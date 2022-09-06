Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom Handy
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic: Previewing Alabama
It’s the marquee matchup of the offseason as the Texas Longhorns prepare to square off with the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide for the weekend’s premier game. The big storyline is the national championship rematch that seemingly started the Alabama dynasty and ended the Texas one, but there’s so much more to it. Texas has a chance to see how they stack up against the most elite SEC school before they head to the conference in the coming years, while Alabama is on yet another warpath to a CFP trophy.
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: No. 1 Alabama rolls into Austin
Just three days until No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide reaches Austin in a September showdown against the Texas Longhorns. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker go in-depth and preview the match-up that pits Nick Saban against his former assistant Steve Sarkisian. Wescott and Cameron first look back on the Longhorns' performance...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Newcomer Report: Longhorns’ Quinn Ewers is the star of Week 1’s freshest cleats
The Texas Longhorns have a few new faces this season. Here at Burnt Orange Nation, we’ve addressed that time and time again. However, the 2022 season is underway. Those faces are out on the field making plays already. So, let’s break down a few highlights from the most recent game, in Week 1.
Burnt Orange Nation
Steve Sarkisian says the training wheels are off for Texas QB Quinn Ewers
AUSTIN, Texas — Following a solid debut against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks with some notable highs and some notable lows, Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers is already receiving the full trust of head coach Steve Sarkisian, who named Ewers the starter less than three weeks ago. “You can’t...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: For Texas, the test comes in the form of Alabama’s Bryce Young
The Texas Longhorns have a test of all tests this weekend against the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Part of that test will come in the form of the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, junior quarterback Bryce Young. To be clear, Young is likely the best quarterback to grace the DKR turf since ... well, a very long time, if we’re doing our best to be frank here.
Burnt Orange Nation
Steve Sarkisian set to face off against former mentor Nick Saban
Steve Sarkisian has been here before as the Texas Longhorns prepare to face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and his old boss Nick Saban on Saturday morning at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. In 2009, the Washington Huskies hosted the No. 3-ranked USC Trojans in Seattle as Sarkisian faced...
Burnt Orange Nation
Alabama’s band not traveling to Texas resurrects dumb controversy
Any fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide wanting an excuse to be #madonline found the perfect excuse on Tuesday when the school confirmed that the Alabama marching band will not be present at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday for the highly-anticipated matchup against the Texas Longhorns. “Due to...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers sets 2022 season’s pace and gets car towed
As Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers and company set the pace for the 2022 college football season in a win over Louisiana-Monroe, Ewers’ car was getting towed. It’s a good day to be a Texas fan. Let’s just enjoy it. WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT...
