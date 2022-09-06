ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Bridge restoration project to close Troy roads

Traffic delays are to be expected on Saturday, September 10 in Troy. This is because Campbell Avenue, which is between Colleen Road and Project Road, will be closed to all traffic that day. This road closing is part of the Campbell Avenue Bridge restoration project and will take place between...
TROY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Work Underway at City Intersection, Road Closure a “Major Nusiance”

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Reconstruction work is underway of the High Rock Avenue and Excelsior Avenue intersection with the goals of improving safety and traffic operations of a historically difficult intersection and connect the new trail on High Rock and Excelsior Avenue. “While this road closure is a major nuisance,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Ann, NY
Washington County, NY
Government
County
Washington County, NY
State
Washington State
City
Whitehall, NY
WNYT

Storm reporting tool active in Warren County

Warren County is telling neighbors if the weather picks up to the point it’s causing damage -they should track it, because they want to know. Warren County was one of two areas hit especially hard in last week’s storms. We told you there’d be a new tool to...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seventh Avenue#Flat Rock#Route 4#Construction Maintenance
WNYT

Man hurt after car goes over embankment in Berkshire County

CLARKSBURG – A Pittsfield man is recovering after his car fell nearly 100 feet over an embankment in Clarksburg. The call came in around 6:30 Thursday morning. Clarksburg police say a car was traveling west on Route 2, when driver Richard Wright got to the hairpin turn, his car went into the parking lot of the Golden Eagle Restaurant. His car became stuck between the guardrail and another truck.
CLARKSBURG, MA
WNYT

New one-stop shop helps people in Albany County hilltowns

A business owner has created a one stop shop for people who live in Altamont and the Hilltowns of Albany County. You’ll find Phillips Corner at the intersection of Route 146 and Route 158 in Altamont. It’s home to a new and improved hardware store, mini-mart, Dunkin’ and a...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
schenectadymetroplex.com

Metroplex To Demo/Clean-Up Blighted Sites on Van Vranken Avenue

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority today announced that it will provide $200,000 to fund the clean-up and demolition of multiple properties on Van Vranken Avenue in the City’s Northside neighborhood. The properties include the former Ritz Terrace at 1725 Van Vranken Avenue as well...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WCAX

Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
LEICESTER, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

Two Bodies Recovered From Adirondack Falls

The first of three waterfalls are reached by a 1.9 mile trail. From there two other falls are reached by an unmarked trail another 1.2 miles beyond the first falls. New York State Police interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls. Ranger Thompson, Sheriff Abrams, and Deputy Sheriff Braunius hiked in and confirmed that a 24-year-old Kaydee B. Lyons from Albany and 28-year-old Matthew A. Bank from Scotia were deceased.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy