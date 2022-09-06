President Joe Biden and D.C.-area political leaders shared condolences Thursday on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. “Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example,” Biden said in a statement. “She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO