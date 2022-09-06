Read full article on original website
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
iheart.com
Another Charleston Co. Schools exec to leave; department to be reorganized
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rash of high-level resignations and terminations within the Charleston County School District continues with another executive announcing she plans to retire at the end of the month. Executive Director of Alternative Programs and Services Jennifer Coker notified district leadership last week that she plans to...
counton2.com
Yelp: North Charleston coffee shop among top 20 in US
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Yelp has aggregated the top 100 coffee shops in the United States, ranking a Lowcountry favorite among the top 20. Lodi Coffee, a drive-thru shop in North Charleston, came in at number 20. The locally-owned shop offers unique beverages like PB&J coffee, French toast cold brews, and honey bear lattes.
The Post and Courier
Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal
The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
charlestondaily.net
For Sale: The Immortal Lobster Food Truck – $120,000
One of Charleston’s Best Food Trucks – The Immortal Lobster. An opportunity to own one of Charleston, SC’s most recognizable and established food trucks. Start making money the first day of ownership. The sale includes all aspects of the business; both hard and intangible assets. Hard assets to include 2 branded and outfitted DHEC approved trailers, a Ford F-250 Super Duty truck, generators, current commissary lease, cooking and refrigeration equipment, etc. Intangible assets to include email account, website, social media accounts with over 10k combined followers, and all future events/contracts that have already been booked including an invite to Charleston’s Food Truck Rodeo. We currently receive 10-15 email requests per week from local businesses, neighborhoods, and private events both here in Charleston and surrounding states.
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the country
Japanese Spicy Fried Chicken at Jackrabbit FillyCj A. on Yelp. The sixth-best restaurant in the country according to Yelp reviews has its roots in hard times. As is written on the eatery's website: "In 2014, Shuai and Corrie Wang moved to Charleston, SC from Brooklyn, NY under the impression they had jobs. They did not."
abcnews4.com
Resident at Bradley Square apartments claims management won't help in times of need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Residents claim that despite the popularity, staff is not very helpful at Bradley Square in North Charleston. Ashley Washington- a resident and mother of six- experienced the frustration after noticing something was off one night last week. “I see there are shavings near the...
Ladson caregiver arrested for allegedly striking disabled resident at Berkeley County care facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson caregiver is facing abuse charges after reportedly assaulting a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County. Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Gaddist […]
counton2.com
Tidal flooding closes roads in Downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is advising that several roads closed Thursday night as a result of flooding. Fishburne Street between the MUSC lot and the City Gym. Hagood Avenue between Johnson Hagood Stadium and Allway Street. Lockwood Drive between Beaufain Street and Barre Street.
USPS to host job fair in Hanahan
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Postal Service is planning to host a job fair Saturday, September 10 in Hanahan. The job fair will be held at the Hanahan Library at 1216 Old Murray Court and will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, according to a release. “Right now, we are looking for […]
counton2.com
Rep. Mace, officials discuss plans to combat Lowcountry flood issues
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace hosted the Flood Resiliency Forum in Mount Pleasant where leaders spoke about plans to combat severe flooding in the Tri-County area. Local, state and national leaders are convening to take action against flooding in the Lowcountry. “Today we have a...
Summerville Medical Center puts the ‘labor’ in Labor Day
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Medical Center shared photos of a special onesie that will be gifted to newborn babies on Labor Day. The Labor and Delivery Team with Summerville Medical Center “puts the Labor in Labor Day” as they deliver newborns on Labor Day. Babies born on Labor Day will receive a special onesie […]
WMBF
U.S. Postal Service hiring across S.C. to help increased shipping demands
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. Over the last few years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands set the company back and they need help now more than ever. In March of 2021, USPS launched...
thedanielislandnews.com
DI to get enhancements on the ground, from the air this fall
There’s never a dull moment on Daniel Island. There are changes coming down the pipeline this fall that will enhance the island on the ground as well as from the air. On Aug. 31, the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association held its quarterly membership meeting at Daniel Pointe Retirement Community. Dignitaries from the City of Charleston and Berkeley County were in attendance to give their reports on what the municipalities have been up to as of late.
Charleston ranked #1 in best U.S. cities to retire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston was again ranked a top city to retire in the United States, according to WalletHub study. WalletHub compared over 180 cities in the U.S. through 46 key metrics of affordability, activities, quality of life, and health care to determine where each state ranked. Charleston, S.C. tops the list at #1 […]
abcnews4.com
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith in Charleston 51 years later
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received an anonymous tip of a possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith in Charleston, who has been missing for 51 years. On August 23, 1971, Melissa was 21 months old when she was abducted by someone claiming to...
WalletHub rated this South Carolina city the Best Place to Retire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire and two South Carolina cities came out in the top 30. Based on a comparison of 46 key measures of affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational activities, the data set ranges the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state's health infrastructure. When all of the numbers were crunched, Charleston, SC, came out as the Number 1 Best City to retire.
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Six hurt, two arrested in downtown Charleston shooting
Charleston police have arrested two people on firearms violations after an early Sept. 4 shooting on King Street that left six injured with non-life-threatening injuries. According to media reports, the shooting is no longer believed to be random, as police initially thought, but a targeted shooting. Meanwhile, tourists and residents...
Charleston named best place in America for retirees
A South Carolina city has been named the the best place to retire. The research firm Wallethub has released a study on the best and worst cities in America for retirees. Charleston is ranked as the #1 place for retirement.
How you can get home, utility assistance across tri-county
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is set to announce a two-week blitz aimed at providing rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to those in need. Homeowners in both Berkeley and Charleston counties can seek help with their mortgage, light, and water bills. Renters and homeowners in Dorchester County can apply for assistance with […]
