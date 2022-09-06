Update: Rochester Police said they responded to an apartment around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a person wearing a mask who broke in, and was shot by one of the occupants. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Police said at least three to four more gunshots were fired into the apartment by people running from the scene.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO