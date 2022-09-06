Read full article on original website
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Memphis man’s home connected to mass shooting suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— We are digging to learn more about the teen accused of a deadly shooting rampage that went from Memphis into Mississippi. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is no stranger to law enforcement. But Kelly is a stranger to the person now living at the Hitchcock Street house the teen may have once called home. […]
Germantown Police say one robbed at gunpoint in Saddle Creek
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a bus stop near the Saddle Creek shopping center Wednesday night. Police say it happened at a bus stop near the corner of Poplar and Farmington around 10 p.m. The suspect demanded the victim’s wallet […]
foxwilmington.com
Chilling Surveillance Video of Suspected Killer Released in Kidnapping, Murder of Memphis Jogger
Chilling surveillance video shows 38-year-old Cleotha Abston while he was cleaning out the SUV he allegedly used to abduct a Tennessee teacher, according to prosecutors. The suspected killer was also spotted on surveillance camera driving in the Memphis neighborhood. Eliza Fletcher’s body was found Monday in tall grass behind a...
First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified
► Latest on the Sept. 7 shootings in Memphis MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers said Tunstall was visiting a friend named […]
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
Men making terrorist threats toward events in Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A day after a man went on a shooting spree across Memphis, two men made threats against people in the community and events in the city of Memphis, police said. According to Memphis Police (MPD), the two men are between 18 and 21 and made specific...
Four wanted for armed robbery at West Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four people are wanted after an armed robbery at a gas station early Wednesday morning, West Memphis Police said. Police responded to an armed robbery call at the Shell gas station on Petro Road at 1:47 a.m. Investigators said surveillance video shows three males, two of them armed with handguns, entering the gas […]
Woman injured after shooting near I-240 ramp
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is injured after a shooting on Norris Road near the I-240 southbound ramp Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting at 4:36 p.m. The victim was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition. They are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate. One minute before this shooting, […]
Collierville Police release video footage from Kroger mass shooting
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Almost a year has passed since a gunman opened fire at a Collierville grocery store, leaving 12 people injured and two people, including the shooter, dead. After the shooting, FOX13 Memphis requested the footage from police. Now, Collierville Police released the full footage from surveillance cameras...
Neighbors raise concern about blight where Eliza Fletcher’s body was found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Many neighbors are concerned about the tall grass and vacant homes in the area surrounding the abandoned home where Eliza Fletcher’s body was found. The memorial outside of the South Memphis home where investigators discovered Eliza Fletcher grows. Angela Taylor, like many visitors from across the city who are heartbroken for the […]
webcenterfairbanks.com
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A large police presence emerged in South Memphis where authorities confirmed a body was found. Multiple agencies are at the scene and the area is off by police tape. A police helicopter also hovered the area. There is no confirmation of the crime scene being...
Thief puts $1,000 of items in his pants: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than $1,000 worth of items from City Gear on Third Street Monday afternoon. Police said the man put multiple items in his pants, carried them to his vehicle, and went back into the store to steal more merchandise. The total value of […]
DA acknowledges reporting 'erroneously' on suspect in Eliza Fletcher killing
Shelby County, Tenn., District Attorney Steve Mulroy on Wednesday acknowledged inaccurately suggesting that Cleotha Henderson, the man charged with killing Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher, had been freed from prison on parole. Mulroy tweeted, "This AM in an interview I erroneously reported that Cleo Abston/Henderson, defendant in the Liza Fletcher case,...
Eliza Fletcher: What officials said about Memphis jogger’s murder case, suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy along with Chief CJ Davis and other law enforcement officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding missing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher’s abduction and death. “Today is a very sad day in the city of Memphis,” Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said. The body of Eliza Fletcher […]
actionnews5.com
Woman arrested, charged after fatally shooting man in eye, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested and charged a woman they say is responsible for the fatal shooting of a man in Raleigh that took place Sunday morning. Memphis police responded to a shooting call on Nam Ni Drive Sunday morning where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the left eye.
Women jumped at East Memphis bar, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for several women after three women were attacked on the patio of an East Memphis bar and grill. Three women sat on the patio of Soccer City 901 around 10 p.m. on Friday, August 26, and were then assaulted by another group of women, police said.
brownsvilleradio.com
First degree murder trial underway in Brownsville
More than six years ago a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in rural Haywood County. The man who allegedly shot her is on trial now in Haywood County Circuit Court. Eva Hernandez, 17, died on June 26, 2016. She was attending a party at 3644 Rice Road when gunfire erupted. Sheriff’s investigators say Quinn Love fired the bullets from a .40 caliber handgun. Love is facing charges of first-degree murder Hernandez was the only person hit.
Threats of possible violence at Memphis schools spark increased security, concern from parents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The terror across Memphis sparked by Wednesday’s deadly shooting spree didn’t end with the suspect’s capture. Threats of possible copycats at schools prompted Memphis-Shelby County Schools to beef up security, specifically at Southwind High. Thursday morning parents, students, and teachers could see a...
Local Reporter Breaks Down Over Live-Streamed Shootings: ‘Memphis Is Tired’
A Memphis news reporter was overcome with emotion while covering the live-streaming gunman who terrorized the city Wednesday night. Joyce Peterson from Action News 5 was doing a live report on 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who police named as the suspect who led them on a frenzied hunt for several hours before he was finally captured by cops. As she spoke, she took a deep breath and appeared to try to calm herself, pausing. “Memphis is tired right now. I’m with you all. Memphis is tired right now,” she said, also citing the Eliza Fletcher abduction that ended with the discovery of the kidnapped teacher’s body on Tuesday. “The other crimes we’ve had this year leading up to this, it’s difficult right now. Bear with me, it’s a very nerve wracking night.” Kelly was reportedly caught after crashing a stolen car in Memphis. “Memphis is tired right now.” - @MemphoNewsLady 😭 #Memphis pic.twitter.com/Q64jGiirPZ— Andrew Bartolotta #powertheGOOD (@andrewjpg) September 8, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
