ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Roberts Sticking With Cody Bellinger at Bottom of Lineup

By Jeff J. Snider
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfi6l_0hjMBIJG00

The struggling outfielder and former MVP still has support from his manager in LA.

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has struggled immensely this season, continuing a downward trend since his MVP season in 2019.

Bellinger started slow in 2020, holding a .489 OPS one-third of the way into the shortened season. But he hit .284 with a .960 OPS over his final 37 games to finish with a respectable 112 OPS+.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Last year, he missed much of the season with a variety of injuries, not to mention the offseason shoulder surgery he had due to a dislocated right shoulder suffered in the 2020 NLCS. So his 44 OPS+, while disappointing, was easy to chalk up to injuries.

This year, though, Bellinger has been healthy, and he has shown signs of being very good. But overall, his 77 OPS+ is his worst in a non-injury season, and it's a testament to his defense that he has still managed to post a 1.3 WAR overall. Of course, the rule of thumb for WAR is that 2.0 is "good enough to be a starter," so while Bellinger's 1.3 is better than expected, it's still not good.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, though, is determined to give Bellinger every chance to get right, knowing the Dodgers are a better team in October with a good, productive Bellinger than without. As J.P. Hoornstra writes in the Orange County Register , Roberts was cautiously encouraged by Bellinger's plate discipline in Sunday's game, when the go-ahead run actually scored on a bases-loaded Belli walk.

“Tonight the plate discipline was really good,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Earning three walks was great. I think the next layer is, when you do get pitches in the zone, you’ve got to finish the at-bat. That’s something we’re going to keep working on, because he did get some pitches he should hit.”

Over the weekend, Dodgers analyst Jerry Hairston Jr. had some strong words about Bellinger's approach, and it's clear that everyone is trying to figure out how to get Belli back, if not to his 2019 MVP form, at least to being a productive member of the offense.

“You see a ball and you’re expecting (Bellinger) to square it up,” Roberts said. “It could be a mechanical thing, it could be a mind thing, could be a body thing. … It’s a combination of things."

Sunday was Bellinger's first three-walk game of the season and his first multi-walk game since May, so it's unclear whether it was a fluke or the result of a conscious focus on plate discipline. With the firepower at the top of the Dodgers lineup, a nine-hole hitter who can work a walk to turn the lineup over could be valuable.

As of right now, until and unless Bellinger gets his swing figured out, it seems like that plate discipline is what the Dodgers are banking on in sticking with Belli at the bottom of the lineup.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Hairston Jr.
Person
Cody Bellinger
ClutchPoints

Joey Gallo speaks out on Cody Bellinger’s hitting slump

The Los Angeles Dodgers are cruising along with the best record in baseball at 93-42, but Cody Bellinger is struggling immensely. He’s batting .199 on the season with 17 homers and lately, Bellinger has been even worse. The outfielder slashed .192 in August and has yet to register a single hit in five games this month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Drama with Freddie Freeman’s Agent Finally Resolved

Back in late June, as armchair psychologists masquerading as sportswriters diagnosed Freddie Freeman with all sorts of emotional disorders because he had the audacity to develop strong bonds with the city of Atlanta over the course of 15 years, a new wrinkle emerged in the seemingly endless drama related to Freeman’s abrupt departure from the Braves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#Dodgers News#Mvp#Ops
FanSided

Randy Levine throws Brian Cashman under bus about Yankees 2021 offseason

As Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to botch routine grounders, throw sinkers to first base, and underwhelm with his bat, New York Yankees fans are up in arms over the team not playing Oswald Peraza at shortstop following his promotion; not calling up Anthony Volpe and making the switch, which the organization has already deemed “the future”; and not filling the void in a more productive manner this offseason.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy