Moorestown, NJ

NJ.com

Middletown North over Long Branch - Field hockey recap

Ava Sigrist, Karly Walsh and Alexandra Goins notched two goals apiece as Middletown North won on the road, 6-0, over Long Branch in the season opener for both. Isabella Bracchi and Emma Sigrist each added two assists while McKenna Gibson chipped in one assist in the victory. Adrianna Lisotto made...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Ulmer leads Cherokee past Cherry Hill West in OT

Senior Katie Ulmer scored twice, including the game-winner in extra time, as Cherokee squeezed by Cherry Hill West 3-2 in Marlton. Senior Ava Hawk opened up the scoring in the 22nd minute for Cherry Hill West off an assist by junior Kennedy Erdman before Lindsey Napoli equalized for Cherokee about 14 minutes later with help from junior Catherine Hatch.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown and Schalick play to 2-2 tie - Field hockey recap

Woodstown and Schalick each owned a half in the opener. There was one goal in each quarter as the two sides ended the game tied at two in Pittsgrove. Kaitlyn Hassler got the scoring started for Woodstown (0-0-1) followed by a second quarter goal by Alexis Lowry. The Cougars trailed...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Oak Knoll over Johnson - Girls soccer recap

Riley Cross scored twice with an assist as Oak Knoll defeated Johnson, 4-0, in Clark. Maris Mcginty also scored with an assist for the Royals in their opening day win. Genesis Sarango netted a goal as well. Mcginty scored the 20th minute to open the scoring off the helper from...
CLARK, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Creek defeats Absegami - Field hockey recap

Despite Vivian Jiang recording 29 saves for Absegami, Cedar Creek came away with a 5-0 victory in Egg Harbor City. Cedar Creek went into halftime up 2-0 before pulling away in the third quarter with two more goals. Riley DeMarco finished with three goals while Chesney Bugdon and Kaelyn Winstel...
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Breitman’s goal leads Princeton past Trenton - Boys soccer recap

Azariah Breitman broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lead Princeton past Trenton 1-0 on Thursday afternoon in Trenton. Both teams were kept off the scoreboard in the first half before Breitman found the back of the net with what proved to be the game-winning goal. Emanuel Noyola was credited with the assist.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra defeats Pennsauken - Boys soccer recap

Palmyra rode a strong second half to a 4-0 victory over Pennsauken behind a goal from Joe Russell, Richie Butler, Corey Knox, and Abdulazeez Iyiola. Palmyra took a 1-0 lead into halftime pulling away with three goals in the second half. Reed Wells finished with four assists while John Liebe...
PALMYRA, NJ
#Field Hockey
NJ.com

Delaware Valley defeats Warren Hills - Boys soccer recap

Nicholas Reichert posted a five-save shutout as Delaware Valley defeated Warren Hills 4-0 in Frenchtown. Delaware Valley held a 1-0 lead over Warren Hills at the half and scored three more goals in the second to seal the shutout. Delaware Valley outshot Warren Hills 15-5. Jake Cooke scored his first...
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Soto paces Middletown South past Freehold Twp

Senior Alex Soto buried a penalty kick and added another goal to lead Middletown South past Freehold Township 2-1 in Middletown. Senior keeper Zach Archibald finished with two saves for Middletown South, which outshot Freehold Township 10-3. Senior Kyle Chalfin scored for Freehold Township with an assist from senior Noah...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Sports
Sports
NJ.com

No. 2 Pingry ties Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys soccer recap

Kyle Nicoll recorded six saves for Pingry, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 0-0 tie against Bridgewater-Raritan in Bridgewater. Pingry finished six four shots on goal while Bridgewater-Raritan had six. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: No. 9 Red Bank Catholic defeats Raritan

Devyn Drusjack scored two goals to lead Red Bank Catholic, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Raritan 4-0 in Raritan. Red Bank Catholic (1-0) held a 1-0 lead over Raritan (0-1) at the half and scored three goals in the second half to to hold on for the shutout. It out-shot Raritan 17-0.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Steinert over Robbinsville - Girls soccer recap

Adriana Ryder struck twice while Arielle Warringer tallied a goal and an assist as Steinert won at home, 4-1, over Robbinsville in the season opener for both. Julianna Ryder added a goal while Jillian Jones stopped eight shots to receive the victory. Emily Morgan converted a feed from Lizzie Andrus...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Summit ties New Providence - Girls soccer recap

Gillian Poiesz finished with two goals for New Providence as it tied 2-2 against Summit in New Providence. The two sides traded goals in each half while Catherine King made seven saves for Summit and New Providence’s Sofia Zamora had six. Grace Kelly recorded an assist for New Providence.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

