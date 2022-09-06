Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Grants going to local programs to boost literacy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina and Georgia nonprofits, libraries and schools – including three in the CSRA – are getting grants to help narrow the gap between learners and programs. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the funds as part of a larger $3 million grant program...
WRDW-TV
Local pharmacies receive new COVID-19 booster vaccine
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to the community, and in some places, appointments are already available. The vaccines have been shipped to pharmacies and health departments across the two-state. We spoke to Walgreens and a local pharmacy in Richmond County, who say...
WRDW-TV
Salvation Army Center of Hope sees spike in food insecurity
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army Center of Hope says they could use some help. Because of rising food insecurity and poverty, they say the number of people they help has gone up 120 percent. Here’s how you can help. The result of serving 400 meals a day...
WRDW-TV
Food bank to give away fresh produce at drive-up event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank will hold a produce distribution Thursday in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location, 3301 Commerce Drive. During the event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., families can get fresh produce loaded into their vehicles. Food distributed may include produce items such as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Nationwide car show helps local charity comfort ailing kids
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Labor Day weekend brought hundreds of Mustangs and even more car enthusiasts to the Columbia County Performing Arts Center. Organizers only put on a handful of shows across the country. And the largest one was in Evans. More than 300 new, old, and classic cars filled...
Aiken congregation expands into food outreach
Dozens of families got a boost from a new resource this week, with Mercy Church having expanded its offering to include a food pantry. Storehouse of Mercy is part of the Whiskey Road congregation's outreach, and dozens of the ministry's boosters gathered Tuesday afternoon for an Aiken Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. More than 20 cars were lined up within the next couple of hours, as families accepted the chance for "a hand up, not a handout," in the spirit of the ministry's theme.
WJBF.com
WJBF Halloween with a Heart 2022 taking applicants for participants
(WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 and the Giving Your Best Partners are once again hosting Halloween with a Heart in partnership with Columbia County Parks & Recreation. For more than 25 years, Halloween with a Heart has made Halloween special for children challenged with physical and mental exceptionalities from special education classes in CSRA counties. We provide a barrier-free environment for children to trick-or-treat with ease.
bodyshopbusiness.com
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Georgia Woman
The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Kendrick’s Paint & Body, recently donated a refurbished 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan to a deserving Augusta, Ga., woman to provide her independence and the ability to work and take care of her family. The presentation was held at Kendrick’s Paint...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxg.com
Garden City's growing problem
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sidewalks, easements, cemeteries, and other public areas in Richmond County are seeing overgrowth of grass, weeds, and bamboo. Augusta resident Essie Harden says vegetation has grown from the unkempt easement behind her house and into the fence, causing damage to her property. She says, not only has a limb fallen from a tree onto a building in her yard, but some brush got so heavy it broke through a fence. She says she is fearful of snakes and other pests taking up residence just beyond her property line, so she attempted to do something about it.
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. Chamber hosts 11th annual State of the Community address
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County leaders met to discuss the county’s accomplishments and future developments. Residents had a chance to hear from key leaders about accomplishments and future possibilities for one of the fastest-growing counties in the southeast. “We’re continuing to add industry, business, people are seeing what...
WRDW-TV
Augusta native chosen for Berlin Special Olympics 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta native is heading to Berlin next summer to compete in the Special Olympics. Raven Allen was chosen to represent Team Georgia. This will be her first time out of the country, but she’s up for the adventure. She’s super excited. She’s paddled...
WRDW-TV
Aiken’s Makin’ will go on rain or shine, city leaders say
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s like another holiday in Aiken, except with Aiken’s Makin’, it’s double the fun with the festival picking up Friday and Saturday. Showers are trying to mess things up, but the city and vendors say they’ve waited all year for this moment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta rollback rate approved, but not without drama
Augusta commissioners have spent weeks trying to approve this year's millage rate, and getting it done today was not without drama
WRDW-TV
U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back. Now it needs help more than ever. Toward that end, it’s got a local job...
WRDW-TV
‘Mommy gone’: New details on wandering tot, dozing babysitter
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released report details how a driver found a 3-year-old wandering the streets and all a deputy could get from the boy was, “Mommy gone,” before his babysitter was finally found and arrested. The incident happened Tuesday in the area of Palmetto Drive...
WRDW-TV
Business manager, school leaders discuss policy changes at local high school games
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the last couple of weeks, several local school districts have changed their policies for sporting events. We’ve seen Aiken County put a clear bag policy in effect at their games. Jefferson County put a similar policy in place at the end of August. Here’s...
WRDW-TV
Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom
WAGENER, S.C. - An Aiken County mother has now been missing for 17 days. Krystal Anderson’s family reported her missing on Aug. 23 after she was last seen outside her home in Wagener on Aug. 20. Her family is growing frustrated with what they say is little response from...
wfxg.com
Glass injures 1 during shootout at Augusta business
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a shootout occurred in the parking lot of the Discount Food Store on Sand Bar Ferry Road on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Office, 2-3 males were involved in the shootout. Two people were inside the...
The Post and Courier
Aiken County teacher arrested for forgery after submitting altered drug test
More details have emerged as to what led police to arrest an Aiken County teacher last week. A teacher Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School was arrested for forgery charges out of Richmond County. Thomas Russell Schneider, 49, of Grovetown, Georgia, was taken into custody by Aiken County authorities on Sept....
WRDW-TV
Abrams coming to Augusta as Ga. governor’s race heats up
AUGUSTA, Ga. - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are stepping up their efforts, with Abrams making an appearance in Augusta. She hasn’t yet announced the exact location, but Abrams will be in town for a “One Georgia”...
Comments / 0