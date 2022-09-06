ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WA

‘Not out of the woods’: Multiple fires rage across the Inland Northwest

By Esther Bower
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVUaP_0hjMBXIv00

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of acres are on fire right now across the Inland Northwest. As firefighters work to put these fires out, the race is on to keep others from starting.

The Seven Bays Fire erupted on Sunday night north of Davenport, and people were forced to evacuate.

On Monday, fire crews say they’re making good progress on that fire, but fire conditions are still dangerous across the region.

A desolate wasteland of charred land is left behind in Lincoln County as crews scrambled to stop the wildfire from spreading overnight.

“It looks like the initial attack forces did a real good job doing that,” said Clint Desautel. He’s an incident commander trainee who’s working the Seven Bays Fire. “It looks like we got the majority of the visible smoke pretty much taken care of.”

Crews are making good progress, but it’s hard to handle because of the location.

“Probably one of our biggest challenges is going to be access. We got a road at the top, and we also have a road at the bottom, so a lot of this is going to have to be ground truth by the guys on the ground,” he said.

Guys are on the ground all over the Inland Northwest. The Idaho Panhandle is also on fire. The Kootenai River Complex is made up of multiple fires that have burned more than 10,000 acres so far with over 200 firefighters on scene.

“Things are starting to cool down,” Desautel said. “Days are getting shorter, but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

Lightning sparked the Boulder Mountain Fire last Wednesday. It’s still burning now near Cusick, Washington with dangerous conditions on the way.

“I talked with National Weather Service this morning,” he said. “It sounds like we’re going to have kind of a breezy afternoon, so that’s something that we briefed the crews on and we’re anticipating,” Desautel said from the fire camp at the Davenport Fairgrounds.

As crews try to contain these fires, people can ‘t let their guard down. Fuels are very dry, and a small spark could create even more destruction.

“Just be fire wise and safe,” Desautel concluded.

Even with all these fires burning across the region, crews say this fire season has been much more manageable, but we aren’t out of fire season just yet.

READ: Brush fire near Colbert now 80 percent mopped up

READ: Evacuation levels will be reevaluated for wildfire burning north of Davenport

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Junior Fire Academy returns to Riverpark Square this Sunday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Your kids can get a fun-sized firefighting experience this Sunday with the Junior Fire Academy. The Spokane Fire Department, SAFE Kids, the Downtown Spokane Partnership and River Park Square are partnering to host this free, family event. It will be held at River Park Square and on Wall Street in downtown Spokane on Sunday, September 11 from...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Volunteers Quickly Extinguish Field Fire Near Steptoe

Volunteer Firefighters quickly extinguished a field fire near Steptoe Wednesday afternoon. Whitman County Fire District 11 Volunteers from Steptoe, Colfax, Diamond and Albion were called to the blaze around 2:00 off Hume Road. Initial reports indicate the fire burned about 30 acres in gusty winds. The blaze apparently started as a combine fire before the flames spread to the field.
STEPTOE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cusick, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Lincoln County, WA
Government
City
Davenport, WA
City
Colbert, WA
County
Lincoln County, WA
KXLY

Gusty winds, hot and hazy – Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know for Wednesday’s forecast. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for some places in the Inland Northwest as we expect to see gusty winds later in the afternoon. We also see more smoke later before we head into a warmer weekend. We...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Dust Storm Warning issued along I-90 west of Ritzville

SPOKANE, Wash.– A dust storm responsible for car accidents in Grant County earlier in the day is moving into the I-90 corridor Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Dust Storm Warning through 3:45 p.m. for parts of Adams, Grant, and Lincoln Counties. Weather satellites are picking...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks

HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

The Lands Council holding 19th annual Spokane River Clean-Up

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Lands Council will host the 19th annual Spokane River Clean-Up later this month and is in need of volunteers. Hundreds of people are expected to join in to remove thousands of pounds of garbage from the river. They will be spread out throughout the University District, the downtown River Gorge area, Peacefully Valley, High Bridge Park, People’s Park and into Riverside State Park.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inland Northwest#Mountain Fire#Fire Camp
ifiberone.com

Man charged with arson in Tuesday morning fire in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man has been charged with arson after Moses Lake police say he lit several large bushes on fire outside a business. Andrew B. Nuval, 24, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree arson and second-degree reckless burning. His bail has been set at $15,000.
MOSES LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Goats return to Spokane parks to help with fire mitigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Once again, the Healing Hooves goats are back at local parks! These goats help mitigate fire risk in natural areas by reducing brush and tree sampling density. You can catch the goats at Meadowglen Park until Thursday, Minnehaha Park on Sept. 14-18, Hangman Park on Sept. 19-22, and High Drive Park at the end of September and...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police investigating ‘significant collision’ in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a “significant collision” at E. 2nd Ave and S. Havana St in the East Central neighborhood. 3rd Ave, east of Havana, was blocked. Pacific and 2nd Ave at Havana was also blocked. Sprague Ave remained open to traffic. The roads are reopening now. This is a developing story.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
ifiberone.com

Rogue dust storm stops traffic and causes crash on US 2 at Hartline

HARTLINE - A dust storm that only enveloped the Hartline area halted traffic on US 2 on Thursday, causing one non-injury crash. Washington State Troopers say the storm rolled in at around noon. State Patrol officials say traffic was brought to a halt due to the lack of visibility. One...
HARTLINE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy