ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

WR Yulkeith Brown: Aggie Receivers 'Getting Better Every Day'

By Connor Zimmerlee
All Aggies
All Aggies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdW5V_0hjMBFf500

The Aggies' receiver room will make for plenty of explosive plays for the Aggies this season.

A common critique, whether justified or not, of Jimbo Fisher's offenses has always been the lack of explosiveness in the passing game. As Fisher enters his fifth season at the helm of the Texas A&M Aggies, though, the passing game appears to be on the right track.

In their season opener victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats, the Aggies would record 387 yards through the air. With starting quarterback Haynes King spreading the ball around to his weapons through the air, the Aggie passing attack appeared unstoppable at points during the game.

The talent in the Aggies' receiver room lends itself to a more explosive offense, which receiver Yulkeith Brown talked about on Monday.

"This room is very competitive, so even in practice we have guys pushing the guys who are starting," Brown said. "We're just getting better every day and the more we rotate guys in there, the more explosive plays we'll have."

Brown himself was explosive for the Aggies on Saturday, bringing in two receptions for 68 yards, one of which was a 66-yard touchdown reception. While Brown and fellow veteran Ainias Smith had big days, the freshmen also showed out for the Aggie offense .

Freshman receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall combined for 98 receiving yards on nine receptions in their college debut. Their success, though, was not something that surprised Brown.

"Those guys came in with their head on straight, and they came to work just like I did when I was a freshman," Brown said. "I feel like those guys came in ready and they put the work in this summer."

As the Aggies get into the tougher parts of their schedule, especially SEC play, the ability to keep up with some of the offenses they'll face is paramount. Whether or not they do so is still to be determined, but they certainly have the weapons to keep up with anyone.

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
College Station, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
247Sports

Texas football: Austin weatherman, Texas A&M grad trolls Longhorns with 'flash flood warning' for Alabama game

Alabama and Texas football clash at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday in a game featuring two of the sports biggest brands, though the contest could be lopsided. The No. 1 Crimson Tide sit as multiple-touchdown favorites against Longhorns, with Texas trying to turn things around in Year 2 under coach Steve Sarkisian after a 5-7 finish in 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Evan Stewart
Person
Sam Houston
KBTX.com

Texas A&M remains No. 6 in Week Two AP poll

(KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football rankings for Week Two of the season. Texas A&M stayed put at No. 6 after beating Sam Houston 31-0 in the season opener. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25. Alabama remains at No. 1...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Texas A M Aggies
inforney.com

Brenham hero lived an exceptional life

Brenham lost a great man and a hero in August. This is a tribute to his memory. Master Sgt. Mack Parker Jr. joined the United States Air-force at 19 years old, after graduating near the top of his class of Pickard High School in Brenham. Parker was an honored and...
BRENHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
KBTX.com

Last dairyman in Grimes County closes barn doors

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County was known as the Land of Milk and Honey after dairy farms began popping up following World War II. But, that statement is only half true today, as the last dairyman in Grimes County closed his barn doors. Art Courville spent the last 49...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

High speed chase in Navasota leads to 3 arrests

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Three men were arrested Tuesday evening after leading Navasota police on a high speed chase. Grimes County Constable, Wes Male, told Navasota police that a man waving a gun and threatening people from inside a vehicle. Police found the vehicle in the 800 block of Laredo Street and tried to pull the it over, but the vehicle sped away from officers.
NAVASOTA, TX
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy