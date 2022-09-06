A Deschutes County Sheriff's Office lieutenant passed away from injuries sustained in an off duty motorcycle crash in Junction City, the sheriff's office announced. On September 4, 2022 the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was informed that Lt. Ernie Brown died in an off duty motorcycle crash in Junction City, Oregon. Lt. Brown was transported to the hospital after the crash, but passed away from injuries he received.

JUNCTION CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO