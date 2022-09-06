Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking place mostly within The Second Age of Middle-earth, most fans assumed that the series would focus on Sauron as its chief villain. Despite this assumption, and plenty of rumors after character photos appear on line, the series seemingly won't feature the Lord of the Rings himself at all in the show's first season (in any meaningful way that is, he already showed up in the first episode). This week's episode of The Rings of Power introduced a couple of new foils to the larger plot but also set the stage for the big bad of the show's first season, the mysterious Adar.

TV SERIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO