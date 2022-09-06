Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD serves search warrant in illegal gambling case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police executed a search warrant last week, and gathered information on what they believe to be an illegal gambling operation in the Rose Park neighborhood. Detectives with the SLCPD’s Gang United and Special Investigations Unit on...
KSLTV
Utah man says shooting victim died in his arms
One day after a third arrest in a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City, a Utah man shares his video of the moments following the crime. Eli Paul told KSL TV he and his family were headed to fancy dinner when they saw a man, lying on the ground, waving his arms for help. Paul got out of the car and ran to help.
890kdxu.com
Woman Arrested After 15-Mile Police Chase in Iron County
(Cedar City, UT) -- Utah Highway Patrol troopers have arrested Christiane Dukes of Salt Lake City after a 15-mile police chase that ended north of Cedar City. Dukes was booked on charges of reckless driving, going over 100-miles-an-hour, not stopping for police, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Troopers successfully used a tire deflation device on Interstate 15, and she finally stopped just south of the Summit exit.
ksl.com
Both suspects in American Fork officer-involved shooting were hit, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police confirmed last week that two men were in a car involved in a police shooting at a Walmart parking lot and were also the subject of an Amber Alert. Now, police have confirmed that both men in the vehicle were shot by a...
Gephardt Daily
Unified Police ID victim killed in Neff Canyon hiking fall
NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man who fell to his death Monday in Neffs Canyon has been identified by police. The victim, who fell an estimated 30 feet and suffered serious head injuries, was 22-year-old Kurt Lawson, of Seekonk, Mass. “Our...
upr.org
Alleged shooter of downtown SLC murder identified; 2nd suspect arrested
Salt Lake City police arrested a second suspect involved in Saturday’s fatal shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center, but officials say that the alleged shooter is still at large. 21-year-old Joshua Riak was arrested in connection to the death of 41-year-old Deliford Knight according to an announcement made...
KSLTV
Man who claimed self-defense sentenced for stabbing his ‘best friend’ to death in 2019
SALT LAKE CITY — A jury didn’t believe Jesse Bruce’s story about what happened on March 21, 2019, the night he stabbed Cory Haney to death. In his own words Wednesday, Bruce called the killing he’s convicted of “a horrendous tragedy.”. “Two men’s choices and...
deseret.com
Sandy police now linking 12 churches in vandalism investigation
The number of Latter-day Saint churches that police believe were vandalized by the same person or people last month in Salt Lake County now stands at a dozen. Sometime between 5 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, a person or group of people spray-painted similar messages on 12 meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in mainly the southeast end of Salt Lake County.
KSLTV
Layton Taco Bell employee arrested after coworker finds hidden camera in bathroom, police say
LAYTON, Utah — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after police say one of his female coworkers found a hidden camera in the bathroom. According to a probable cause statement, officers with the Layton City Police Department responded to a Taco Bell restaurant near 900 N. Main Street on Wednesday after the woman found the recording device.
POLICE: Sunken vehicle recovered in Weber Co.
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) successfully recovered a vehicle that was submerged in Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday evening. WCSAR says that an investigation into “how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing.” Police report that nothing suspicious was […]
POLICE: Plane crashes in West Jordan, left totaled
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane was left totaled after crashing into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Rich Bell of the West Jordan Police Department (WJPD) told ABC4 that the plane was taking off from South Valley Regional Airport when witnesses reported it was noticeably struggling to gain altitude. As […]
Gephardt Daily
Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
Gephardt Daily
ATF offers $5K reward for information about arson at Orem Utah Temple
OREM, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the July 25 fire at the Orem Utah Temple. The Orem Fire...
Passenger on meth causes plane to divert to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is facing federal charges after police say he was having adverse behavioral reactions to methamphetamine while on board a flight, causing the crew to have to divert the plane to Salt Lake City International Airport. James Harold Jones, 45, was charged with one count of Interference with a […]
Burglars break into South Salt Lake pawn shop, steal several handguns
The suspects took some jewelry first, valued at about $100, before making their way over to a showcase area where several handguns were displayed.
Utah businesses entangled in alleged $722 million crypto fraud scheme
A fraudulent bitcoin mining company may have ensnared several Utah properties, according to documents from a case against the BitClub Network, which is accused of defrauding over a thousand investors out of $722 million.
KSLTV
Two men at large after armed robbery in Hooper
HOOPER, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery Sunday night in Hooper. Officials with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were provided a remote location to meet up for the purchase of a vehicle. When they arrived, two Caucasian men wearing white masks and driving a red 4-door sedan held them at gunpoint.
Illegal dumping of chemicals into Park City storm drains leads to charges against two cleaning companies
PARK CITY, Utah – In the last month, two different cleaning companies, whose names have not been released, were caught illegally dumping carpet cleaning waste into storm drains in Newpark […]
kjzz.com
2 men allegedly rob car owners at gunpoint in Hooper after arranging to buy vehicle
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Davis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after two men reportedly held the owners of a vehicle at gunpoint after arranging a meeting to buy the car. According to a statement from the sheriff, the incident happened Sunday evening in Hooper,...
