Toms River, NJ

ocscanner.news

BEACHWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at route 9 and Admiral. This is a developing story and no additional information is available. Use caution in the area. PreviousMARLBORO: COUPLES DEATH RULED HOMICIDE AND SUICIDE. NextBAYVILLE: PERSON PASSED OUT IN PARK. About The Author. Denise Zimbardo Diakos on...
BEACHWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Dump Truck Flips Closing Central Jersey Roadway

A dump truck overturned shutting down all lanes of Route 18 south in East Brunswick, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 near Route 1, according to the state Department of Transportation. Traffic was using the shoulder, the DOT said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

FARMINGDALE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel were on the scene of an accident at Squankum and Birdsall Roads. We have no additional information available at this time, however, if additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
FARMINGDALE, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STUCK BY CAR

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Fisher and Hazelwood where a pedestrian (actually someone operating a bicycle), was struck by a car and is seriously injured. Medevac was requested but declined to fly due to weather conditions. Two tourniquets have been applied and victim is being transported by ground to an unknown hospital.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

COLTS NECK: OVERTURNED VEHICLE RT 18 SB

Emergency personnel are responding to an accident at mile marker 18.0 on the southbound side of Route 18 for a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time. M D Aslam Aslam on September 8, 2022 -...
COLTS NECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Of Young Motorcyclist Moved By Good Samaritans After Fatal Route 7 Crash: Police

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a van last week, after passing drivers moved his body to the side of Route 7, authorities said. Ahmed Mohamed, of East Brunswick, was believed to have been struck by a GMC van while riding in Route 7 west where the Newark/Jersey City Turnpike and the Belleville Turnpike split — commonly known as "The Split" — around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, Kearny police said.
KEARNY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON GSP NB

Emergency personnel were at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 81.3 northbound on the Garden State Parkway. Traffic remains heavy in this area and if possible you should avoid the parkway.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FOUR CAR CRASH ON GSP NORTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a four car crash at mile marker 83.9 on the Garden State Parkway northbound. Avoid the parkway north if at all possible. This is a breaking story. We will update our page should additional details become available. After leaving My Previous Job 1...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: UTILITY WIRES ON FIRE

Emergency personnel are responding to Route 37 West and Hospital Drive for burning utility lines. We have no information if or how this is impacting electric in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRADLEY BEACH: STRUCTURAL COLLAPSE

The APFD is currently assisting Bradley Beach at a structural collapse incident on the 800 block of Fletcher Lake Ave. Approximately 25 feet of foundation wall had collapsed compromising the B side bearing wall. 30 feet of shoring was constructed to prevent further collapse. media and photos courtesy Asbury Park...
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FENCE FIRE

Emergency personnel were on the scene earlier of a fence fire on Sheila Drive. There is no report that the fire spread to any structures.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MAN WALKS OUT OF WOODS COVERED IN BLOOD

NJSP just found a man stumbling out of the woods near mile marker 82.5 Northbound covered in blood. An ambulance has been requested. This is a breaking story and no additional details are available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

