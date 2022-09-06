Read full article on original website
Small sheriff offices are doing what they can to maintain competitive wages
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s a nice feeling when extra money comes into your account, some area law enforcement may know what that feels like soon. Columbus police officers and Mississippi State Highway Patrol troopers will see increased wages. Sheriff David Gore in Webster County has seen other sheriff’s...
Visit Columbus hosted Coffee with a Cop
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Visit Columbus turned into a coffee shop this morning. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, along with Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson were in attendance. Visit Columbus hosted coffee with a cop until 10:30 in the morning. It gave everyone a chance to say hello and...
Compromise reached on cost of housing city inmates
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is going to get more money to hold city inmates but not quite as much as originally planned. At the supervisors’ Aug. 31 meeting, Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the price for feeding inmates at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center is going up at the end of the year. He suggested a phased increase for housing Columbus inmates that would go from the current rate of $25 a day per inmate to $45 a day over three years.
Columbus personnel from several agencies train for potential disasters
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Disaster can strike at any time, so first responders train all the time. Thursday, in Columbus personnel from several agencies came together to put that training to the test. Lowndes County EMA hosted its annual disaster drill at Vibrant Church. Columbus Police and Fire...
Tupelo Fire Chief takes part in multi agency review of stolen plane incident
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Fire chief says a multi-agency review has taken place regarding the stolen plane incident that gripped the region this past Saturday. As the plane circled west Tupelo Saturday morning, the Tupelo Fire Department was the lead agency in the emergency response. Fire Chief Kelly Elliott says there was a lot of coordination among many agencies, during a very fluid situation.
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office asking for bottled water donations
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to help others. Deputies are about halfway to their goal of collecting bottled water for people in Jackson. The water drive began last Friday with a call from the Mississippi Sheriff’s...
Mississippi Airports Association Conference provides opportunity to review security measures after Tupelo plane theft
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Airports Association held the first full day of its annual conference in Starkville Thursday. It comes less than a week after the stolen plane incident in Tupelo. “Everybody’s airport is different,” says Tom Heanue, president of the MAA. “The things that may work...
Portable potty prowler on the loose: Mississippi company files report after portable toilet turns up missing
A portable potty prowler is on the loose, and a Mississippi business wants one its property back. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Outdoor Pottys, a family-owned business located in Tupelo, filed a police report with the Tupelo Police Department on Aug. 30 after one of their portable toilets had been stolen from a job site on Oak Drive and West Jackson in Tupelo.
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
Mississippi Minister Confessed to Killing a Missing Man in 2019: Cops
A Mississippi minister confessed to the killing of a 2019 missing man after he came under “heavy conviction” from the crime, according to police. Roger Loyd Taylor went missing on March 10, 2019, in Alabama and has since been a missing person case in both Alabama and Mississippi, according to a Facebook post by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Police said Taylor’s vehicle was found during searches done in Monroe County but Taylor was not.
Tenn-Tom Waterway’s Natural Resource Manager gives updates to Columbus residents
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tennessee – Tombigbee Waterway is a commercial and natural asset for our area. That was the message Thursday in Columbus from the Waterway’s Natural Resource Manager. Along with moving an increasing volume of goods to railways and ports along the route, the...
Mayor, two council members opt out of raises
A proposed raise for the mayor and council members was approved last night, but not everybody is accepting the money. The city of Columbus’ proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget includes raises for both the mayor and the council. The mayor’s salary would increase $10,000 bump to $93,000 annually, and the council would get an $8,000 hike from $18,200 to $26,200.
Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
Miss. former drug addict turned minister confesses to killing Alabama man in 2019
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old former drug addict turned minister was arrested after reportedly confessing to killing an Alabama man during a physical fight in 2019. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, Roger Taylor of Sulligent, Alabama, went missing, and his disappearance...
Examining security at small airports after Tupelo plane theft
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Saturday’s incident involving the stolen plane in Tupelo has raised concerns about security measures at smaller airports. A former member of the National Transportation Safety Board told the Associated Press on Saturday that the “vulnerability of small airports” has “worried security experts for years.”
Arrest made for Aug. 27 shooting in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a recent shooting in Lowndes County. Randy Gunter, 45, was arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 6 at the Columbus office of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He’s accused of shooting another man on Aug. 27 at a location on...
Starkville city leaders could approve next fiscal year’s budget at third hearing
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville city leaders could approve next fiscal year’s budget. A third public hearing will be held during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled board of alderman meeting. A final vote could come after that public hearing. This is where the budget is set for all city...
Labor Day Weekend: Natchez Trace rangers made 10 DUI arrests from Attala to Lee counties
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Natchez Trace Parkway rangers made 10 DUI arrests in a 100-mile stretch over the Labor Day weekend. The stretch of roadway is between Attala and Lee counties. Rangers screened approximately 435 vehicles over two days, issued 26 citations and 42 warnings. “Based on what we’ve seen,...
Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers. A new class is scheduled to begin 18 weeks of training at the end of January. You can get more information at up coming job fair at the Troop sub-stations on September 24th. In our viewing area, that would be in Starkville and New Albany.
Can you identify these Family Dollar robbery suspects in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Louisville Police need your help identifying two suspects who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects walking around the counter and pointing a gun at an employee. Investigators say the incident happened Sunday, September 4th between 9:30 PM and 10:30 PM.
