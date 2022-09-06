The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is going to get more money to hold city inmates but not quite as much as originally planned. At the supervisors’ Aug. 31 meeting, Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the price for feeding inmates at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center is going up at the end of the year. He suggested a phased increase for housing Columbus inmates that would go from the current rate of $25 a day per inmate to $45 a day over three years.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO