Fearing for staff in the searing heat, Alpine Inn closes Tuesday, losing an estimated $25K in sales
On Tuesday it was boiling at the 170-year-old Alpine Inn, hitting a record breaking 105 degrees. The proprietors of the 170-year-old restaurant, which includes a 250-seat beer garden, made the call Tuesday afternoon to shut down for the rest of the day. The decision cost the restaurant an estimated $25,000 in potential sales.
KSBW.com
The future of Marina Equestrian Center in limbo, city debates for new company takeover
MARINA, Calif. — On Wednesday evening, the city of Marina held a board meeting where they voted on the future of the Marina Equestrian Center— whether or not to move forward with a for-profit company based out of the Bay Area. Now, big changes are coming for the popular horse park.
Silicon Valley
Smart & Final plans new store at site of closed San Jose grocery
SAN JOSE — Smart & Final is planning to open a big warehouse store in the building where a grocery outlet operated for many years in San Jose, according to banners at the retail site. The warehouse-style food and household supplies store has struck a deal to lease a...
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area Waters
Fish are dying by the thousands in San Francisco Bay Area watersGetty Images. Many people in the San Francisco Bay Area have been alarmed by the amount of dead fish seen on the shores of Bay Area waterways. Just what is killing all of these fish?
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz plans rehousing of campers living at the Benchlands
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — After two-and-a-half years of people living in tents in the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, campers are scheduled to begin moving out next week. But it's not happening all at once. "Gathering anything that's important. Anything that I can use up at the Armory, so...
ediblemontereybay.com
Jeninni Kitchen + Wine Bar Sells to a Surprising But Familiar Chef
September 6, 2022 – There’s something intriguing afoot at arguably Pacific Grove’s most interesting restaurant—with repercussions for one of Carmel’s. After nearly a decade delivering inventive pan-Mediterranean fusion fare to go with uncommon wines, owner-operator Thamin Saleh is selling jeninni kitchen + wine bar. Local...
Bay Area squirrels are splooting amid recent heat wave
Concerned calls to wildlife hotlines have been spiking.
89th Festa Italia returns to Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- 89 years of celebrating Moterey's Italian heritage and culture is set to commence Sept 9. The Festa Italia will be held from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 at the Custom House Plaza - Monterey State Historic Park in Downtown Monterey. Authentic food, music and vendors will be on sight for all The post 89th Festa Italia returns to Monterey appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
A slew of official records fall in SF Bay Area, more to come on hotter Tuesday
SAN FRANCISCO — California's San Francisco Bay Area baked amid dangerous heat over the Labor Day weekend, breaking a slew of temperature records at official National Weather Service gauges. More records are expected to be toppled on Tuesday as the hottest day yet of the prolonged event sends the mercury soaring.
Hundreds of Bay Area beachgoers ticketed at Stinson Beach over Labor Day weekend
Stinson Beach was all jammed up before noon Labor Day, officials said.
119 in Walnut Creek? Tuesday will be hottest day for parts of SF Bay Area
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Tuesday’s extreme weather is heating up to once again break records in some parts of the San Francisco Bay Area. KRON4 meteorologist Kyla Grogan said, “More brutal heat grips the bay today with temps at noon already running hotter than they were this time yesterday. Livermore busted an all-time record by hitting […]
Multiple Bay Area cities forecast to exceed 110 degrees Tuesday
Eleven Bay Area cities broke heat wave records on Labor Day as sweltering temperatures bore down on the region, but Tuesday may be even hotter, weather experts warn.
1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)
The Santa Cruz Police Department responded to a motor-vehicle crash that occurred on the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. The crash happened at the San Lorenzo River Railroad [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Morgan Hill sees significant outages for third-straight day
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — More than four thousand Pacific Gas & Electric customers were without power in Morgan Hill Wednesday night. The outage marked three straight days of significant power losses in the city. PG&E said the outage began at 4:45 p.m. As of 8:30 p.m., there was no estimated restoration time. There have […]
NBC Bay Area
People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat
People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 101 near Hollister buckles in heat, forcing closure
A stretch of highway 101 near Hollister was damaged in the heat Tuesday. Officials said it was so hot, the asphalt lifted and caused a traffic hazard. The highway was shut down more than six hours while repairs were made.
Man riding dirt bike in San Jose dies in collision with Tesla
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A man riding a dirt bike died after crashing into vehicle in San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.Officers responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue and determined the dirt bike rider was speeding west on Santa Teresa and ran a red light at the intersection, where he collided with a 2018 Tesla sedan going south, police said.The dirt bike rider died at the scene and his name was not yet being released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office. The Tesla driver cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.The fatal collision was the 46th so far in 2022 on the streets of San Jose. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Aldinger at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.
Bay Area man arrested after reportedly driving drunk onto the iconic ‘Lost Boys bridge’
The passenger, who was on a date with the driver, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
NBC Bay Area
Some Parts of the Bay Area Reach Dangerously High Temperatures
Temperatures are up across the Bay Area, but the biggest numbers are inland. With temperatures potentially reaching record highs in parts like Contra Costa and Alameda counties, most people are staying inside to avoid the heat. Resident Carla Requena's only option to stay cool at the moment is the cooling...
