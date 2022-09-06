Read full article on original website
Central Michigan Life
‘Defend Kelly/Shorts’: CMU football prepares for home-opener
After dropping its first game to Oklahoma State, Central Michigan football heads into its home opener looking to flip the script on its season. On Saturday, the Chippewas welcome South Alabama to Kelly/Shorts Stadium at 1 p.m. In Week One, CMU’s defense struggled to slow down the Cowboys’ offense. Entering...
Central Michigan Life
COLUMN: CMU Volleyball will shock the MAC
Fresh faces on the court and bench are common signs of a program in flux. To some, Central Michigan volleyball fits that mold. But as the season progresses, it is beginning to seem that any team with Mid-American Conference championship aspirations will have to prove its worthiness to wear the crown in Mount Pleasant.
Saginaw-area high school football rankings after Week 2
Only two weeks have passed, but some teams have already separated themselves from the pack, showing that they need to be taken seriously this season. Heading into the third week of the season, some Saginaw-area teams are already looking toward conference rivalries and potential playoff points.
wcmu.org
Beloved Mount Pleasant bakery says goodbye
After 61 years, a beloved Mount Pleasant eatery, Robaire's Bakery and Doughnut Shop, is closing its doors for the last time. Robaire Desormes and his wife Dina opened the Bakery in 1961 and remained one of Mount Pleasant's oldest businesses for decades. They serving the Mount Pleasant and Central Michigan...
Central Michigan Life
Mount Pleasant boil water advisory lifted
Editor's note: This story originally ran on Sept. 2 and was last updated Sept. 6. The City of Mount Pleasant lifted its Boil Water Advisory on Sunday, Sept. 4. The city originally issued the advisory two days prior "out of an abundance of caution" after high turbidity levels were found in the water system.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
2 Person Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Cadillac (Wexford County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that injured a Grosse Pointe Park Couple. The crash happened on M-115 near the intersection with [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Central Michigan Life
Community leaders to discuss viruses, flu season at Sept. 14 panel
Central Michigan University is holding an open forum on fall health at 3 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the Powers Ballroom. Students, staff and faculty will have the opportunity to ask questions and hear from university professionals in-person and via livestream. According to University Communications, the forum aims to answer...
85 Years Later – ‘Legend Of the Saginaw Water Man’, Still a Mystery Today
This creepy and mysterious legend took place 85 years ago along the Saginaw River. It's safe to say that most of us love a good mystery, especially one that hasn't been solved in 85 years. In this case, we're talking about the Legend of the Saginaw Water Man, it's a...
Michigan State Police traffic stop ends in crash
CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – An attempted traffic stop by Michigan State Police ends in several charges for one driver in Shiawassee County. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, troopers tried to pull over a car driving 97 miles per hour on I-69 in Clinton County on Saturday. The suspect drove away and […]
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Detroit News
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population; lawmaker objects
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Midland man loses life in Huron County accident involving deer
A Midland man vacationing with family passed away following an accident involving a deer in Huron County’s Dwight Township. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office reports that it’s unclear when the accident happened, with reports of the driver, 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper, being last seen by family in Port Austin five hours before two drivers on M-53, south of Hunter Road, saw the wrecked car in the east ditch as they headed to work shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
abc12.com
Crews demolish remainder of burned out Saginaw-area condo building
Demolition crews began taking down the remnants of the burned out Swan Valley Condominiums building that was destroyed in a July 7 fire. Crews demolish remainder of burned out Saginaw-area condo building. On Wednesday, crews demolished what was left of the building in the Swan Valley Condominiums on Greenway Boulevard.
Midland Street denied extension for Feet on the Street road closure
BAY CITY, MI - A request was shot down that aimed to extend the seasonal road closures on Midland Street in Bay City. The Bay City Commission denied a request during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6 by Jay Samborn of the Midland Street Business District to extend the end date of the outdoor dining and entertainment seasonal road closure of the 600 block of Midland Street from Sept. 5 to Oct. 15. In Samborn’s request, he sought approval to extend the date of the special event permit for the 600 block closure and to extend the traffic control order that enables the city to close the roadway.
wsgw.com
Man Dies After Crash in Isabella County
One person is dead and two other injured after a Friday crash in Isabella County. Police say the crash occurred around 12:35 p.m. when a white, 2010 Ford EcoSport failed to yield to a black, 2011 GMC Terrain at a traffic light at Broadway and Summerton roads. One of the vehicles was forced off the road and crashed into a garage, damaging the building and a vehicle inside it. No one was home at the time.
abc12.com
Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in Isabella Co. crash
ISABELLA Co., Mich. (WNEM) -The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is identifying a man who died from a cardiac episode shortly after a crash. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton roads on Friday, Sept. 2 about 12:37 p.m. Investigators said a white 2010 Ford...
wbrn.com
Isabella County Sheriff's Department investigating fatal crash
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-car accident at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads. At this time, it appears that the vehicle driven by the 80-year old woman was traveling eastbound on Broadway Road when it approached a traffic light. This vehicle appears to have failed to yield the right of way to the other vehicle, a GMC Terrain driven by a 19-year old woman from Beaverton, which was traveling southbound on Summerton Road.
