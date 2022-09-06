ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barre, VT

WCAX

St. Johnsbury woman faces multiple charges

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury woman was arrested Saturday on multiple charges, including fentanyl trafficking. St. Johnsbury Police say there were three active arrest warrants out for Michelle Deaette, 30. When they arrested her, they say she had 25 bags of suspected fentanyl and stolen credit cards and checks.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Man shot in abdomen after fellow hunter mistook him for a bear

HUNTINGTON, Vt. — A man was shot in the abdomen on Saturday morning after a fellow hunter said he mistook him for a bear. The Vermont Warden Service and Vermont State Police said a hunter called 911 on Saturday to report that a fellow sportsman had been shot while on private land in the town of Huntington.
HUNTINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police searching for missing Vermont woman

FERRISBURGH, Vt. — Police have located an 81-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing on Monday morning. Vermont State Police said Beverly Ross, of Ferrisburgh, was found safe and in good health around 2 p.m. on Green Meadow Lane. She was originally reported missing from her home on...
FERRISBURGH, VT
Barre, VT
Crime & Safety
City
Barre, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
WCAX

1 in critical condition following hunting-related shooting

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Warden Service is investigating a hunting-related shooting incident off Main Road in Huntington. Game wardens say it happened on Saturday on private land. Officials say the victim was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area when he was shot in the abdomen...
HUNTINGTON, VT
WCAX

Man killed in ATV rollover crash in Bristol

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - One man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Bristol. Vermont State Police say a little before 8 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the crash in the woods off Colin Drive in Bristol. They say Matthew White, 54, of Bristol, was driving his ATV up...
BRISTOL, VT
WCAX

Wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 sends 3 drivers to hospital

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a wrong-way driver crashed on Interstate 89 in Milton, sending three people to the hospital. Police were called to the scene just before Exit 17 on I-89 northbound around 11 p.m. Sunday. They say Ernest Yangassa, 43, of Colchester was...
MILTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Brook Street
nbcboston.com

ATV Driver Killed After Overturning in Vermont Woods: Troopers

A man riding an ATV in Bristol, Vermont, died Sunday night after it flipped over and landed on him, according to Vermont State Police. Troopers responded just before 8 p.m. Sunday to the woods off Colin Drive, south of the Cove Road intersection. The driver, who has been identified as 54-year-old Matthew White, of Bristol, was driving up a hill while marking a trail for hunting when the ATV overturned, according to state police. The ATV landed on him, and he was pronounced dead on scene, according to troopers.
BRISTOL, VT
mynbc5.com

Three injured after wrong-way driver crashes on I-89

MILTON, Vt. — Three people were sent to the hospital on Sunday night after a wrong-way driver crashed their vehicle on Interstate 89 in Milton. Vermont State Police said they received a report of a driver heading south in the northbound lane of I-89 near mile marker 108 in Milton on Sunday around 10:51 p.m.
MILTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont man dies in ATV crash

A Vermont man died on Sunday following an all-terrain vehicle crash in the woods near Colin Drive in Bristol. Vermont State Police said Matthew White, 54, of Bristol, was driving an ATV around 7:48 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle overturned and landed on him. Police said White was driving uphill...
BRISTOL, VT
WCAX

Burlington Police release data on shootings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the unprecedented spike in gun violence in the Queen City in recent months, The Burlington Police have released a breakdown of gun incidents over the years to add context. Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents in Burlington. The majority -- 23 -- have...
BURLINGTON, VT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCAX

Wrong way driver on I-89N sends three drivers to the hospital

Vermont National Guard welcomes thousands of community members at open house. The Vermont National Guard took time off from their normal duties on Sunday to welcome the community to see what their job is all about. Our Hailey Morgan was there. Vt. National Guard holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Updated: 6...
MILTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: St. Johnsbury man facing more charges

CALEDONIA — A 29-year-old man from St. Johnsbury who is currently incarcerated is facing more charges, police say. Justin Maloney was cited for sexual assault of a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child following an investigation that began in February of this year. Detectives with the...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Suspect Was 'Lying in Wait' Before Fatal Shooting in Burlington's City Hall Park, Cops Say

Two men were arraigned Thursday in connection with the execution-style killing of a Philadelphia man early Sunday as he sat in Burlington’s City Hall Park. Christopher Crawford, a 42-year-old from Sicklerville, N.J., with a long criminal history, pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Bryan C. Rogers II. A second man, 59-year-old Joseph Craig of St. Albans, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he aided in the murder by driving Crawford to and from the scene.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash with injuries in Newbury

NEWBURY — A 30-year-old man from Groton was cited following a crash with injuries in Newbury yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Swamp Road at around 8:50 p.m. Troopers were informed by EMS workers that both occupants were being treated for moderate injuries sustained in the crash when they arrived.
NEWBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man cited for violation of conditions of release in Coventry

COVENTRY — A 22-year-old man from North Troy was cited following an incident in Coventry yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on US Route 5 at around 5:35 p.m. The driver was identified as Ronald Boutin Jr. Following an investigation, police say Boutin had 7 active sets...
COVENTRY, VT
WCAX

Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
LEICESTER, VT

