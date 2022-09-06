ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longhorn Republic: Previewing Alabama

It’s the marquee matchup of the offseason as the Texas Longhorns prepare to square off with the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide for the weekend’s premier game. The big storyline is the national championship rematch that seemingly started the Alabama dynasty and ended the Texas one, but there’s so much more to it. Texas has a chance to see how they stack up against the most elite SEC school before they head to the conference in the coming years, while Alabama is on yet another warpath to a CFP trophy.
Winning is Hard Podcast: No. 1 Alabama rolls into Austin

Just three days until No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide reaches Austin in a September showdown against the Texas Longhorns. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker go in-depth and preview the match-up that pits Nick Saban against his former assistant Steve Sarkisian. Wescott and Cameron first look back on the Longhorns' performance...
Steve Sarkisian says the training wheels are off for Texas QB Quinn Ewers

AUSTIN, Texas — Following a solid debut against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks with some notable highs and some notable lows, Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers is already receiving the full trust of head coach Steve Sarkisian, who named Ewers the starter less than three weeks ago. “You can’t...
Longhorns Daily News: For Texas, the test comes in the form of Alabama’s Bryce Young

The Texas Longhorns have a test of all tests this weekend against the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Part of that test will come in the form of the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, junior quarterback Bryce Young. To be clear, Young is likely the best quarterback to grace the DKR turf since ... well, a very long time, if we’re doing our best to be frank here.
Steve Sarkisian set to face off against former mentor Nick Saban

Steve Sarkisian has been here before as the Texas Longhorns prepare to face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and his old boss Nick Saban on Saturday morning at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. In 2009, the Washington Huskies hosted the No. 3-ranked USC Trojans in Seattle as Sarkisian faced...
Alabama’s band not traveling to Texas resurrects dumb controversy

Any fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide wanting an excuse to be #madonline found the perfect excuse on Tuesday when the school confirmed that the Alabama marching band will not be present at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday for the highly-anticipated matchup against the Texas Longhorns. “Due to...
