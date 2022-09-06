Safety of beta-blocker and calcium channel blocker antihypertensive drugs in pregnancy: a Mendelian randomization study

Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
Chemical engineer fired by pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline after racist, homophobic rant on plane
The pharmaceutical and biotechnology company GlaxoSmithKline has fired one of their employees who launched into a homophobic and racist rant whilst on an American Airlines flight.In viral video posted on Reddit and Twitter, the man can be seen walking up and down the plane shouting at other passengers before announcing to the aircraft that he worked as a chemical engineer for GlaxoSmithKline.The footage was taken by another passenger on a flight from Philadelphia to Dallas and shows the man, who announced that he was “a little intoxicated,” shouting expletives whilst hunting for his bag.The man became agitated when he...
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
nypressnews.com
The ‘best’ drink for diabetes – lowers high blood sugar levels by 30%
It adds” People with diabetes insipidus also have a heightened dehydration risk, but this is not linked to high blood glucose levels.”. Diabetes insipidus is a rare condition where you pee a lot and often feel thirsty. If you find water uninspiring, why not spruce it up with a...
BioMed Central
Do patients’ preferences prevail in hospital selection?: a comparison between discrete choice experiments and revealed hospital choice
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1136 (2022) Cite this article. In patient choice, patients are expected to select the provider that best fits their preferences. In this study, we assess to what extent the hospital choice of patients in practice corresponds with their preferred choice. Methods. Dutch...
Prince Harry leaves Balmoral 12 hours after arriving following Queen’s death
Prince Harry has left Balmoral 12 hours after arriving following the Queen’s death.The Duke of Sussex was seen leaving the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands at about 8.15am on Friday, with a convoy of two cars passing flowers that had been laid in tributes to his late grandmother. Two dark Range Rovers arrived at Aberdeen International Airport, led by five police motorbikes, just over an hour later at about 9.20am.Images showed Harry dressed in a black suit and carrying a black backpack over one shoulder as he boarded a British Airways flight.He was accompanied by a woman wearing...
MedPage Today
Blood Type Tied to Early-Onset Stroke Risk
Two variants in ABO, a known stroke locus, were linked with early-onset ischemic stroke risk, a meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) showed. The variants tagged blood type subgroups O1 and A1, and effect sizes were significantly larger in early-onset (under age 60) than late-onset stroke, reported Braxton Mitchell, PhD, MPH, of University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, and co-authors in Neurology.
BioMed Central
Prospective cohort study for assessment of integrated care with a triple aim approach: hospital at home as use case
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1133 (2022) Cite this article. Applicability of comprehensive assessment of integrated care services in real world settings is an unmet need. To this end, a Triple Aim evaluation of Hospital at Home (HaH), as use case, was done. As ancillary aim, we explored use of the approach for monitoring the impact of adoption of integrated care at health system level in Catalonia (Spain).
BioMed Central
Risk factors associated with comorbid asthma in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps: a cross-sectional study
BMC Pulmonary Medicine volume 22, Article number: 338 (2022) Cite this article. Although 20–60% of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) have asthma, the risk factors associated with comorbid asthma are not clear. The aim of the study was to investigate the factors associated with asthma, and develop a practical scoring system to screen asthma comorbidity in CRSwNP patients.
BioMed Central
Dapagliflozin attenuates diabetes-induced diastolic dysfunction and cardiac fibrosis by regulating SGK1 signaling
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 309 (2022) Cite this article. Recent studies have reported improved diastolic function in patients administered sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i). We aimed to investigate the effect of dapagliflozin on left ventricular (LV) diastolic function in a diabetic animal model and to determine the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying its function.
drugtopics.com
Examining Lifelong Statin Therapy in Patients at Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
New research looks at the potential benefits of long-term statin use in patients who are at increased risk of cardiovascular disease. New research presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 2022 Congress is underlining the potential benefits accrued from long-term statin therapy in individuals with increased cardiovascular disease risk.
BioMed Central
Development of a cost of illness inventory questionnaire for children with autism spectrum disorder in South Asia
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1137 (2022) Cite this article. The economic burden of autism is substantial and includes a range of costs, including healthcare, education, productivity losses, informal care and respite care, among others. In India, approximately, 2 million children aged 2–9 years have autism. Given the likely substantial burden of illness and the need to identify effective and cost-effective interventions, this research aimed to produce a comprehensive cost of illness inventory (COII) suitable for children with autism in South Asia (India) to support future research.
Nature.com
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and neonates (MIS-N) associated with COVID-19: optimizing definition and management
During the SARS-CoV-2-associated infection (COVID-19), pandemic initial reports suggested relative sparing of children inversely related to their age. Children and neonates have a decreased incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and if infected they manifested a less severe phenotype, in part due to enhanced innate immune response. However, a multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) or paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome temporally associated with SARS-CoV-2 emerged involving coronary artery aneurysms, cardiac dysfunction, and multiorgan inflammatory manifestations. MIS-C has many similarities to Kawasaki disease and other inflammatory conditions and may fit within a spectrum of inflammatory conditions based on immunological results. More recently neonates born to mothers with SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy demonstrated evidence of a multisystem inflammatory syndrome with raised inflammatory markers and multiorgan, especially cardiac dysfunction that has been described as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in neonates (MIS-N). However, there is a variation in definitions and management algorithms for MIS-C and MIS-N. Further understanding of baseline immunological responses to allow stratification of patient groups and accurate diagnosis will aid prognostication, and inform optimal immunomodulatory therapies.
