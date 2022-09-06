INGLEWOOD – The Inglewood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of destroying City property. On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 0900 hours, a Public Works employee received a call about one of the service cabinets located on Centinela Avenue and Short Street. The lock and bolts were taken off with an unknown tool and the switches that control the traffic lights located inside the cabinet were smashed. Estimated cost to repair the damage is $10,000. The above pictured suspect was seen cutting traffic light wires.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO