Springfield, MO

Missouri ranks low on federal life expectancy charts

By Alex Kienlen, Brandon Scott
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Want to live well into old age? Statistically, Missouri may not be your best choice.

In an August report by the National Vital Statistics R eports, Missouri ranks 40th of the 50 states and the District of Columbia for life expectancy. The survey is based on data tables through 2020, including mortality tables and Medicare data.

In the report, the life expectancy for an Arkansas resident was 75.1 years. This was derived from the life expectancy for an Arkansas male, 72.1 years, and female 78.1 years. While we can thank the state females for raising the curve, fair to point out that the female life expectancy rank is 39 for Arkansas females, one point lower compared the state average.

The 75.1 average expectancy for Missouri is 1.5 years lower than the 2019 study.

Southern states are the lowest ranking, with Arkansas at 45, and Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Louisiana, West Virginia, and Mississippi all finishing below Arkansas.

Mississippi finished lowest, with a 71.9-year expectancy, 68.6 for males and 75.2 for females. Hawaii finished first, with an 80.7-year life expectancy, 77.6 for males and 83.8 for females. The national life expectancy average is 77 years.

The survey is based on data tables through 2020, including mortality tables and Medicare data.

