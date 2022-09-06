ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Who’s paid the best in DC? It’s not IT professionals

A home buying affordability study ranks the D.C. metro area No. 1 among the highest-paying areas where IT professionals can afford to buy a home, but that IT professionals are not the highest-paid workers in the region. The report by real estate data firm Yardi Matrix was designed to see...
REAL ESTATE
WTOP

DC-area leaders react to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

President Joe Biden and D.C.-area political leaders shared condolences Thursday on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. “Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example,” Biden said in a statement. “She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

Last-Minute Things to Do in the DC Area 9/8-9/11: An All-Night Art Show, a Reggae Festival, and the DC State Fair

No plans this weekend? Here are some last-minute things to do. Never forget. Commemorate 9/11 this weekend with a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb (Sun, free but registration required, National Harbor), a fundraiser organized by the National Fallen Firefighters Association, or the 9/11 Memorial 5k and Half (Sun, $13+, Georgetown), to benefit wear blue: run to remember.
LIFESTYLE
washingtoninformer.com

D.C. Financing Agency Funds Ward 7 Housing Complex

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has financed the construction of The Paxton, a complex located in Ward 7 consisting of 148 affordable apartments. The DCHFA issued $46.92 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $40.02 million in District and federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity for the new project. Other funding came from the Housing Production Trust Fund at the level of $29.02 million in the form of a loan from the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

7 finalists named for Maryland Teacher of the Year

Seven teachers are in the running for the state’s highest educator recognition, Maryland Teacher of the Year. The Maryland State Department of Education recently announced the finalists. They include the following teachers:. Charles Whittaker of Anne Arundel County Public Schools;. Berol Dewdney of Baltimore City Public Schools;. Alicia Amaral...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone of 12,000 Registered Apprentices

Highest Participation Ever in State History; Apprenticeships Provide Expanded Opportunities for Maryland Workers and Employers. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history.
WTOP

Record 8 fledged chicks for Louisiana’s wild ‘whoopers’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a state record for fledglings of the world’s rarest crane, but one for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered birds, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday.
LOUISIANA STATE
DC News Now

Metro unveils renovated Orange Line stations in Maryland

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (DC News Now) — If you’re a frequent Metro rider, you’ll notice something quite different the next time you visit one of the Orange Line’s first five stations in Maryland. New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood, and Minnesota Avenue stations were closed for more than three months for extensive reconstruction. The stations, which […]
NEW CARROLLTON, MD
WTOP

Oil company settles criminal cases in California spill

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — An oil company on Thursday pleaded guilty in federal court to negligently discharging crude off the Southern California coast when its underwater pipeline ruptured last year, a spill that closed miles of shoreline and shuttered fisheries. Meanwhile, Houston-based Amplify Energy and two of its...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WTOP

MGM National Harbor bringing in more revenue than a year ago

MGM National Harbor is busier than it was a year ago. Gaming revenue for Maryland’s six casinos in August was relatively flat compared to last summer, but among the three largest, MGM National Harbor was the only casino with an increase in gaming revenue. MGM National Harbor raked in...
MARYLAND STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Stimulus To Give Maryland Residents Debt Relief

The Biden Administration is providing help for some groups of student loan borrowers. This aid is a write-off of up to $20,000 for some and a one-year pause for others. Maryland wants more borrowers to benefit by giving them a tax credit. The state has launched a student loan relief program.
MARYLAND STATE

