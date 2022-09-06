Read full article on original website
Report: There's "Mutual Interest" Between Odell Beckham Jr, 1 NFL Team
Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent as the 2022 NFL season gets underway later this week. Beckham is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl victory back in February, but teams are still lining up to land the star wide receiver for a return later this season.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Earlier this offseason, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
Ejected LSU player had classy gesture for FSU QB
The LSU player who was ejected for an egregious targeting play committed against Florida State on Sunday night had a classy gesture for Jordan Travis. Ali Gaye was ejected in the third quarter of his Tigers’ 24-23 loss on Sunday night. He committed as bad of a targeting play as it gets (video here).
Coach Orgeron Recalls LSU Firing Him With A $17 Million Check: “What Time Do You Want Me To Leave, And What Door You Want Me Out Of, Brother?”
Former head coach for the Louisiana State University Tigers football team, Coach Ed Orgeron is quite a character. Known for his personable and comedic antics in interviews, as well as his low-grumbling speaking voice, the man is definitely a hoot. And after serving the previous six years as LSU’s Head...
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Top 5 NFL Teams Going Into This Season
Stephen A. Smith is one of the most well-known sports broadcasters in the entire world, and ever since coming back to First Take just a few weeks ago, he has been on a nice little roll. The First Take host has gotten back into his groove and he is doing so right in time for the NFL season which begins on Thursday.
Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts
It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
Former College Football Head Coach Has Reportedly Died At 71
It's being reported this Tuesday that former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away. He was 71 years old. Morriss played at TCU from 1969-1972 before taking his talents to the NFL. The offensive lineman went on to spend roughly a decade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Once Morriss' playing...
Tyler Lockett opens up on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle in Week 1
During their time together on the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett were one of the most prolific duos in the NFL. But their time together came to an end during the offseason when Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. Now, in typical NFL storyline fashion, Russell Wilson and the Broncos will be […] The post Tyler Lockett opens up on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Philadelphia 76ers land best remaining free agent big man
The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed a veteran free agent on Tuesday, the best remaining big man still on the market. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed veteran free agent Montrezl Harrell on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Harrell will be a good addition to Philadelphia and will help relieve...
Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
‘I don’t care what anybody says’: Pete Carroll sounds off on dire Seahawks expectations sans Russell Wilson
There’s no way to sugarcoat it. The Seattle Seahawks are more than likely going to be bad this coming season. But don’t say that around Pete Carroll. Despite the fact that the Seahawks lost its franchise face for the past decade in Russell Wilson, Carroll maintains that the expectations surrounding the team don’t change from his perspective. He gave an impassioned rant on the media projecting him or his team not only to underperform relative to past seasons, but also that they have any plans of adopting that mindset, via Brady Henderson:
Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game
The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett
Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AthlonSports.com
Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction
The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
Kayvon Thibodeaux gets key injury update ahead of Giants Week 1
New York Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is participating in individual drills at practice on Tuesday, per Brian Daboll, a key step in the right direction in regards to his availability for the season opener on Sunday. Thibodeaux went down with a knee injury during the preseason, but the latest update to his status indicates there’s at least some chance that he’ll be ready to go for Week 1. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan confirmed Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari had returned to practice in hopes of being available against the Titans on Sunday.
