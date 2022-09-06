‘Not out of the woods’: Multiple fires rage across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of acres are on fire right now across the Inland Northwest. As firefighters work to put these fires out, the race is on to keep others from starting.

The Seven Bays Fire erupted on Sunday night north of Davenport, and people were forced to evacuate.

On Monday, fire crews say they’re making good progress on that fire, but fire conditions are still dangerous across the region.

A desolate wasteland of charred land is left behind in Lincoln County as crews scrambled to stop the wildfire from spreading overnight.

“It looks like the initial attack forces did a real good job doing that,” said Clint Desautel. He’s an incident commander trainee who’s working the Seven Bays Fire. “It looks like we got the majority of the visible smoke pretty much taken care of.”

Crews are making good progress, but it’s hard to handle because of the location.

“Probably one of our biggest challenges is going to be access. We got a road at the top, and we also have a road at the bottom, so a lot of this is going to have to be ground truth by the guys on the ground,” he said.

Guys are on the ground all over the Inland Northwest. The Idaho Panhandle is also on fire. The Kootenai River Complex is made up of multiple fires that have burned more than 10,000 acres so far with over 200 firefighters on scene.

“Things are starting to cool down,” Desautel said. “Days are getting shorter, but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

Lightning sparked the Boulder Mountain Fire last Wednesday. It’s still burning now near Cusick, Washington with dangerous conditions on the way.

“I talked with National Weather Service this morning,” he said. “It sounds like we’re going to have kind of a breezy afternoon, so that’s something that we briefed the crews on and we’re anticipating,” Desautel said from the fire camp at the Davenport Fairgrounds.

As crews try to contain these fires, people can ‘t let their guard down. Fuels are very dry, and a small spark could create even more destruction.

“Just be fire wise and safe,” Desautel concluded.

Even with all these fires burning across the region, crews say this fire season has been much more manageable, but we aren’t out of fire season just yet.

