant outages for third-straight day

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — More than four thousand Pacific Gas & Electric customers were without power in Morgan Hill Wednesday night. The outage marked three straight days of significant power losses in the city. PG&E said the outage began at 4:45 p.m. As of 8:30 p.m., there was no estimated restoration time. There have […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat

People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man riding dirt bike in San Jose dies in collision with Tesla

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A man riding a dirt bike died after crashing into vehicle in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.Officers responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue and determined the dirt bike rider was speeding west on Santa Teresa and ran a red light at the intersection, where he collided with a 2018 Tesla sedan going south, police said.The dirt bike rider died at the scene and his name was not yet being released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office. The Tesla driver cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.The fatal collision was the 46th so far in 2022 on the streets of San Jose. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Aldinger at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Some Parts of the Bay Area Reach Dangerously High Temperatures

Temperatures are up across the Bay Area, but the biggest numbers are inland. With temperatures potentially reaching record highs in parts like Contra Costa and Alameda counties, most people are staying inside to avoid the heat. Resident Carla Requena's only option to stay cool at the moment is the cooling...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

