ComicBook
Alien #1 Review: A Slow Start to the Stagnated Sci-Fi Series
One of the last major narratives set within the world of Alien was Alien: Covenant back in 2017, which came from the director of the original film, Ridley Scott. Now that Disney has acquired the rights to the franchise, fans have been hoping for new stories set within that world, and while a variety of smaller publishers have released Alien comics, the series' return in the pages of a Marvel Comics title had anticipation high for what it could mean for the mythos. While the second edition of Alien #1 from Marvel is far from exceptional, it does get readers off to a steady start, with its future potentially leaving the opportunity to deliver the sci-fi storyline that fans so desperately deserve.
University condemns professor’s posts wishing Queen ‘excruciating’ death
Carnegie Mellon University has condemned social media posts by one of its professors after Dr Uju Anya wished the Queen an “excruciating” death and tweeted that she hoped the Queen would die “in agony.”Dr Anya made the comments Thursday as reports emerged that the Queen was in her final hours at Balmoral.“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” the professor wrote before it was announced the Queen had died.Twitter took down the tweet for violating its policy; it has not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.Dr...
A quick Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power detail hints at a dark truth about the Stranger
A minor The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power detail could be hinting that the Stranger is more sinister than he appears. Spoilers ahead for the new Prime Video show!. At the end of episode 1, the Stranger crash lands on Middle-earth in a meteor, resulting in a huge crater of fire. The Harfoot Nori finds him, and in episode 2, she accidentally falls right onto that fire. Rather than suffering a horrible injury, though, Nori discovers that the fire doesn't burn.
ComicBook
DC Just Revived a Dead Batman Villain in a Surprising Way
When writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Jorge Jimenez took over as the creative team on DC Comics' mainline Batman book they kicked things off with a bang, and a death. In their first issue, Batman #125, the pair seemingly killed off the longtime Batman villain The Penguin, and put the blame at the feet of none other than the Dark Knight himself. The larger plot of their series has moved on from this with Batman facing off against new villain Fail Safe, but playing out in the backup story of each issue has been a Catwoman story tied directly into Penguins demise, and now, his resurrection.
ComicBook
Marvel's The Punisher Just Crossed A Line No One Expected
Spoilers for this week's Punisher #6 follow! The pages of Jason Aaron, Paul Azaceta, and Jesus Saiz's new run on The Punisher has been filled with shocking moments, some that recontextualize everything about the near fifty year history of Frank Castle in Marvel Comics. Among the many surprising things, in addition to, you know, Frank becoming a key member of the ninja death cult The Hand, is that they've suckered Frank into working for them by promising something no one else could, the return of his family. In the pantheon of comic book characters that have stayed dead, the wife and children of Frank Castle seemed like they'd never be back, and now we know why.
ComicBook
Hasbro Reveals Power Rangers Brand Panel for Pulse Con 2022
The 2022 edition of Hasbro Pulse Con is right around the corner, and Hasbro just revealed that Power Rangers will be joining the festivities with a special Power Rangers Brand Panel. Power Rangers will join other brands like Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, NERF, Fortnite, Starting Lineup, Magic The Gathering, G.I. Joe, Transformers, and Avalon Hill, and the event will take place on September 30th and October 1st. The full panel schedule hasn't been revealed yet, so we're not sure which date the Power Rangers Panel will take place on, but we'll keep you posted when that information is released.
ComicBook
MultiVersus Tease Reveals Some of Gizmo's Moves
MultiVersus players already know of several characters that are coming to the game in the future, and one of those is Gizmo, the Gremlins protagonist who's been teased and even shown off once or twice already. Though Gizmo isn't going to be releasing at the originally planned time, the fighter is still on the way with yet another preview revealed this week. This time, we got a first look at some of the moves Gizmo will boast in MultiVersus.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
ComicBook
Twitch Is Dropping a Beloved Feature for Viewers and Streamers
Twitch is dropping one of its most beloved features, but the reasoning does make some sense. Twitch is one of the most dominant platforms on the internet, even for non-gamers. Although it started as a place for people to stream their games and is still widely used for that very reason, it has become a general live streaming platform. Talk shows, game shows, movie watch parties, and more all help fill out the wide variety of streams available on the platform and as Twitch continues to grow, the platform is trying to find ways to highlight creators. One of the ways that Twitch previously supported this was by allowing streamers to host another creator, basically letting their viewers watch another stream without leaving their channel.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Creator Reflects on "Unrelentingly Brutal" Big Death
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead Deluxe #46, in stores Wednesday. In creator Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead, some characters are Made to Suffer. Wednesday's Issue #46 of the deluxe presentation, which reprints the Image Comics series in full color for the first time, continues from last month's cliffhanger ending: with Tyreese captured by Woodbury. After leaving the prison with Michonne to go on the offensive against the retreating Governor, Tyreese dies when the Woodbury leader — wielding the missing Michonne's katana — decapitates him over Rick's refusal to open the prison gates.
wegotthiscovered.com
Old-school Marvel fans lament the loss of a film fixture the MCU ditched long ago
Oh, how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come. From the humble beginnings of Edward Norton’s short-lived run as Hulk, to Tatiana Maslany’s twerk-happy turn as She-Hulk, the MCU is closing in on 15 years of some of the most beloved entertainment in recent history, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
ComicBook
Rings of Power: Who is Adar?
