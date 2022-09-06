Read full article on original website
Death investigation in Bellflower closes 91 freeway, off-ramp
BELLFLOWER, Calif. – A man was found dead Thursday in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit, prompting an hours-long closure of some lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway. Sheriff’s officials said a man was found dead around 8:35 a.m. in the 17200 block of Lakewood...
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was shot to death in South Los Angeles, and investigators continued their efforts to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 9600 block of South Main Street about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired found the mortally wounded man lying on the front lawn of a residence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Person found dead in car on freeway
LOS ANGELES – A person was found dead Thursday inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California...
Another deadly shooting in Pomona
POMONA – A person was shot and killed in Pomona Thursday. The shooting was reported about 3:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Fillmore Place, near Hamilton Park, according to the Pomona Police Department. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name was not released pending notification...
Authorities ID woman fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a woman who was shot to death in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday near Central Avenue and 90th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Jennell Taylor, 58, of Los Angeles...
Man shot and killed in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 30s was shot and killed by an assailant during an altercation Thursday evening in downtown Los Angeles. Police responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. to the 700 block of South Spring Street between 7th and 8th Streets. When the officers arrived at the scene they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Possible gang related shooting leaves elderly woman dead in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 58-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday. Police were called at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shots fired call near Central Avenue and 90th Street south of Manchester Avenue where they learned a man approached the victim on foot and fired several times at her, said an LAPD spokesman.
Man shot to death in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. – A man was mortally wounded in a shooting in Pomona, authorities said Tuesday. The shooting was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Monterey and San Antonio avenues, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department. Paramedics took the victim to...
Authorities ID man killed in front of LA Live
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles...
Early morning shooting leaves man wounded in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was wounded early Tuesday morning in a shooting in the Arlington area of western Long Beach and took himself to a hospital for treatment. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of Santa Fe Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Brian Fritz.
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Windsor Hills alley
LOS ANGELES – A man found shot to death in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County was a 32-year- old Los Angeles resident, authorities said Tuesday. Donavon Rochelle died from a gunshot wound to the head and was the victim of a...
Authorities ID Compton man shot to death in vehicle
LOS ANGELES – A Compton man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a shooting into a vehicle just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. Khristian Phillips was the 26-year-old passenger in the vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m....
Judge refuses to dismiss murder charges against co-founder of burn center
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A judge Wednesday rejected a defense motion seeking the dismissal of murder charges against the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene. Rebecca Grossman, now 59, was ordered May 5...
Black female officer makes history in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Long Beach Police Department began January 30, 1888 and in its 134 year existence a Black female officer has NEVER been promoted. Yes, the department has never promoted a Black woman which is pathetic given Blacks make up 13% of the population and have three Black people on the city council.
DTLA shooting leaves man dead near LA Live
LOS ANGELES – A man died early Tuesday morning when he was shot in the Downtown area of Los Angeles by suspects who left in a luxury automobile. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli.
Football player gets probation in gun possession arrest
LOS ANGELES – Kansas City Chiefs star defensive end Frank Clark pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanor charges stemming from his arrest in South Los Angeles for possessing a concealed weapon, prosecutors said Thursday. Clark, 29, pleaded Wednesday to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault...
Pacoima woman sentenced in drug case involving Marines
LOS ANGELES – A Pacoima woman was sentenced Tuesday to six months in home detention for her role in a drug trafficking ring that distributed narcotics — including oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl — to civilians and members of the U.S. Marine Corps, one of whom suffered a fatal overdose.
Sixteen charged in massive EBT fraud scheme plead not guilty
LOS ANGELES – Sixteen people have been charged in an alleged massive electronic benefit transfer fraud scheme in which funds were siphoned off that were intended for families in need, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday. Prosecutors say the case involves the theft of private...
Compton awarded state funds to repair Artesia Bridge
COMPTON – The city of Compton announced they have been awarded $12 million to repair the Artesia Bridge during the Sept. 6 regular city council meeting. “AB 179 passed and Gov. Newsom signed the bill today and we have been given $12 million for the bridge and I look forward to getting more information,” said Mayor Emma Sharif.
LA County reports 5,055 COVID cases, 29 deaths
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County has reported 5,055 new positive COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths since Saturday in its latest data. The figures come as Los Angeles County’s public health department continues preaching caution against the spread of COVID-19 as holiday gatherings continue and an ongoing heat wave keeps many people indoors.
