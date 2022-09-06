ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man in hospital after being shot in south London police pursuit

By John Besley
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself for investigation after a man was shot during a pursuit by specialist firearms officers in Lambeth .

A “suspect” vehicle was stopped following “tactical contact” at 9.51pm on Monday in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, Lambeth Police said in a statement

A police firearm was discharged and a male occupant of the vehicle sustained a gunshot injury, the statement added.

The man, who is believed to be aged in his 30s, received first aid from officers at the scene before being taken to hospital.

His condition is unknown, with the force noting the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been contacted following the incident.

No other injuries were reported, though cordons and road closures are in place while police carry out their investigation.

