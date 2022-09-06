Read full article on original website
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner ServiceMarilyn JohnsonNew Hope, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Middletown North over Long Branch - Field hockey recap
Ava Sigrist, Karly Walsh and Alexandra Goins notched two goals apiece as Middletown North won on the road, 6-0, over Long Branch in the season opener for both. Isabella Bracchi and Emma Sigrist each added two assists while McKenna Gibson chipped in one assist in the victory. Adrianna Lisotto made...
Girls soccer: Ulmer leads Cherokee past Cherry Hill West in OT
Senior Katie Ulmer scored twice, including the game-winner in extra time, as Cherokee squeezed by Cherry Hill West 3-2 in Marlton. Senior Ava Hawk opened up the scoring in the 22nd minute for Cherry Hill West off an assist by junior Kennedy Erdman before Lindsey Napoli equalized for Cherokee about 14 minutes later with help from junior Catherine Hatch.
Woodstown and Schalick play to 2-2 tie - Field hockey recap
Woodstown and Schalick each owned a half in the opener. There was one goal in each quarter as the two sides ended the game tied at two in Pittsgrove. Kaitlyn Hassler got the scoring started for Woodstown (0-0-1) followed by a second quarter goal by Alexis Lowry. The Cougars trailed...
Oak Knoll over Johnson - Girls soccer recap
Riley Cross scored twice with an assist as Oak Knoll defeated Johnson, 4-0, in Clark. Maris Mcginty also scored with an assist for the Royals in their opening day win. Genesis Sarango netted a goal as well. Mcginty scored the 20th minute to open the scoring off the helper from...
No. 13 Rancocas Valley holds off Seneca for win - Girls soccer recap
Kennedy Garcia’s three goals helped lift Rancocas Valley, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Seneca 3-2 in Tabernacle. Garcia scored all three of her goals in the first half with assists from Leah Howe and Joanna Marlin. Gabby Miller and Ava Palladino accounted for Seneca’s goals in...
Cedar Creek defeats Absegami - Field hockey recap
Despite Vivian Jiang recording 29 saves for Absegami, Cedar Creek came away with a 5-0 victory in Egg Harbor City. Cedar Creek went into halftime up 2-0 before pulling away in the third quarter with two more goals. Riley DeMarco finished with three goals while Chesney Bugdon and Kaelyn Winstel...
Breitman’s goal leads Princeton past Trenton - Boys soccer recap
Azariah Breitman broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lead Princeton past Trenton 1-0 on Thursday afternoon in Trenton. Both teams were kept off the scoreboard in the first half before Breitman found the back of the net with what proved to be the game-winning goal. Emanuel Noyola was credited with the assist.
Palmyra defeats Pennsauken - Boys soccer recap
Palmyra rode a strong second half to a 4-0 victory over Pennsauken behind a goal from Joe Russell, Richie Butler, Corey Knox, and Abdulazeez Iyiola. Palmyra took a 1-0 lead into halftime pulling away with three goals in the second half. Reed Wells finished with four assists while John Liebe...
Allentown earns shutout victory over Notre Dame - Girls soccer recap
A first half goal by Lindsey Hines was enough for Allentown as it blanked Notre Dame 1-0 in Lawrence Township. Colleen Fanning hit Hines early for a goal to put Allentown (1-0) up 1-0 and the defense would make it hold up. Redbird goalkeeper Ryan Keefe finished with five saves.
Defense stands tall as Westfield defeats Elizabeth for first time since 2017
It had been four years since the Westfield High School boys soccer team defeated Elizabeth, and on Thursday night the Blue Devils finally snapped the streak. Westfield, ranked No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, struck early en route to a 1-0, season-opening victory over the Minutemen, ranked No. 8 in the Top 20.
Delaware Valley defeats Warren Hills - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Reichert posted a five-save shutout as Delaware Valley defeated Warren Hills 4-0 in Frenchtown. Delaware Valley held a 1-0 lead over Warren Hills at the half and scored three more goals in the second to seal the shutout. Delaware Valley outshot Warren Hills 15-5. Jake Cooke scored his first...
Boys soccer: Soto paces Middletown South past Freehold Twp
Senior Alex Soto buried a penalty kick and added another goal to lead Middletown South past Freehold Township 2-1 in Middletown. Senior keeper Zach Archibald finished with two saves for Middletown South, which outshot Freehold Township 10-3. Senior Kyle Chalfin scored for Freehold Township with an assist from senior Noah...
No. 2 Pingry ties Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys soccer recap
Kyle Nicoll recorded six saves for Pingry, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 0-0 tie against Bridgewater-Raritan in Bridgewater. Pingry finished six four shots on goal while Bridgewater-Raritan had six. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Girls soccer: No. 9 Red Bank Catholic defeats Raritan
Devyn Drusjack scored two goals to lead Red Bank Catholic, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Raritan 4-0 in Raritan. Red Bank Catholic (1-0) held a 1-0 lead over Raritan (0-1) at the half and scored three goals in the second half to to hold on for the shutout. It out-shot Raritan 17-0.
Gustavo Firmino connects in 2nd OT in Riverside over New Egypt - Boys soccer recap
Gustavo Firmino knocked in a feed from Brayam Nieves in the second overtime as Riverside won on the road, 4-3, over New Egypt in the season opener for both. Nieves knotted the score in the first period while Gustavo Bonfirm and John Domingos scored after the break for Riverside to send the game into overtime.
Northern Highlands edges out Wayne Valley - Girls soccer recap
Neha Anvar scored two goals to lead Northern Highlands past Wayne Valley 2-1 in Allendale. Savannah Cosgriff added an assist and Mia Langan had four saves in goal. Northern Highlands (1-0) led 2-0 at the half, with Wayne Valley (0-1) scoring a goal in the second, but coming up just short.
Steinert over Robbinsville - Girls soccer recap
Adriana Ryder struck twice while Arielle Warringer tallied a goal and an assist as Steinert won at home, 4-1, over Robbinsville in the season opener for both. Julianna Ryder added a goal while Jillian Jones stopped eight shots to receive the victory. Emily Morgan converted a feed from Lizzie Andrus...
No. 3 St. Joseph football takes on No. 2 Don Bosco Prep: Game changers & keys
St. Joseph (Mont.) coach Dan Marangi summed it up best when he said Friday’s matchup between his Green Knights and Don Bosco Prep will likely be the first of two matchups between the powerhouse programs this season. That’s the nature of North Jersey, Non-Public football, with both teams playing...
Summit ties New Providence - Girls soccer recap
Gillian Poiesz finished with two goals for New Providence as it tied 2-2 against Summit in New Providence. The two sides traded goals in each half while Catherine King made seven saves for Summit and New Providence’s Sofia Zamora had six. Grace Kelly recorded an assist for New Providence.
South Plainfield defeats St. Thomas Aquinas - Girls soccer recap
Isabelle Marin finished with two goals and two assists to lead South Plainfield past St. Thomas Aquinas 5-0 in South Plainfield. South Plainfield jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second with three goals. Genesis Garces Gomez also had two goals and...
