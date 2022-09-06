WR Yulkeith Brown: Aggie Receivers 'Getting Better Every Day'

The Aggies' receiver room will make for plenty of explosive plays for the Aggies this season.

A common critique, whether justified or not, of Jimbo Fisher's offenses has always been the lack of explosiveness in the passing game. As Fisher enters his fifth season at the helm of the Texas A&M Aggies, though, the passing game appears to be on the right track.

In their season opener victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats, the Aggies would record 387 yards through the air. With starting quarterback Haynes King spreading the ball around to his weapons through the air, the Aggie passing attack appeared unstoppable at points during the game.

The talent in the Aggies' receiver room lends itself to a more explosive offense, which receiver Yulkeith Brown talked about on Monday.

"This room is very competitive, so even in practice we have guys pushing the guys who are starting," Brown said. "We're just getting better every day and the more we rotate guys in there, the more explosive plays we'll have."

Brown himself was explosive for the Aggies on Saturday, bringing in two receptions for 68 yards, one of which was a 66-yard touchdown reception. While Brown and fellow veteran Ainias Smith had big days, the freshmen also showed out for the Aggie offense .

Freshman receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall combined for 98 receiving yards on nine receptions in their college debut. Their success, though, was not something that surprised Brown.

"Those guys came in with their head on straight, and they came to work just like I did when I was a freshman," Brown said. "I feel like those guys came in ready and they put the work in this summer."

As the Aggies get into the tougher parts of their schedule, especially SEC play, the ability to keep up with some of the offenses they'll face is paramount. Whether or not they do so is still to be determined, but they certainly have the weapons to keep up with anyone.

