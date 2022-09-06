ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Cedar Creek Fire grows to 31,486 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Visit the Cedar Creek Facebook page for a virtual community will be held Thursday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m. The Cedar Creek Fire has grown up to 31,486 acres. High temperatures are predicted to reach 85F in lower elevations and 77F in higher elevations. Winds from...
OAKRIDGE, OR
Mt. Pisgah, surrounding recreation area to close due to fire danger

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to fire danger, Howard Buford Recreation Area (Mt. Pisgah) will be closed to the public beginning Friday, September 9, through at least Saturday, September 10. The closure includes all areas of the park, including trails, the Arboretum and river access. The closure of Howard...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Cedar Creek fire continues to grow, now at 18,143 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Tuesday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge Oregon. It will also be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook. With high temperatures in the 90s and wind speeds reaching up to 8 mph...
OAKRIDGE, OR
Fire task forces return to Coburg

Defense against structure fires is increasing during the weekend in Lane County. Two task forces will be returning to the Coburg Fire Station in about an hour to debrief. Units have been in Joseph, Oregon, aiding in protection from fires. Due to the wind event this weekend, units will stay...
COBURG, OR
County
Lane County, OR
Walks for Recovery event Saturday; informs public the dangers of addiction in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday, September 10, will be the first of five events for Oregon Recovers, organizing 'Walks for Recovery', state wide campaign. Oregon Recovers is a statewide coalition working to transform Oregon healthcare to ensure prevention, treatment, and recovery support services for Oregonians suffering from addiction. The first...
EUGENE, OR
Deschutes Co. Sheriff's Office lieutenant dies in off duty Junction City motorcycle crash

A Deschutes County Sheriff's Office lieutenant passed away from injuries sustained in an off duty motorcycle crash in Junction City, the sheriff's office announced. On September 4, 2022 the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was informed that Lt. Ernie Brown died in an off duty motorcycle crash in Junction City, Oregon. Lt. Brown was transported to the hospital after the crash, but passed away from injuries he received.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Reminder from police to watch out for kids as the new school year begins

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A new school year has officially started in the Bethel school district. Kindergarteners through eighth-graders went back to class today, with high schoolers starting tomorrow. Tomorrow is also the first day for many students in Eugene 4-J and Springfield. And a reminder from police to...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Ducks are back on home turf for Saturday's game

EUGENE, Ore. — Last weekend, Oregon played in a stadium that was filled with roughly 85% of the opponent's fans, but this weekend they are back at Autzen Stadium and ready to show Oregon fans they are not the team they may have watched last weekend. "I think our...
EUGENE, OR

