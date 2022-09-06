Read full article on original website
WTOP
Who’s paid the best in DC? It’s not IT professionals
A home buying affordability study ranks the D.C. metro area No. 1 among the highest-paying areas where IT professionals can afford to buy a home, but that IT professionals are not the highest-paid workers in the region. The report by real estate data firm Yardi Matrix was designed to see...
WTOP
DC-area leaders react to Queen Elizabeth II’s death
President Joe Biden and D.C.-area political leaders shared condolences Thursday on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. “Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example,” Biden said in a statement. “She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”
Washingtonian.com
Last-Minute Things to Do in the DC Area 9/8-9/11: An All-Night Art Show, a Reggae Festival, and the DC State Fair
No plans this weekend? Here are some last-minute things to do. Never forget. Commemorate 9/11 this weekend with a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb (Sun, free but registration required, National Harbor), a fundraiser organized by the National Fallen Firefighters Association, or the 9/11 Memorial 5k and Half (Sun, $13+, Georgetown), to benefit wear blue: run to remember.
DC Man Sentenced For Role In Night Of Violence Across Maryland, Virginia
A Washington, DC man will spend more than a decade in prison for his role in a day of terror that involved a violent armed robbery and two armed carjackings in Maryland and Virginia, federal officials announced. Rashaun Onley, 23, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by...
washingtoninformer.com
D.C. Financing Agency Funds Ward 7 Housing Complex
The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has financed the construction of The Paxton, a complex located in Ward 7 consisting of 148 affordable apartments. The DCHFA issued $46.92 million in tax-exempt bonds and underwrote $40.02 million in District and federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit equity for the new project. Other funding came from the Housing Production Trust Fund at the level of $29.02 million in the form of a loan from the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development.
WTOP
7 finalists named for Maryland Teacher of the Year
Seven teachers are in the running for the state’s highest educator recognition, Maryland Teacher of the Year. The Maryland State Department of Education recently announced the finalists. They include the following teachers:. Charles Whittaker of Anne Arundel County Public Schools;. Berol Dewdney of Baltimore City Public Schools;. Alicia Amaral...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone of 12,000 Registered Apprentices
Highest Participation Ever in State History; Apprenticeships Provide Expanded Opportunities for Maryland Workers and Employers. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history.
WTOP
Prosecutor named to probe GOP candidate for Michigan AG Matthew DePerno, others about effort to access voting machines
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutor named to probe GOP candidate for Michigan AG Matthew DePerno, others about effort to access voting machines. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Youth curfew to be enforced by Maryland county amid violence
Officials in a Maryland county near the nation’s capital that has had its deadliest month in decades say they will strictly enforce a curfew aimed at keeping teens off the streets at night.
WTOP
Record 8 fledged chicks for Louisiana’s wild ‘whoopers’
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a state record for fledglings of the world’s rarest crane, but one for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered birds, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday.
fox5dc.com
Maryland couple delivers newborn baby in car on side of Route 50 in Bowie on way to hospital
BOWIE, Md. - A Maryland family is all smiles after their newborn baby made an early arrival in their car on the side of the highway on the way to the hospital!. Brian and Michelle Whitehead say they were on the way to the delivery room back on August 30 when they knew time was running out to make it before the baby came.
Metro unveils renovated Orange Line stations in Maryland
NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (DC News Now) — If you’re a frequent Metro rider, you’ll notice something quite different the next time you visit one of the Orange Line’s first five stations in Maryland. New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood, and Minnesota Avenue stations were closed for more than three months for extensive reconstruction. The stations, which […]
Family demands justice two years after 21-year-old was killed in Maryland
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A Virginia mom crosses state lines in a fight for justice. 21-year-old Payton Marshall was shot and killed in Prince George’s County two years ago. On the anniversary, the family stood in front of Police Headquarters demanding answers. “I’m just so used to him knocking on the door, […]
WTOP
Oil company settles criminal cases in California spill
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — An oil company on Thursday pleaded guilty in federal court to negligently discharging crude off the Southern California coast when its underwater pipeline ruptured last year, a spill that closed miles of shoreline and shuttered fisheries. Meanwhile, Houston-based Amplify Energy and two of its...
WTOP
Silver Spring Jazz Fest, Rosslyn Jazz Fest present double music fun on Saturday
The D.C. Jazz Fest may be over, but the free music continues in Maryland and Virginia!. The 17th annual Silver Spring Jazz Festival returns on Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m., while the 30th annual Rosslyn Jazz Festival returns on the same day from 1 to 7 p.m. “It is...
WTOP
MGM National Harbor bringing in more revenue than a year ago
MGM National Harbor is busier than it was a year ago. Gaming revenue for Maryland’s six casinos in August was relatively flat compared to last summer, but among the three largest, MGM National Harbor was the only casino with an increase in gaming revenue. MGM National Harbor raked in...
popville.com
“Cash for Jewelry Gas Money Scam Guy” spotted again
I just wanted to give you (and DC!) a heads up that this guy is still at it. I ran into him with a car full of people (the whole back row was filled and had at least one minor in it) at 14th and F Streets NW. right next...
Tax credit 2022: Deadline for Marylanders to claim $1,000 student debt relief just 10 days away
The deadline for Marylanders to claim a tax credit for student loan debt relief of up to $1000 is approaching in less than two weeks.
BF Kills GF During Labor Day Weekend Fight In Temple Hills
A 78-year-old man has been charged with murder in his girlfriend's death on accusations he shot and killed her during a dispute Labor Day Weekend in Maryland, authorities said. Sandra Watson, 67, of Saint Pauls, NC, was found with a gunshot wound on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace around...
Stimulus To Give Maryland Residents Debt Relief
The Biden Administration is providing help for some groups of student loan borrowers. This aid is a write-off of up to $20,000 for some and a one-year pause for others. Maryland wants more borrowers to benefit by giving them a tax credit. The state has launched a student loan relief program.
Comments / 0