First responders receive free admission at Tulsa Botanic Gardens for Labor Day

TULSA, Okla. — First Responders were honored with free admission on Labor Day to the Tulsa Botanical Gardens.

The Botanical Gardens are usually closed on Mondays but will open on Mondays that fall on holidays to allow more people to enjoy the gardens on their day off.

Carlos and Briana Zuta both work in hospitals in Tulsa and were given free admissions to the gardens. They both said it feels good to be appreciated.

“I think that’s great. I feel like we, just in the past couple of years, we’ve been celebrated a little bit more and it’s great that we’re continuing to do that,” said Carlos.

“So nice. It feels so good to be appreciated. Like he said, I feel like there’s been more and more discounts and stuff lately for health care workers. It’s nice after spending all today in the hospital to be able to come out and be appreciated yourself,” said Briana.

Staff at the Tulsa Botanical Gardens said they received a warm response to the discount. They also said they always look for ways to give back to the community.

The Tulsa Botanical Gardens have honored the military, veterans, firefighters, police officers and teachers in the past.

