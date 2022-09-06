ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hogs’ Jordan Domineck Makes Himself at Home in First Game

By Andy Hodges
All Hogs
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KMgO_0hjMBMqA00

Georgia Tech transfer picks up SEC honor Monday along with Bumper Pool.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It didn't take Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck long on a visit here to realize it was better than Atlanta, Georgia.

In his first game as a Razorback, he maybe made the biggest play in a 31-24 win over Cincinnati.

If it wasn't the biggest it was the most timely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8kf9_0hjMBMqA00

Arkansas Razorbacks' defensive lineman Jordan Domineck sacks Cincinnati Bearcats' quarterback Ben Bryant and causes a fumble he recovered. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Monday he picked up the SEC defensive lineman of the week award, so he's on a roll at his new school.

After playing at Georgia Tech, he found a much more team-friendly atmosphere around the Hogs and he's completely embraced it.

The Yellow Jackets don't have that kind of following in Atlanta, where professional sports dominate and the Georgia Bulldogs are right down the road.

Linebacker Bumper Pool was selected as the SEC defensive player of the week and nobody's trying to shine the light somewhere else, but he's been around awhile and was probably as impressed as anyone by Domineck's play in the fourth quarter that set up a touchdown to make a two-score game.

"Man, what a nice spin move he had, spinning back inside," Hogs coach Sam Pittman said after the game Saturday about Domineck's spin move for the sack. They reviewed it, but I didn’t feel like they were going to change it ... of course, I was for the Hogs and didn’t want them to. It was a big, big play in the game."

Both weekly honors are the first of Domineck and Pool’s careers.

The Hogs pieced together a two-play, 39-second drive after Domineck's play that resulted in a touchdown to extend their lead to 31-17. He finished with two tackles, one sack for a loss of 10 yards, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

After a dominating performance against the Bearcats, Domineck is tied for the SEC lead in forced fumbles and fumble recoveries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QVTh_0hjMBMqA00

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Pool looks into the Cincinnati Bearcats' backfield before the snap on Saturday at Razorback Stadium. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

In his 27th career start, Pool anchored a defense that held Cincinnati scoreless in the first half for the first time since 2019.

He logged his 18th career double-digit tackle game with a team-high 13 tackles, including four solo stops, and a tackle for a loss of two yards. Pool’s 13 tackles tie for the second-most by a league player during Week 1.

Domineck, Pool and No. 19 Arkansas are back in action this weekend, hosting South Carolina (1-0) at 11 a.m. at Razorback Stadium on Saturday on ESPN and fuboTV .

HOGS FEED:

SEC SHORTS DOES SECOND VIDEO ... JUST FOR LSU

WE RANK THE REST OF THE SCHEDULE ON ABILITY TO GIVE HOGS PROBLEMS

PETERS JOINS COWBOYS PRACTICE SQUAD TO GET IN FOOTBALL SHAPE

PITTMAN WORRIED ABOUT FACT HE ISN'T WORRIED, PLUS INJURY UPDATE

SEC SHORTS PUTS OREGON, UTAH IN THE CROSSHAIRS

WATCH: ANDY HODGES TALKS HOW THIS IS DEFINITELY KJ JEFFERSON'S TEAM

WATCH: ANDY HODGES TELLS US WHAT WE DON'T KNOW FOR SOUTH CAROLINA

LOOKING AT 5 THINGS IN WIN OVER CINCINNATI A LOT OF PEOPLE MAY NOT HAVE REALLY NOTICED

GETTING BIG PLAYS AT RIGHT TIME LIFTED HOGS PAST CINCINNATI IN SEASON OPENER

TREY KNOX PUT FILM A GAINST CINCINNATI THAT WILL SCARE SEC TEAMS

SEC ROUND-UP: KELLY HAS LSU CALLING TEENAGERS AFTER MIDNIGHT ON SCHOOL NIGHT, AUBURN HAS AD INTEREST, PLUS MORE

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, AR
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Oregon State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Future Hog Dozier raves about Arkansas’ crazy grid atmosphere

Among the 74,751 on hand in Fayetteville for Arkansas’ 31-24 season-opening win over visiting Cincinnati on Saturday was Razorback 2023 wide receiver pledge Davion Dozier. Dozier (6-4,195, 4.5), a three-star Moody, Ala., standout, who is averaging 165.3 yards receiving per game this season, was the lone official visitor among a large group of unofficial guests […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas' First Black County Judge

Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas governor candidates campaign in NWA and the River Valley

The November elections are about two months away, and candidates for Arkansas governor are campaigning in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week. Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is continuing her "Freedom Tour" in Clarksville Thursday. She'll meet with voters and answer questions at the Piney Bay Coffee Company...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#College Football#Sec#The Georgia Bulldogs
salineriverchronicle.com

Possible world-record paddlefish skewered on Beaver Lake

ROGERS — Some people might be a bit squeamish if they saw a fish as long as them swimming directly under where they were floating. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas, swam toward such a beast and managed to land it using spearfishing tackle early Saturday morning at Beaver Lake. Cantrell shot a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled it to the surface, possibly breaking the spearfishing world-record mark for the species.
BERRYVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
KHBS

Fayetteville City Council to vote on Archibald Yell Boulevard name change

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council will vote on renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard at their Tuesday night meeting. The road connects South College Avenue to South School Avenue. Yell was Arkansas' first congressman and second governor. Councilmember D'Andre Jones said he learned about Nelson Hackett from Caree Banton...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
5NEWS

Fayetteville police searching for suspect in deadly shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Fayetteville police, there was a shooting that occurred at 1641 North College Avenue at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 6). According to information released by the Fayetteville Police Department, a nearby officer responded to the incident after hearing gunshots. The release said the male victim suffered from a gunshot wound. Police have not released his identity at this time.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
News On 6

Off-Duty Adair Count Deputy Accused Of Shooting Man In Arkansas

Investigators in Washington County, Arkansas said an off-duty Adair County deputy was involved in a shooting over the weekend. They said on Saturday, Sept. 3, Deputy Travis Adams shot Justin Hellyer twice during an argument. Washington County officials released cell phone video taken by a witness. Hellyer was taken to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy