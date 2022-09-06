Read full article on original website
Officials ID man shot and killed by Flagstaff law enforcement
Officials have identified the man killed by Flagstaff law enforcement during an alleged robbery Wednesday as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri. A Flagstaff Police Department spokesperson said Henry was seen breaking windows and taking items from a gas station on North Highway 89 and Cummings Street and allegedly threatening to stab people at another nearby business.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Deputy shoots, kills suspected robber who had a screwdriver, Flagstaff police say
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Authorities say a man who allegedly robbed a gas station store in Flagstaff and threatened people with a screwdriver was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday morning. Around 5 a.m., Flagstaff police say an officer responded to a call that...
Flagstaff police investigating "suspicious death" of man found on sidewalk
Flagstaff police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found lying on a sidewalk last week with severe facial injuries and head trauma. A department spokesperson said the man — identified as 35-year-old Donovan Young of Chinle — was found on a sidewalk Thursday near Route 66 and Lockett Road.
⚠️MAJOR INCIDENT⚠️ 1PM UPDATE TO OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN FLAGSTAFF
ORIGINAL POST FROM FLAGSCANNER: 5:40 am Flagstaff police, state troopers, and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office are all out at an incident near the VP Racing store on the east side of Flagstaff near the Flagstaff Mall for what started out as a possible burglary and criminal damage call. At some point while officers were making contact with the suspect, he threatened officers with a weapon. Initial attempts at using non-lethal methods were ineffective and that’s when officers shot the man. No officers appear to be injured at this time. Due to the nature of the suspect’s injuries we are withholding further information on his condition. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to flagscanner.com and this page for updates throughout the day.
Family of Sedona woman missing since July continue search, offer reward
The family of a Sedona woman missing since mid-July is now offering a cash reward to help find her. 38-year-old Yolan Miller was last seen on June 19, 2022, at a Safeway store where she worked in the floral department. Her vehicle was found five days later on a Forest...
Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing man at Prescott Valley Safeway
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teenager is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man during a fight at a Prescott Valley Safeway grocery store on Friday night. Prescott Valley police say it happened in the parking lot just after 9 p.m. Investigators say the teen stabbed a man during a fight. Exact details on what led up to the stabbing haven’t been released. On Tuesday, police announced that they arrested a 16-year-old on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault. Detectives also uncovered more evidence at the time of the arrest.
Yavapai County woman Whitney Collins found after going missing on a morning walk
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - The search for a missing Yavapai County woman after authorities say she never came back home from her morning walk on Sunday, Sept. 4 has ended after she was found safe two days later. Whitney Collins, 30, was walking on Friendly Pines Road early in the...
Yavapai County woman Whitney Collins disappears on Sept. 4 during morning walk
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - The search continues for a missing Yavapai County woman after authorities say she never came back home from her morning walk on Sunday, Sept. 4. Whitney Collins, 30, was walking on Friendly Pines Road early in the morning before her disappearance. "We've not found any new...
FUSD and Flagstaff police respond to student with knife at Coconino High School
Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) and Flagstaff Police Department responded to Coconino High School (CHS) after a report of a student who brought a knife to school.
8-year-old dead, 3 minors airlifted in northern Arizona off-road vehicle crash
PHOENIX — An 8-year-old girl was killed and three minors were airlifted after an off-highway vehicle crashed in northern Arizona on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
CAPTURED–Day 12 of Yavapai Silent Witness
***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 12 Captured***. In early September deputies from the United States Marshals Service received information that CATCH 22 fugitive Benjamin Aaron Frey was staying in the Honolulu, HI area. Remember, Frey was wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Yavapai County related to multiple burglaries and thefts in the Prescott area.
NEW UPDATE- MISSING WOMAN FOUND
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing woman Whitney Collins safe in Prescott Valley. She is currently with YCSO deputies. There are no further details about her reasons for her departure. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating missing person Whitney Collins.
Arizona woman dies at Grand Canyon during backpacking trip
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A 59-year-old Arizona woman died over the Labor Day weekend during a backpacking trip through the Grand Canyon, officials say. Delphine Martinez of Window Rock passed away Sunday after she became disoriented while hiking down Thunder River Trail, which is about one mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River.
Yarnell community begs for changes after woman hit, killed by Yavapai sergeant
YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The community center in Yarnell was packed with standing room only Thursday afternoon. Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, an ADOT official, and community members packed the place to have a meeting after a deadly crash last week. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Dakota...
Flagstaff Welcome Event Connects NAU Students with Residents
Northern Arizona University and the City of Flagstaff are teaming up for the 5th Annual Community Welcome walk. On Wednesday, September 7, between 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., a small team of volunteers will be visiting homes in neighborhoods near the NAU campus. During the door-to-door “knock and talks” volunteers meet with local and student residents, share tips for safe and respectful living, and encourage neighbors to get to know one another. Community Welcome aims to improve relations between local and student residents renting rooms and homes in the historic La Plaza Vieja and Southside Neighborhoods.
Warning Out For Citizens
The Prescott Valley Police Department is putting this warning out for citizens in the Town of Prescott Valley. There is a new trend with scammers using social engineering attacks on victims to get their banking information. Scammers are seeking to convince customers that their online banking account has been compromised and the customer needs to change their password and provide the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) code.
Excessive heat warning extended for Pinal and five other counties
Excessive Heat Warning Extended for Six CountiesInMaricopa. The National Weather Service has extended the time of the Excessive Heat Warning for: Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Pinal, and Yuma Counties from September 4th to September 7th at 8:00 PM.
Plan Your Trip to Cottonwood’s Thunder Valley Rally – Music, Bikes, and More
Nestled in the heart of Arizona, Cottonwood provides the ideal escape from the desert heat and mountain peaks. Surrounded by Sedona’s red rocks and Mingus Mountain’s lush vistas, Cottonwood is host to wineries, eateries, and fun year-round. Settle here for the ideal weekend trip and check out Cottonwood’s famous Thunder Valley Rally Friday, September 16th and Saturday, September 17th, as they rock into their 21st year!
Have you Seen This Man? Nationwide Warrant Issued
Wanted on several crimes committed to local residents and or family members. Nationwide Warrant Issued. FTA; STLK FEAR DTH; AGG DV; AGG HARSMNT X5 – Failing To Appear, Stalking Fear of Death, Aggravated Domestic Violence, and Aggravated Harassment x 5. Yavapai County Warrant Issued info——–> Info.
Navajo Nation president honors life of Sally Fowler
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez visited the family of 83-year-old matriarch Sally Fowler, originally from Tonalea, Arizona, who was laid to rest today during a private family burial.
