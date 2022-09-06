ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Heat-related deaths on the rise in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — New numbers from Maricopa County show a dramatic increase in the number of heat-related deaths compared to this time last year. According to the county’s public health department, there have been 111 heat-related deaths since March. That’s a 37% increase compared to this time last year....
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

How to look younger naturally with Advanced Image Med Spa

Advanced Image Med Spa & Elite Wellness Center is Glendale Arizona's premier Medical Spa and Laser Center. We offer the most advanced and comprehensive services available to help keep you looking youthful and natural. Our Estheticians and Laser Technicians have advanced training and years of expertise. Dr. Jennessa Iannitelli owns...
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Charges being submitted related to gun incident at Queen Creek school

QUEEN CREEK — Charges are being submitted to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for consideration after a 4th grader brought a gun on campus at Legacy Traditional School in Queen Creek. On Wednesday, the Queen Creek Police Department said it was submitting charges regarding the August 25 incident. Officials...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Local
Arizona Health
ABC 15 News

Police documents detail crash that killed Downtown Phoenix Ambassador

The legacy of former Downtown Phoenix Ambassador Hans Hughes is still being felt across the community. His friend, Lauren Potter, misses him each and every day. "I think about all the positive memories of Hans and the impact he had on the world and our community," says Potter. Hans was...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Canceled flights keep Sky Harbor from return to pre-pandemic levels

In July 2021, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport saw its monthly total passenger count return to pre-pandemic levels, but a year later the region’s primary airport saw passenger numbers drop again. In July, Sky Harbor’s total passenger count was 3,671,794, more than 147,000 fewer than the total number of...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Humanitarian Aid#Kenya#Volunteers#Medical Services#General Health#Az#Russian#Global Care Force
ABC 15 News

Valley driver learns car doesn't qualify for free recall fix

PHOENIX — If your vehicle has a recall for a safety issue and it's no more than 15 years old, dealers are supposed to fix it free of charge. That's according to federal law. When Ryan Wade's 2012 Ford Fusion started having power steering problems, he searched online. Ryan...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

ASU course helping fill the youth coaching shortage gap

From the time she was five years old, sports have played an essential role in Sarah Waters' life. “Started off with your basic like soccer, softball, track, basketball, I did it all,” said Waters. The ASU beach volleyball player says while the Xs and Os of the games were...
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy