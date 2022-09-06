Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
ICYMI: German Cultural Society Oktoberfest set for Donau Park
German music, dancing and refreshments will be in abundance at the upcoming Oktoberfest to be held in Jefferson County. The German Cultural Society of St. Louis event will be held from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Donau Park, 5020 W. Four Ridge Road, in House Springs.
Ameren adding solar generation sites in north St. Louis, Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS – Ameren Missouri announced Thursday that they have selected north St. Louis and Jefferson County for their next solar generation sites as part of the Neighborhood Solar Program. Construction on the sites will begin later this year. Ameren expects these solar energy sites to start generating enough clean energy to power an approximate […]
myleaderpaper.com
John Scott Warren, 50, Festus
John Scott Warren, 50, of Festus died Sept. 3, 2022, at his home. Mr. Warren was an Eagle Scout and a 1990 Chillicothe High School graduate. While attending the University of Missouri in Columbia, he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho and earned a degree in political science. He worked for the Missouri State Highway Patrol for more than 25 years beginning in 1996 and earning the rank of master sergeant in 2020. He worked in Jefferson County for the majority of his years with the highway patrol. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church Festus-Crystal City where he was a deacon, Sunday school teacher and youth leader. He will be remembered for his kindness, great sense of humor, integrity and service to others. Born Aug. 5, 1972, in Enid, Okla., he was the son of Janet Sue (Cox) and Larry Warren of Chillicothe.
Voluntary water boil advisory near Cedar Hill, Missouri
CEDAR HILL, Mo. – A voluntary boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Jefferson County. Public Water Supply District #8 says that a leak happened at around 10:00 am today near the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Graham Road. The advisory goes from the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, […]
mymoinfo.com
JCSO Crisis Intervention Unit one year later
(Hillsboro) It’s been over a year since the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Unit was established. Lisa Flamion was hired as the full-time Mental Health Coordinator to head up the division. Flamion says they have responded to 647 total cases over the past year. She says that number is not terribly surprising.
myleaderpaper.com
Loretta Jean Self, 83, Festus
Loretta Jean Self, 83, of Festus died Aug. 23, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. She worked for many years as a gift wrapper for Famous Barr in south St. Louis County. She also was a custodian for the Windsor School District. She loved playing pinochle with family and enjoyed bowling on leagues. She helped at church dinners and festivals at Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus. Born April 7, 1939, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Eleanor Frances (Boyer) and Floyd Basil Self Sr.
constructforstl.org
Keystone Construction Begins Phase II of The District of St. Louis
Keystone Construction Company has kicked off the next phase of development with The Staenberg Group at The District of St. Louis with the new $4 million outdoor entertainment space: The Hub. Slated for completion by Spring 2023, The Hub will serve as the heart of The District, what will soon be St. Louis’s most unique, end-to-end entertainment experience destination. The Hub will further instill the Play. Eat. Rock. mantra of the development as a place where families and friends gather, host events, watch sporting events, movies, live performances and more.
KSDK
Cedar Lake Cellars is the perfect fall escape
“It is personal to me, I went to school here, so I was familiar with this ground, and it is mesmerizing and I have to pinch myself. It has turned into a dream in itself,” says Carl Bolm, Owner. What started as a dream for Carl Bolm, became a...
myleaderpaper.com
Gregory Keith Floyd, 66, Festus
Gregory Keith Floyd, 66, of Festus died Sept. 3, 2022, at his home. Mr. Floyd was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Born Aug. 22, 1956, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Lillian Grace (Williford) and Glenn Edward Floyd. He is survived by his wife: Roseanne (Sargenti)...
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Sept. 9-11
This weekend – Saturday in particular – is chock full of food events to fit your fancy. Try a taco and tequila crawl through Soulard, eat your fill of bacon in O'Fallon, Illinois, or taste test the best of St. Louis' craft brewing at the Craft Beer Festival in Ballwin, Missouri.
myleaderpaper.com
Thomas W. “Tom” Bilbro, 73, St. Louis
Thomas W. “Tom” Bilbro, 73, of St. Louis died Sept. 2, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Bilbro was a district manager for KFC. He loved horses and enjoyed square dancing. Born Dec. 17, 1948, in Birmingham, Ala., he was the son of the late Helen M. (Sharpe) and Marvin E. Bilbro.
Tickets on sale for the Polar Express out of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Tickets for the Polar Express out of the St. Louis Union Station went on sale Thursday. Ride the real train to the North Pole and see the Conductor, Santa Clause and his elves. The trip to meet Santa takes one hour, with trains departing at 4:30,...
KMOV
48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
KMOV
Decision to create entertainment destination in North City is in Port Authority’s hands
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A developer has their eyes set on transforming the riverfront in north St. Louis into an entertainment district. Thursday, the St. Louis Port Authority will meet to discuss the development, titled Lighthouse Landing. Nashville-based real estate development firm, M2 Development Partners (M2DP), is proposing a 67-acre entertainment destination on Riverview Drive near Interstate 270. It would include a marina, a water park, themed hotels, restaurants and supporting retail. In a release, the company said “its intention is to ensure that what they develop on this incredible site meshes well with the natural beauty of the Mississippi River and provides a long-term economic development driver that also supports the new Saint Louis Zoo Wildcare Park.”
KSDK
3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list
Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
One dies in Franklin County house fire
One person has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in Franklin County.
Operations resume at Townsend Elementary School after lockdown
ST. LOUIS — A lockdown was lifted at a St. Louis-area elementary school Thursday afternoon. Townsend Elementary School was locked down because of an incident unconnected to the school. The lockdown was lifted at 2:41 p.m. St. Louis County Police said a person with a weapon was suspected of...
Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis
If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
myleaderpaper.com
Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
UPDATED: Bread Co. Betrays Us, Changes Name to Panera in Some Metro St. Louis Locations
We can only hope they'll continue slicing their bagels like bread
