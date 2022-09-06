Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek Fire grows to 31,486 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Visit the Cedar Creek Facebook page for a virtual community will be held Thursday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m. The Cedar Creek Fire has grown up to 31,486 acres. High temperatures are predicted to reach 85F in lower elevations and 77F in higher elevations. Winds from...
With increased fire danger, remember to protect your home by with a defensible space
EUGENE, Ore. — A good reminder with current fire danger, you can protect your home with a defensible space. Clearing your yard of any flammable materials. Clearing any vegetation and ignition sources such as dead plants, bushes, grass and weeds, five feet from your home. Remove dead or dry...
Fire officials expand Cedar Creek Fire closure for firefighter and public safety
WESTFIR, Ore. — Due to rapid fire growth, the closure order for the Cedar Creek Fire has expanded. This closure includes several roads, trails and areas including but not limited to:. Roads: Forest Road 2417, Forest Road 1934, and Forest Road 19 (Aufderheide Drive) from milepost 20 (just east...
Mt. Pisgah, surrounding recreation area to close due to fire danger
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to fire danger, Howard Buford Recreation Area (Mt. Pisgah) will be closed to the public beginning Friday, September 9, through at least Saturday, September 10. The closure includes all areas of the park, including trails, the Arboretum and river access. The closure of Howard...
Cedar Creek fire continues to grow, now at 18,143 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Tuesday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge Oregon. It will also be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook. With high temperatures in the 90s and wind speeds reaching up to 8 mph...
GO NOW: Increased evacuation level announced for areas around Cedar Creek Fire
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Increased fire activity has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire. In addition to all previously issued evacuation notices remaining in effect, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuation level increases. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW)...
Over 12,000 people across 6 counties will face power shut-offs, Pacific Power says
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Important information for Pacific Power customers. More than 12,000 people spanning six counties will see their power shut down as early as midnight Friday and lasting through Saturday. The power company says the shutoff is a proactive effort to reduce wildfire risk during the dangerous...
Fire task forces return to Coburg
Defense against structure fires is increasing during the weekend in Lane County. Two task forces will be returning to the Coburg Fire Station in about an hour to debrief. Units have been in Joseph, Oregon, aiding in protection from fires. Due to the wind event this weekend, units will stay...
McKenzie River Clinic plans to rebuild and expand where former facility stood
BLUE RIVER, Ore. — " It was the most traumatic experience I've ever lived though, to just have a town burn down overnight and to just have all resources gone." says Shawn Dufault Medical Assistant and Volunteer Firefighter. Two years after the Holiday Farm Fire burned the McKenzie River...
Walks for Recovery event Saturday; informs public the dangers of addiction in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday, September 10, will be the first of five events for Oregon Recovers, organizing 'Walks for Recovery', state wide campaign. Oregon Recovers is a statewide coalition working to transform Oregon healthcare to ensure prevention, treatment, and recovery support services for Oregonians suffering from addiction. The first...
Sheriff: Missing 75-year-old found deceased in Lane County; vehicle found in water
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A missing hiker was found deceased in Lane County Wednesday, authorities reported. Around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overdue hiker from the Eugene area. A caller reported that their 75-year-old family member had left to run...
Deschutes Co. Sheriff's Office lieutenant dies in off duty Junction City motorcycle crash
A Deschutes County Sheriff's Office lieutenant passed away from injuries sustained in an off duty motorcycle crash in Junction City, the sheriff's office announced. On September 4, 2022 the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was informed that Lt. Ernie Brown died in an off duty motorcycle crash in Junction City, Oregon. Lt. Brown was transported to the hospital after the crash, but passed away from injuries he received.
Reminder from police to watch out for kids as the new school year begins
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A new school year has officially started in the Bethel school district. Kindergarteners through eighth-graders went back to class today, with high schoolers starting tomorrow. Tomorrow is also the first day for many students in Eugene 4-J and Springfield. And a reminder from police to...
Fugitive from Justice arrested after fleeing seatbelt violation traffic stop
EUGENE, Ore. — An attempted traffic stop for a seatbelt violation turned into a chase and standoff in Eugene Monday. Eugene Police say that at 7:00 p.m. a sergeant working the "Click It or Ticket" seatbelt grant attempted to stop the driver of a Honda Accord for a seatbelt violation.
Oregon Ducks are back on home turf for Saturday's game
EUGENE, Ore. — Last weekend, Oregon played in a stadium that was filled with roughly 85% of the opponent's fans, but this weekend they are back at Autzen Stadium and ready to show Oregon fans they are not the team they may have watched last weekend. "I think our...
