Arizona man allegedly kills 4 family members including nieceBrenna TempleCasa Grande, AZ
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free SubsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scandal-hit AZ-based electric truck maker seeks more capital amid stock price dropJeff KronenfeldPinal County, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Opening Second LocationGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecastBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News
Heat-related deaths on the rise in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — New numbers from Maricopa County show a dramatic increase in the number of heat-related deaths compared to this time last year. According to the county’s public health department, there have been 111 heat-related deaths since March. That’s a 37% increase compared to this time last year....
ABC 15 News
Road Safety Action plan set to be presented to Phoenix city council
PHOENIX — On average, there are 83 crashes daily in Phoenix. Every other day, a crash costs someone their life. In a single year, that is 190 people... enough to fill a Boeing 737 plane. If that Boeing 737 were to crash with no surviving passengers each year, think...
ABC 15 News
How to look younger naturally with Advanced Image Med Spa
Advanced Image Med Spa & Elite Wellness Center is Glendale Arizona's premier Medical Spa and Laser Center. We offer the most advanced and comprehensive services available to help keep you looking youthful and natural. Our Estheticians and Laser Technicians have advanced training and years of expertise. Dr. Jennessa Iannitelli owns...
ABC 15 News
Charges being submitted related to gun incident at Queen Creek school
QUEEN CREEK — Charges are being submitted to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for consideration after a 4th grader brought a gun on campus at Legacy Traditional School in Queen Creek. On Wednesday, the Queen Creek Police Department said it was submitting charges regarding the August 25 incident. Officials...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 15 News
Police documents detail crash that killed Downtown Phoenix Ambassador
The legacy of former Downtown Phoenix Ambassador Hans Hughes is still being felt across the community. His friend, Lauren Potter, misses him each and every day. "I think about all the positive memories of Hans and the impact he had on the world and our community," says Potter. Hans was...
ABC 15 News
Canceled flights keep Sky Harbor from return to pre-pandemic levels
In July 2021, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport saw its monthly total passenger count return to pre-pandemic levels, but a year later the region’s primary airport saw passenger numbers drop again. In July, Sky Harbor’s total passenger count was 3,671,794, more than 147,000 fewer than the total number of...
ABC 15 News
Riot Hospitality Group wants to demolish a Scottsdale office building and build a high-end restaurant
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale-based Riot Hospitality Group has proposed to tear down an office building in Old Town Scottsdale and build a three-story restaurant and bar in its place, but the owners of a hotel across the street have expressed concerns about potential noise issues. The proposed restaurant, which...
ABC 15 News
Valley woman's fresh start outside prison made possible by what she did inside
PHOENIX — After nearly ten years behind bars at Perryville State Prison in Goodyear, Danna Tongate is grateful to begin a new life. She embraced family moments after walking into freedom back in August. “So overwhelming but in the best of ways, I’ve never felt more prepared for anything,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News
Valley driver learns car doesn't qualify for free recall fix
PHOENIX — If your vehicle has a recall for a safety issue and it's no more than 15 years old, dealers are supposed to fix it free of charge. That's according to federal law. When Ryan Wade's 2012 Ford Fusion started having power steering problems, he searched online. Ryan...
ABC 15 News
ASU course helping fill the youth coaching shortage gap
From the time she was five years old, sports have played an essential role in Sarah Waters' life. “Started off with your basic like soccer, softball, track, basketball, I did it all,” said Waters. The ASU beach volleyball player says while the Xs and Os of the games were...