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking place mostly within The Second Age of Middle-earth, most fans assumed that the series would focus on Sauron as its chief villain. Despite this assumption, and plenty of rumors after character photos appear on line, the series seemingly won't feature the Lord of the Rings himself at all in the show's first season (in any meaningful way that is, he already showed up in the first episode). This week's episode of The Rings of Power introduced a couple of new foils to the larger plot but also set the stage for the big bad of the show's first season, the mysterious Adar.
ComicBook
Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History Images Reveal Nic Cage Connection
History lesson: which treasure does Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nic Cage) use to read a hidden message on the Declaration of Independence in National Treasure? Along with Riley Poole (Justin Bartha) and Abigail Chase (Diane Kruger), the treasure hunter and cryptologist uses a Benjamin Franklin invention giving him "the vision to see the treasured past": an ocular device with multi-colored x-ray lenses. Revealing a secret clue on the back of the Declaration, the glasses lead the trio to Trinity Church, and ultimately the location of the long-lost Templar treasure.
ComicBook
Black Adam Trailer Offers First Look at Villain, Sabbac
A new trailer for Black Adam dropped tonight, and gave fans a look at Sabbac, one of the film's antagonists and a character who has a long history with Black Adam, Shazam!, and the rest of the Fawcett line. The character and first appeared in 1943, and was created by Otto Binder and Al Carreno as an enemy of Captain Marvel, Jr. (Freddy Freeman from Shazam!). Like Black Adam and Ibac, Sabbac is essentially a twisted reflection of the Marvel (read: Shazam) family. Unlike Black Adam, who draws his powers from the same source as Billy and company, Ibac and Sabbac get their powers from some of history's greatest monsters rather than gods and heroes.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight
My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Suffers Its First Ratings Loss After Episode 3
House of the Dragon has enjoyed some spectacular viewership numbers over its first two episodes, but the streak couldn't last forever. Nielsen ratings reports are now coming in, and they mark the first ever ratings decline for House of the Dragon since the show premiered on August 21st. According to reports, House of the Dragon's viewership fell by 28.6% – or 1 million cable viewers – after Episode 3, resulting in approximately 2.5 million viewers tuning in across the four cable airings of the show on Sunday night. Previously, House of the Dragon had seen a 9.4% increase from 3.2M viewers for Episode 1, to 3.5M viewers for Episode 2.
ComicBook
Marvel Fan Art Transforms Superman Actor Henry Cavill Into the X-Men’s Beast for the MCU
Marvel Studios has just started dropping hints of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel is revealed as the first mutant in the main MCU, with the Doctor Strange sequel giving us a multiversal version of Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The studio even has been developing a third Deadpool film that will also be set in the MCU. With all that being said, fans really want to see the rest of the X-Men interact with the Avengers and some even have ideas of who they want to play who. With rumors of this actor potentially appearing in a Marvel Studios project, one fan has created a cool piece of fan art that shows Superman actor Henry Cavill as Hank McCoy aka Beast.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Metallic Boba Fett Funko Pop and Tee Pack Is Up for Pre-Order
Just in time for Disney+ Day and the 2022 D23 Expo, Funko has opened up pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Boba Fett Pop and Tee pack here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99 in sizes small to x-large (free shipping on US orders of $39+ using the code FALLFREE22). Just use the dropdown to pick your size, and keep in mind that x-large and large will likely be the first to go.
ComicBook
Rings of Power Just Introduced a Key Element of Lord of the Rings Mythology
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! We knew that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power would tie into J.R.R. Tolkien's original trilogy by virtue of being set thousands of years beforehand, and showcasing the creation of the titular rings, but the series is moving pretty fast in terms of getting all those pieces in the right place. This week's new episode of the series just introduced a major piece of The Lord of the Rings puzzle and it did it so quickly that you may not have even noticed.
ComicBook
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Teaser Revealed by Netflix
Knives Out was released back in 2019 and became an instant classic. Mystery fans instantly fell in love with Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, and the movie earned writer/director Rian Johnson an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Later this year, Netflix is releasing the highly-anticipated follow-up, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The movie will see the return of Craig with a whole new cast of characters. Fans were recently treated to some fun photos from the movie, but we've yet to get a trailer. However, it looks like a new teaser is coming tomorrow!
