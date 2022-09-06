ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

wfxrtv.com

Homecoming for Boston College kicker Connor Lytton this Saturday against Virginia Tech

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — When the Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 8pm at Lane Stadium…it will be a homecoming for one of the Eagles players. Former Radford Bobcats and now BC sophomore kicker Connor Lytton will return to the New River Valley on Saturday. It will be Lytton’s first opportunity to play college ball so close to home.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The alleged shooter in the February murder of Isaiah Robinson appeared in court Sept. 8, for a preliminary hearing. Defendant Jamel Flint is accused of six felonies including first degree murder. During the hearing, the commonwealth’s attorneys called six witnesses to the stand to share...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wvtf.org

Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia

Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session. In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

NORFOLK, VA
wcti12.com

Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina

North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, television details

Both Virginia Tech and Boston College will enter Saturday night’s contest looking for their first win of the season after both programs fell during the opening weekend of college football. Virginia Tech fell in the final moments to Old Dominion after quarterback Grant Wells threw four interceptions and a special teams breakdown provided a 10-point swing on Friday night. Boston College gave up a late touchdown to Rutgers on Saturday to see their lead slip away in the final moments.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Three-Star CB Misun Kelley Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech landed one of their top remaining 2023 high school targets today as three-star CB Misun Kelley out of South Carolina committed to the Hokies. Kelley chose the Hokies over other offers from Louisville, East Carolina, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Tulane, JMU, Old Dominion, Liberty, Marshall, Navy, and more along with interest from Oklahoma and Florida. He is ranked as a top 10 recruit in South Carolina by both 247 Sports and Rivals.
BLACKSBURG, VA
commonwealthtimes.org

A new face up to bat: VCU baseball welcomes new head coach

VCU looked to Clemson, South Carolina to hire longtime assistant coach Bradley LeCroy to fill the baseball team’s head coaching position. LeCroy is taking on the role after the team’s second consecutive Atlantic 10 win. “The administration support staff has been fantastic helping me get adjusted and answering...
RICHMOND, VA
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke Technology Icon Bonz Hart Passes Away

Regional innovation ecosystem icon and technology leader Bonz Hart has passed away. Hart served at the forefront of the technology industry and was probably most well-known for starting Meridium in Roanoke. He served in various leadership roles with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, including as its first technology entrepreneur president. Hart began his career as a […]
ROANOKE, VA

