ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLE FIRE CLOSES RT 37 EAST BY BRIDGE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an active pole fire causing police to close Route 37 East just before the Mathis Bridge. Expect delays in the area.
ocscanner.news
BEACHWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at route 9 and Admiral. This is a developing story and no additional information is available. Use caution in the area. PreviousMARLBORO: COUPLES DEATH RULED HOMICIDE AND SUICIDE. NextBAYVILLE: PERSON PASSED OUT IN PARK. About The Author. Denise Zimbardo Diakos on...
Dump Truck Flips Closing Central Jersey Roadway
A dump truck overturned shutting down all lanes of Route 18 south in East Brunswick, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 near Route 1, according to the state Department of Transportation. Traffic was using the shoulder, the DOT said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
ocscanner.news
FARMINGDALE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel were on the scene of an accident at Squankum and Birdsall Roads. We have no additional information available at this time, however, if additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
HIGHLANDS: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ROLLOVER AND ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel was on the scene of an accident on the 100 block of Bay Avenue. The accident involved an overturned car with entrapment. We have no information as to injuries or the extent thereof.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STUCK BY CAR
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Fisher and Hazelwood where a pedestrian (actually someone operating a bicycle), was struck by a car and is seriously injured. Medevac was requested but declined to fly due to weather conditions. Two tourniquets have been applied and victim is being transported by ground to an unknown hospital.
ocscanner.news
COLTS NECK: OVERTURNED VEHICLE RT 18 SB
Emergency personnel are responding to an accident at mile marker 18.0 on the southbound side of Route 18 for a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time. M D Aslam Aslam on September 8, 2022 -...
Body Of Young Motorcyclist Moved By Good Samaritans After Fatal Route 7 Crash: Police
A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a van last week, after passing drivers moved his body to the side of Route 7, authorities said. Ahmed Mohamed, of East Brunswick, was believed to have been struck by a GMC van while riding in Route 7 west where the Newark/Jersey City Turnpike and the Belleville Turnpike split — commonly known as "The Split" — around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, Kearny police said.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON GSP NB
Emergency personnel were at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 81.3 northbound on the Garden State Parkway. Traffic remains heavy in this area and if possible you should avoid the parkway.
5 seriously injured, including 2 children, in SUV crash in N.J. town
Five people were seriously hurt — including two children — when an SUV crashed into a fence and a tree after veering off a road in Burlington County on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A 48-year-old Mount Holly woman was driving south on the Mount Holly Bypass in Westampton...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FOUR CAR CRASH ON GSP NORTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a four car crash at mile marker 83.9 on the Garden State Parkway northbound. Avoid the parkway north if at all possible. This is a breaking story. We will update our page should additional details become available. After leaving My Previous Job 1...
fox29.com
Car with 3 kids inside trapped under tractor-trailer on the way to school in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - An early morning school run took a terrifying turn Wednesday morning when a car crashed into a tractor-trailer. Police say three students were inside when the car became trapped under the truck on Route 130 and Melrich Road. A photo from the scene shows the front of the car completely under the truck.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: UTILITY WIRES ON FIRE
Emergency personnel are responding to Route 37 West and Hospital Drive for burning utility lines. We have no information if or how this is impacting electric in the area.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: ROAD CLOSURE DUE TO ACCIDENT
Please note that Route 37 is closed in both directions from Bone Hill to Union. Plan alternate routes.
ocscanner.news
BRADLEY BEACH: STRUCTURAL COLLAPSE
The APFD is currently assisting Bradley Beach at a structural collapse incident on the 800 block of Fletcher Lake Ave. Approximately 25 feet of foundation wall had collapsed compromising the B side bearing wall. 30 feet of shoring was constructed to prevent further collapse. media and photos courtesy Asbury Park...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FENCE FIRE
Emergency personnel were on the scene earlier of a fence fire on Sheila Drive. There is no report that the fire spread to any structures.
Police: Car thefts on the rise in Monmouth and Ocean counties
Car thefts continue to be an ongoing issue in the Garden State, despite acting attorney general Matt Platkin allowing police to chase suspected stolen cars back in April.
ocscanner.news
STAFFORD: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK CAUSING SERIOUS INJURIES WHILE TRYING TO CROSS ROUTE 72
On Monday morning, September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:48 AM, the Stafford Township Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian being struck on Route 72 in the area of Marsha Drive. Investigation indicated Kathryn Loftus, 27 years old of Harvey Cedars, New Jersey was traveling east...
Monmouth County traffic fatalities spike; officials urge caution on roads
Following a historically deadly summer on area roads, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey and the county’s police chiefs are urging local motorists to exercise additional caution heading into autumn. According to a Sept. 1 press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, 13 people died in July due...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MAN WALKS OUT OF WOODS COVERED IN BLOOD
NJSP just found a man stumbling out of the woods near mile marker 82.5 Northbound covered in blood. An ambulance has been requested. This is a breaking story and no additional details are available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