BioMed Central
HIV-1 bispecific antibody iMab-N6 exhibits enhanced breadth but not potency over its parental antibodies iMab and N6
Tumelo Moshoette1, Maria Antonia Papathanasopoulos1 &. Virology Journal volume 19, Article number: 143 (2022) Cite this article. The recently published AMP trial (HVTN 703/HPTN 081 and HVTN704/HPTN 085) results have validated broad neutralising antibodies (bNAbs) as potential anti-HIV-1 agents. However, single bNAb preparations are unlikely to cope with the onslaught of existing and de novo resistance mutations, thus necessitating the use of bNAb combinations to achieve clinically relevant results. Specifically engineered antibodies incorporating two bNAbs into a single antibody structure have been developed. These bispecific antibodies (bibNAbs) retain the benefits of bNAb combinations, whilst several conformations exhibit improved neutralisation potency over the parental bNAbs. Here we report on the engineering of a bibNAb comprising of an HIV-1 spike targeting bNAb N6 and a host CD4 targeting antibody ibalizumab (iMab). Antibodies were expressed in HEK293T cells and purified by protein-A affinity chromatography followed by size exclusion chromatography to achieve homogenous, monomeric, bibNAb preparations. Antibody purity was confirmed by SDS-PAGE whilst epitope specificity and binding were confirmed by ELISA. Finally, antibody breadth and potency data were generated by HIV-1 neutralisation assay (n = 21, inclusive of the global panel). iMab-N6 exhibited better neutralisation breadth (100% coverage) in comparison to its parental bNAbs iMab (90%) and N6 (95%). This is encouraging as exceptional neutralisation breadth is necessary for HIV-1 treatment or prevention. Unfortunately, iMab-N6 did not exhibit any enhancement in potency over the most potent parental antibody, iMab (p = 0.1674, median IC50 of 0.0475 µg/ml, and 0.0665 µg/ml respectively) or the parental combination, iMab + N6 (p = 0.1964, median IC50: combination 0.0457 µg/ml). This result may point to a lack of dual engagement of the bibNAb Fab moieties necessary for potency enhancement. Against the previously reported bibNAbs; iMab-CAP256, 10E08-iMab, and PG9-iMab; iMab-N6 was the lowest performing bibNAb. The re-engineering of iMab-N6 to enhance its potency, while retaining breadth, is a worthwhile endeavour due to its clinical potential.
Nature.com
Cord blood adiponectin and leptin are associated with a lower risk of stunting during infancy
Undernutrition is responsible for up to 45% of deaths in children under five, with low- and middle-income countries disproportionately affected. Adipokines are known modulators of metabolism and have been linked to growth rates and neurocognition during infancy. We examined the relationship(s) between cord blood adiponectin and leptin and both longitudinal growth and cognition during the first year of life using generalized estimating equations. Infants were classified as underweight (weight-for-age z-score [WAZ]), stunted (height-for-age z-score [HAZ]) or wasted (weight-for-height z-score [WHZ]) using WHOAnthro software. Cord blood adiponectin and leptin levels were highly correlated (r"‰="‰0.35, P"‰<"‰0.0001) and positively associated with birth WAZ (r"‰="‰0.34 and r"‰="‰0.45, P"‰<"‰0.0001, respectively). Adipokines were independently, inversely associated with weight gain. Infants in the highest quintile of adipokine production had a lower risk of being stunted, while neither was associated with lower WAZ or WHZ in final adjusted models. Cognition was not found to be independently related to cord blood leptin or adiponectin. The negative association with adipokines and rate of weight gain during infancy may reflect heightened nutritional status at birth rather than a direct hormonal influence. The relationship between leptin or adiponectin and longitudinal length gains suggests that both adipokines may promote linear growth during infancy.
UK government warns of 'risks to public safety' as crowds gather to mourn the Queen
Huge numbers are expected to flood into London around the Queen's funeral, and the UK government is already concerned for public crowd safety.
U.K.・
Sport cancelled LIVE: Premier League set to decide on fixture postponement following death of Queen
The Premier League and EFL look set to cancel their fixtures this weekend as professional football in England will be postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.As the UK enters a period of national mourning, other sports will also be making a decision as to whether they will postpone their events this weekend and moving forward. Decisions regarding further postponements in the calendar are set to be determined following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office, but it is understood it will be left to...
Irish President praises the Queen’s ‘exceptional’ ability to connect with people
Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins has praised the Queen’s “exceptional” ability to combine a sense of formality with “a great capacity for connection with the people”.It comes as leaders across the political, business and cultural spheres on the island of Ireland continue to express their sympathies and condolences to the late monarch, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.Political leaders noted how the Queen’s historic 2011 visit to Ireland, the first by a British monarch since Irish independence, set a new tone for Anglo-Irish relations in the following years.“There was that capacity to bridge the formal and the...
Rail strikes called off in wake of Queen’s death – but train drivers warn it’s only a postponement
Within hours of the news of death of the Queen, the RMT union called off its national rail strikes planned for Thursday and Saturday next week, on 15 and 17 September.The general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: “RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.“The planned railway strike action on 15 and 17 September is suspended.“We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”Aslef, the train drivers’ union, has called off its industrial action planned for Thursday 15 September. But the union made clear the walk-out was merely deferred, saying: “In light of the...
studyfinds.org
Snorers may be at significantly higher risk of cancer, heart disease, dementia
UPPSALA, Sweden — Snorers could face an increased risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and dementia, according to new research. Scientists in Sweden say obstructive sleep apnea, in which snoring is the main symptom, cuts off oxygen supply — fueling tumors, blood clots and loss of brain cells. Obstructive...
