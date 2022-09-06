Read full article on original website
Bridge restoration project to close Troy roads
Traffic delays are to be expected on Saturday, September 10 in Troy. This is because Campbell Avenue, which is between Colleen Road and Project Road, will be closed to all traffic that day. This road closing is part of the Campbell Avenue Bridge restoration project and will take place between...
Work Underway at City Intersection, Road Closure a “Major Nusiance”
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Reconstruction work is underway of the High Rock Avenue and Excelsior Avenue intersection with the goals of improving safety and traffic operations of a historically difficult intersection and connect the new trail on High Rock and Excelsior Avenue. “While this road closure is a major nuisance,...
Pedestrian dies after State Street crash
The woman who was hit by a car on State Street Tuesday night has died, according to a Wednesday morning news release from the Schenectady Police Department.
Rangers pull two bodies from creek north of Albany, rescue injured hikers
On Aug. 19, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers hiked into Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, in the town of Hope, to recover the bodies of two people who had drowned near the third set of falls on Tenant Creek. Rangers packaged the victims’ bodies onto litters and transported them...
Hudson woman dies after Pownal motorcycle crash
Vermont State Troopers said a Hudson, New York woman has died from her injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.
Water issues plague neighbors at Rensselaer County mobile home park
Running water was back Tuesday evening at a mobile home park in Rensselaer County. However, the pouring rain was about as close as residents got for a week. Just hours after NewsChannel 13 spoke to neighbors there, they got a message saying the water was back, but that they were still advised to boil water before using it.
Pedestrian struck, critically injured on State Street
A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Schenectady Tuesday night.
Storm reporting tool active in Warren County
Warren County is telling neighbors if the weather picks up to the point it’s causing damage -they should track it, because they want to know. Warren County was one of two areas hit especially hard in last week’s storms. We told you there’d be a new tool to...
Man hurt after car goes over embankment in Berkshire County
CLARKSBURG – A Pittsfield man is recovering after his car fell nearly 100 feet over an embankment in Clarksburg. The call came in around 6:30 Thursday morning. Clarksburg police say a car was traveling west on Route 2, when driver Richard Wright got to the hairpin turn, his car went into the parking lot of the Golden Eagle Restaurant. His car became stuck between the guardrail and another truck.
WCSO: Six individuals involved in boating incident
Washington County Sheriffs responded to a boating accident on the Hudson river near Lock 6 on September 6. Police reported six individuals involved in this incident.
New one-stop shop helps people in Albany County hilltowns
A business owner has created a one stop shop for people who live in Altamont and the Hilltowns of Albany County. You’ll find Phillips Corner at the intersection of Route 146 and Route 158 in Altamont. It’s home to a new and improved hardware store, mini-mart, Dunkin’ and a...
Metroplex To Demo/Clean-Up Blighted Sites on Van Vranken Avenue
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority today announced that it will provide $200,000 to fund the clean-up and demolition of multiple properties on Van Vranken Avenue in the City’s Northside neighborhood. The properties include the former Ritz Terrace at 1725 Van Vranken Avenue as well...
Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester
LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
Troy PD: Juvenile arrested with multiple charges
Troy Police Department arrested a male teenager on September 7. The juvenile male, 14, was arrested on multiple charges after a reported robbery, vehicle pursuit, and crash.
Mother pleads for mental health services, after son crashes stolen vehicle
Police are investigating a car theft that ended with a crash on Washington and Third Street in Troy. The victim’s father tells us that his teenage son was held at gunpoint by another teen who stole his car and drove off. The mother of the driver, Tasheca Medina tells...
Two Bodies Recovered From Adirondack Falls
The first of three waterfalls are reached by a 1.9 mile trail. From there two other falls are reached by an unmarked trail another 1.2 miles beyond the first falls. New York State Police interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls. Ranger Thompson, Sheriff Abrams, and Deputy Sheriff Braunius hiked in and confirmed that a 24-year-old Kaydee B. Lyons from Albany and 28-year-old Matthew A. Bank from Scotia were deceased.
Woman, 32, rescued after falling 150 feet from upstate N.Y. waterfall
CHERRY VALLEY, N.Y. — A woman was rescued after falling 150 feet from an upstate waterfall and into a gorge Saturday, troopers said. The 32-year-old woman who is from Troy was hiking at 5 p.m. near County Road 50 in the town of Cherry Valley when she fell from a waterfall, state police said in a news release.
Police on hunt for driver who fled West Rutland crash
Vermont State Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene of a crash in West Rutland on Sunday.
Pair nabbed in Bennington for alleged drug trafficking
A Nashua, New Hampshire man, and his alleged accomplice from Bennington, Vermont, were jailed on Wednesday after police said the duo trafficked drugs in their car.
