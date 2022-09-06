ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Starbucks workers host Labor Day rally at Okla Capitol in OKC

By Alex Gatley
Oklahoma City Free Press
Oklahoma City Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BjWEJ_0hjMFefy00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — Supporters of local labor organizing efforts held a Labor Day rally on the steps of the Oklahoma Capitol Monday. The rally was hosted by local activists with Starbucks Workers United, and included various local organizations and politicians.

Victor Gorin, retired from AT&T and a long-term union activist, was helping register people to vote and there to support recent efforts of a new union movement. Gorin told Free Press, “I remember how good my job was at 18, and then I had far better wages and benefits and job security than I would have had otherwise. I want these people to have the same, and I understand their struggle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1e3A_0hjMFefy00
Although the heat from the middle of the day began to wear on some, the crowd still showed their support for Starbucks workers who are trying to gain union recognition and representation. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Democrat and Oklahoma House representative (HD-88) Mauree Turner was at the event, and they said that this rally is “one way to kind of celebrate all the work that folks have already been doing right and then also to continue to pay homage to all the movements that have come before us.”

Also in attendance was JoBeth Hamon, Oklahoma City Councilwoman representing Ward 6. She is a supporter of the local labor movement that has been developing the last couple of years. “I want to make sure that they feel empowered to ask for what they deserve, so they have bargaining units and can fight for the things that they need, like livable wages, time off, good benefits”, she told us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QnFt7_0hjMFefy00
Oklahoma City Ward 6 Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon speaks to the Starbucks Workers United Labor Day rally at the Oklahoma State Capitol. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

When asked why they were rallying at the Capitol, Collin Pollitt, one of the regional organizers for Starbucks Workers United, said, “This is a day of empowerment for all workers.” He’s fighting for “workplace democracy, and a living wage”, and for Starbucks to truly become a progressive company.

When asked about how labor issues from the past are still relevant today, Pollitt said, “The bosses of those days would say similar things. They would say they just want to have a direct relationship with you. Your voice matters, but you can’t individually go to your boss and ask for a pay raise.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8aYF_0hjMFefy00
Three Starbucks baristas from the NW 23rd St. store and activists in the Starbucks Workers United speak to the media at the Labor Day rally, 2022. They are L-R: Collin Pollitt, J.T. Schoolcraft, and Kat Hudgins. (B. DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Pollitt continued, “But what’s really not fair is how they’ve been treating us when we started filing to unionize.” He said that management threatened partners if they put up union literature and could be subject to “corrective action”. Starbucks also threatened to take away “ASU benefits” which is an online college program for Starbucks.

‘Undeniable’

Mauree Turner was the first to speak to the whole crowd. Their first job out of college was with the American Civil Liberties Union, said Turner. And, their job before that was with the Council on American Islamic Relations and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. “Civil rights and liberties are my passion, and I wouldn’t be here with all of you without people like you”, Turner explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYcqT_0hjMFefy00
Oklahoma Rep. Mauree Turner, HD-88, speaks to the Starbucks Workers United rally Labor Day, 2022 (B. DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

“We do a lot of work that is emotionally taxing, and I appreciate rallies because it gives us a time to come together and celebrate one another, and to envision and reimagine a better future and to create a game plan to build it,” Turner said to applause. “I’m so honored to be able to be here and build a better Oklahoma with you every day, no matter if I’m a representative or in the streets with you. I understand that we have a community to fall back in and fall back on . No matter what happens here, the groundswell for organizing and unionizing here in Oklahoma is big and it’s undeniable.”

‘The time is now’

The next speaker was Ward 2 OKC city councilman James Cooper. He said, “The time is now for us who care about the various communities which call Oklahoma City home.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLb8l_0hjMFefy00
Oklahoma City Ward 2 City Councilman James Cooper Sept. 5, 2022. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

“Because you voted for JoBeth [Hamon] and for me, we were able on our city council, starting in 2019, to ensure the following,” continued Cooper. “One, we made sure that every neighborhood park to the best of our ability over the next decade of our lives will have 63 million dollars to go toward park improvements. We also made sure that 32 million dollars is going toward the beautification of our city. That’s coming and that means that on-ramps and off-ramps like over here at I-235 and 23rd Street…we can beautify that.”

‘Give unions a hand’

Nick Singer, candidate for Oklahoma County Assessor, came to speak. He said, “Affordable housing is a big problem and something that the government has to do something about. The fight for good wages, workplace benefits, work conditions is so critical to the housing crisis, because right now you cannot afford a house on a minimum wage job.”

The final speaker was Lt. Governor candidate Melinda Alizadeh-Fard. She drove home the historic anchor of past union work by saying, “We wouldn’t have this day off if it wasn’t for unions. If you’re here because you have the day off, give your unions a hand.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z93kk_0hjMFefy00
Alisha Humphrey, Starbucks barista at the Nichols Hills store and organizer, visits with a supporter at the Starbucks Workers United Labor Day rally at the Oklahoma Capitol, 2022. (B.DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Correction: In one instance in the original version of this report we misgendered Representative Turner. The correction has been made. We are sorry for the error.

Last Updated September 6, 2022, 12:03 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post Starbucks workers host Labor Day rally at Okla Capitol in OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .

Comments / 4

Related
107.3 PopCrush

One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!

One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
405magazine.com

Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City

Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Court to consider insanity defense for Oklahoma Army veteran charged in Capitol riot

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Thursday, a court will consider an insanity defense for an Oklahoma Army veteran charged in the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Benjamen Burlew of Miami, Oklahoma faces the most serious charges against any of the Oklahomans charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol for allegedly assaulting a photographer. Now, his attorney questions his sanity to stand trial this fall.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Affordable Housing#Protest#Starbucks Workers United#At T#Free Press#Democrat#Oklahoma House
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Bookstore Sharing QR Code for Banned Books in the State

Some folks are not happy with a bookstore in Oklahoma right now and it looks like some Oklahoma teachers are helping get their message out. Banning books is nothing new. I remember Harry Potter books were illegal at my school because they were promoting magic and witchcraft. If anything, it made me want to read those books even more. However, schools and parents will continue to ban books for years to come I imagine.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
LINDSAY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Starbucks
oklahomawatch.org

Why Most Oklahoma State Legislative Races Are Uncontested￼

Nearly 70% of Oklahoma’s state legislative elections will be decided without a single vote cast in November. Those uncontested, no-voters-required races span the state — from Bartlesville to Edmond to west Lawton, where a former Oklahoma Sooners football player named Larry Bush lost the closest state House race in 2018.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Meet the new Oklahoma State Republican Chairman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Flash Point team welcomed the new Oklahoma Republican Chairman, A.J. Ferate, to the table for the latest edition of the show. After much controversy during the last chairman’s leadership, Ferate. The new chairman is taking a much different approach than the previous chairman who was often at the center of controversy. The former chairman often supported John Bennet supported election fraud theories.
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma Voters Send Education Message

For years, Oklahoma has ranked among the bottom tier of states based on academic outcomes (despite the fact that funding is at a record-high level). Now, parents and Oklahomans from all walks of life and corners of the state are ready for change. That was the key message sent in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Fantastic Finds: Pumpkinville is coming to the Myriad Gardens

OKLAHOMA CITY — With summer ending, crews are preparing the Myriad Botanical Gardens for fall!. On Oct. 7, the area will be filled with pumpkins and hay bales for the annual Pumpkinville celebration. Families will be able to explore displays created in the Children's Garden, explore rides and hand-crafted games, participate in activities and more.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
758
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing quality journalism that accurately reflects government, life, arts, and entertainment in the Oklahoma City metro area.

 https://freepressokc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy