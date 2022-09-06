Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the CountryTravel MavenChristiansburg, VA
Roanoke's first Taco festival takes place downtown on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Related
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Tony Elliott Picks UVA Football Players of the Game After Richmond Win
See who the Virginia coaching staff selected as the players of the game on offense, defense, and special teams
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
Developer plans to put Henrico tower at Gaskins Road and Patterson Avenue
Developer Louis Salomonsky is in the early stages of planning a residential tower at the southwest corner of Gaskins Road and Patterson Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Homecoming for Boston College kicker Connor Lytton this Saturday against Virginia Tech
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — When the Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 8pm at Lane Stadium…it will be a homecoming for one of the Eagles players. Former Radford Bobcats and now BC sophomore kicker Connor Lytton will return to the New River Valley on Saturday. It will be Lytton’s first opportunity to play college ball so close to home.
WDBJ7.com
Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The alleged shooter in the February murder of Isaiah Robinson appeared in court Sept. 8, for a preliminary hearing. Defendant Jamel Flint is accused of six felonies including first degree murder. During the hearing, the commonwealth’s attorneys called six witnesses to the stand to share...
wvtf.org
Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia
Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session. In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
RELATED PEOPLE
wfxrtv.com
Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
WSLS
Roanoke’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area ends sooner than anticipated
ROANOKE, Va. – The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, DORA, has ended, according to Downtown Roanoke Inc. The area began on June 10, and since then, the Downtown area has seen increased foot traffic as well as a wide variety of positive feedback. Downtown officials had originally planned to keep...
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
WSET
Liberty University grad thrives at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
DAHLGREN, Va. (WSET) — After Thomas Shifflett graduated from high school in Central Virginia, he embarked on a wrestling career at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Shifflett admitted wrestling was more of a priority for him than academics, but that all changed after he suffered a back injury while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
247Sports
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, television details
Both Virginia Tech and Boston College will enter Saturday night’s contest looking for their first win of the season after both programs fell during the opening weekend of college football. Virginia Tech fell in the final moments to Old Dominion after quarterback Grant Wells threw four interceptions and a special teams breakdown provided a 10-point swing on Friday night. Boston College gave up a late touchdown to Rutgers on Saturday to see their lead slip away in the final moments.
techlunchpail.com
Three-Star CB Misun Kelley Commits to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech landed one of their top remaining 2023 high school targets today as three-star CB Misun Kelley out of South Carolina committed to the Hokies. Kelley chose the Hokies over other offers from Louisville, East Carolina, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Tulane, JMU, Old Dominion, Liberty, Marshall, Navy, and more along with interest from Oklahoma and Florida. He is ranked as a top 10 recruit in South Carolina by both 247 Sports and Rivals.
commonwealthtimes.org
A new face up to bat: VCU baseball welcomes new head coach
VCU looked to Clemson, South Carolina to hire longtime assistant coach Bradley LeCroy to fill the baseball team’s head coaching position. LeCroy is taking on the role after the team’s second consecutive Atlantic 10 win. “The administration support staff has been fantastic helping me get adjusted and answering...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Touching touchdown: Remarkable student scores first William Fleming home TD of season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Making the big play on the high school football field is the dream of so many, including one remarkable student at William Fleming High School. “Tyree loves football and now he is going to have an opportunity to get in the endzone,” says Fleming head football coach Jamar Lovelace.
Roanoke Technology Icon Bonz Hart Passes Away
Regional innovation ecosystem icon and technology leader Bonz Hart has passed away. Hart served at the forefront of the technology industry and was probably most well-known for starting Meridium in Roanoke. He served in various leadership roles with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, including as its first technology entrepreneur president. Hart began his career as a […]
wallstreetwindow.com
One Of The Nicest Chatmoss Country Club Homes Is Now For Sale Right Outside Martinsville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
One of the nicest homes in the Chatmoss Country Club neighborhood just listed for sale last week. It is located right outside of Martinsville, Virginia and is over 4,800 square feet in size on a 2 acre lot. It is a unique Spanish style home. In this video we take a look at the home.
WDBJ7.com
Peters Creek and Williamson Road intersection back open after fuel tanker accident
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The intersection at Peters Creek Road NW and Williamson Road in Roanoke County was shut down for five hours on Thursday after a fuel tanker overturned. Emergency crews worked to safely get the fuel tanker out of the intersection. Workers had to empty thousands of gallons of fuel from the tank.
Comments / 0