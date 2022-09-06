Read full article on original website
Fairport raises thousands for family of fallen RPD officer Mazurkiewicz
The Original Steve’s Diner in Fairport was packed with those close to the Mazurkiewicz family.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Checks Sent to Monroe County Clerk’s Office Stolen, Altered and Cashed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Money sent to the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to pay mortgage discharge fees has been stolen. At least 16 checks, sent by banks on behalf of their customers to the Clerk’s office in late May were taken, altered, forged and cashed. The known-theft currently amounts to about $32,000 but investigators believe there may be other victims.
Man shot on Rand St. in Rochester
Once there, they found a 25-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the upper body.
WHEC TV-10
Firefighters extinguish house fire on Clifford Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire on Clifford Avenue. They say when they arrived they found a fire in one of the bedrooms. They were able put it out quickly, and say that fire was started by kids playing with matches on a pile of clothes.
Lockport man killed in pedestrian accident
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man was killed on Friday night after being hit by a car on Transit Road, police said. Just before 9:20 p.m., New York State Police was dispatched to the area of 6237 South Transit Road in Lockport for a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. Police said that […]
Man in guarded condition after high rise fire on Seth Green Dr. in Rochester
The male was transported to a hospital with severe smoke inhalation and burns to his body.
WHEC TV-10
Rand Street shooting Saturday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At approximately 6:45 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Rand Street for the report of a person shot. Officers located a 25-year-old male city resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: RPD says man was shot dead by apartment occupant after breaking in
Update: Rochester Police said they responded to an apartment around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a person wearing a mask who broke in, and was shot by one of the occupants. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Police said at least three to four more gunshots were fired into the apartment by people running from the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Christopher Moody sentenced for fatal hit-and-run in Greece
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The judge sentenced Christopher Moody to three to nine years in prison and a fine of $3000 in the death of Lisa Dambra. Moody was behind the wheel of a car that jumped the curb on Dewey Avenue and Stone Road in Greece and struck Dambra. Police say moody was speeding.
WHEC TV-10
Police release name of RCSD student killed in Webster Ave double shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said that Cahj’miere Robinson is the name of the 17-year-old who was killed in a double shooting on Sunday morning. The Rochester City School District said he was a student. A 16-year-old boy was the other victim in the shooting outside the Thomas Ryan...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Canandaigua’s Eastside Grill and Pub rebuilt by hand after fire
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Running the kitchen is a dream come true for Eastside Grill and Pub’s head chef Joe Herrera. “I’ve been working towards this ever since I started cooking 11 or 12 years ago,” Herrera said. But how many chefs can say they...
One killed, three injured in Cattaraugus County crash
FREEDOM, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed and three were injured following a crash on Saturday night in Cattaraugus County, police said. Just after 6:10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a one-car crash on Pigeon Road in Freedom. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three passengers were transported to ECMC […]
westsidenewsny.com
New legislation in Monroe County allows cameras on school bus stop-arms
On September 1, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello signed new legislation to protect children by installing stop-arm cameras on school buses to capture images of vehicles illegally passing stopped school buses, and issuing a monetary fine to the violator via mail. “The health and safety of all our neighbors, particularly...
Double Fatal Friday Night
Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Troopers say witness report that the car was being driven erratically before going off the road
MCSO investigates missing funds from Monroe County Clerk’s Office
This is an ongoing investigation that began at the request of the Monroe County Clerk's Office.
iheart.com
Parolee Indicted in 2 Rochester Homicides
A parolee with a felony record has been indicted in two separate Rochester homicides. 31-year-old Christopher Williams faces 2 2nd-degree murder charges and 4 weapons counts. He allegedly shot Marcus Bennett to death in a backyard on Sixth Street in July, and gunned down Kenneth Johnson last month on Roycroft Drive.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man shot, injured overnight on Dewey Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, RPD responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a 50-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once. Police say that the circumstances behind this shooting are unknown.
rochesterfirst.com
1 teen dead, another injured after double shooting on Webster Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One teen is dead and another injured after a shooting on Webster Avenue Sunday morning, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. At around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the park behind the Thomas Ryan R-Center on Webster Avenue for the report of gunshots fired.
WHEC TV-10
Man dead following Lyell Avenue stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead after being stabbed multiple times around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Lyell Avenue and Angle Street. RPD says the victim was dropped off at St. Mary’s Medical Campus, where he succumbed to his injuries. News10NBC is following this developing story and will provide updates as we learn more information.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester runners honor murdered Tennessee jogger
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hundreds of runners across the nation took part in “Finish Eliza’s Run” Friday morning, to honor a Tennessee teacher who was murdered while out jogging. “At 5:20 a.m. which was concurrent with a lot of other groups around the nation that was the...
