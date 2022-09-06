Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man was shot to death Sunday in Palmdale and the shooter remains at large. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The man died at the scene,...
Authorities ID Long Beach stabbing victim
LONG BEACH, Calif. – One of two men stabbed by a man in Long Beach died from his injuries at a hospital, authorities said Sunday. The victim was identified as Christopher Finley, 28, of Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers were sent to an assault with...
Suspect shot, killed by LAPD in Westlake area
LOS ANGELES – A man who was allegedly armed with a gun was shot to death by police Sunday morning in the Westlake community of Los Angeles. Patrol officers were in the area of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard when they spotted a man with a gun at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Four arrested for double homicide at San Pedro park
LOS ANGELES – Four men were in custody Monday in connection with a July shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The crime occurred on July 24 at about 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Authorities ID elderly man found dead in Lancaster alley
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man who died in Lancaster was publicly identified Sunday while the cause of his death was not released. Wallace Grisby, 68, was found dead in an alley, the coroner’s office said. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. Wednesday to the 44500 block of...
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – A man riding a bicycle was killed in Newport Beach by a driver who fled the scene but was arrested later on, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Jamboree Road at Bay View Way, according to Newport Beach police Lt. Michael Schiavi.
Man shot to death in South LA while trying to flee vehicle
LOS ANGELES – One of three suspects who approached a man in a parked vehicle in South LA shot him to death when he tried to flee on foot, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LAPD investigating theft of french bulldogs from LA area
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – Los Angeles police were investigating the theft of nine French bulldogs Sunday in Northridge. The theft at a residence in the 9400 block of Corbin Avenue happened around 3 p.m., the LAPD reported. The owner of the dogs told police he left the dogs at the...
Authorities ID man found dead off 91 freeway
BELLFLOWER, Calif. – A man found dead in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit was publicly identified Sunday while a determination of his cause of death was pending. Aundra Howard was 37-years-old, according to the coroner’s office. His cause of death was deferred pending additional...
Authorities seek public’s help finding at-risk man
LANCASTER, Calif. – A 46-year-old man who needs medication for schizophrenia and diabetes went missing in Lancaster and sheriff’s detectives are asking the public for help locating him. Manuel Arias Padilla was last seen at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Avenue I, according...
Two teens shot to death at LA area carnival
LOS ANGELES – Two teenage boys were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles and a search was underway for the male suspect, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 9:03 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to...
Man fatally stabbed in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – A man in his 50s was fatally stabbed Friday in an unincorporated area bordering Compton. Detectives were sent to the 13200 block of Penrose Avenue, two blocks west of Alameda Street and near El Segundo Boulevard, about 8:25 a.m. and found the man inside a house unresponsive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Community Alert: Authorities seek public’s help identifying vandal destroying City property
INGLEWOOD – The Inglewood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of destroying City property. On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 0900 hours, a Public Works employee received a call about one of the service cabinets located on Centinela Avenue and Short Street. The lock and bolts were taken off with an unknown tool and the switches that control the traffic lights located inside the cabinet were smashed. Estimated cost to repair the damage is $10,000. The above pictured suspect was seen cutting traffic light wires.
Man killed after crashing into train
POMONA, Calif. – A man was killed Sunday morning when the car he was driving crashed into a freight train in Pomona. The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Palomares Street north of First Street, according to a Pomona Police Department press release. Arriving officers discovered a sedan...
Body found off Santa Ana freeway
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A body was found Sunday evening on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Santa Ana. The body was discovered on the south 5 at 17th Street around 9:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. There was no immediate word as to how the person...
Nurse denied bail for deadly crash that killed six
LOS ANGELES – A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby was ordered Monday to remain jailed without bail. Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, allegedly floored the gas pedal...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in Lancaster, and an investigation was underway Monday. Paramedics were sent to Avenue H-8 and 10th Street West at 11:49 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. Information was not immediately available on the identity...
Menifee man pleads guilty to burglary spree
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – A 59-year-old Menifee man pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to six months in jail for a rash of burglaries in Laguna Beach five years ago. Reed Myron Swingley pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree burglary, five counts of second-degree burglary, one count...
Pedestrians injured after being struck by car
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Two pedestrians were injured when they were struck by a vehicle while crossing a Long Beach street, authorities said Sunday. The crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. Saturday at Anaheim Street and Magnolia Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Brian Fritz. Paramedics took the two...
South LA church destroyed in fire, arson investigation underway
LOS ANGELES – More than 100 firefighters battled a major emergency fire Sunday that destroyed a two-story church in the South Park area of Los Angeles. Firefighters battled the flames for one hour and 40 minutes. They remained on the scene for some time to pour water on hot spots and smoldering debris, said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange.
