LOS ANGELES – A man in his 30s was shot and killed by an assailant during an altercation Thursday evening in downtown Los Angeles. Police responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. to the 700 block of South Spring Street between 7th and 8th Streets. When the officers arrived at the scene they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO