WCAX
St. Johnsbury woman faces multiple charges
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury woman was arrested Saturday on multiple charges, including fentanyl trafficking. St. Johnsbury Police say there were three active arrest warrants out for Michelle Deaette, 30. When they arrested her, they say she had 25 bags of suspected fentanyl and stolen credit cards and checks.
mynbc5.com
Man shot in abdomen after fellow hunter mistook him for a bear
HUNTINGTON, Vt. — A man was shot in the abdomen on Saturday morning after a fellow hunter said he mistook him for a bear. The Vermont Warden Service and Vermont State Police said a hunter called 911 on Saturday to report that a fellow sportsman had been shot while on private land in the town of Huntington.
Hunter in critical condition after shooting in Huntington
The man was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area when another hunter shot him in the torso.
mynbc5.com
Police searching for missing Vermont woman
FERRISBURGH, Vt. — Police have located an 81-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing on Monday morning. Vermont State Police said Beverly Ross, of Ferrisburgh, was found safe and in good health around 2 p.m. on Green Meadow Lane. She was originally reported missing from her home on...
WCAX
1 in critical condition following hunting-related shooting
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Warden Service is investigating a hunting-related shooting incident off Main Road in Huntington. Game wardens say it happened on Saturday on private land. Officials say the victim was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area when he was shot in the abdomen...
WCAX
Man killed in ATV rollover crash in Bristol
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - One man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Bristol. Vermont State Police say a little before 8 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the crash in the woods off Colin Drive in Bristol. They say Matthew White, 54, of Bristol, was driving his ATV up...
VTDigger
Vermont Warden Service investigate hunting-related shooting in Huntington
Game wardens and police are investigating a hunting-related shooting that occurred on private land in Huntington on Saturday. The Vermont Warden Service and Vermont State Police responded to a 911 call placed by a hunter on Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
WCAX
Wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 sends 3 drivers to hospital
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a wrong-way driver crashed on Interstate 89 in Milton, sending three people to the hospital. Police were called to the scene just before Exit 17 on I-89 northbound around 11 p.m. Sunday. They say Ernest Yangassa, 43, of Colchester was...
nbcboston.com
ATV Driver Killed After Overturning in Vermont Woods: Troopers
A man riding an ATV in Bristol, Vermont, died Sunday night after it flipped over and landed on him, according to Vermont State Police. Troopers responded just before 8 p.m. Sunday to the woods off Colin Drive, south of the Cove Road intersection. The driver, who has been identified as 54-year-old Matthew White, of Bristol, was driving up a hill while marking a trail for hunting when the ATV overturned, according to state police. The ATV landed on him, and he was pronounced dead on scene, according to troopers.
mynbc5.com
Three injured after wrong-way driver crashes on I-89
MILTON, Vt. — Three people were sent to the hospital on Sunday night after a wrong-way driver crashed their vehicle on Interstate 89 in Milton. Vermont State Police said they received a report of a driver heading south in the northbound lane of I-89 near mile marker 108 in Milton on Sunday around 10:51 p.m.
mynbc5.com
Vermont man dies in ATV crash
A Vermont man died on Sunday following an all-terrain vehicle crash in the woods near Colin Drive in Bristol. Vermont State Police said Matthew White, 54, of Bristol, was driving an ATV around 7:48 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle overturned and landed on him. Police said White was driving uphill...
WCAX
Burlington Police release data on shootings
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the unprecedented spike in gun violence in the Queen City in recent months, The Burlington Police have released a breakdown of gun incidents over the years to add context. Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents in Burlington. The majority -- 23 -- have...
WCAX
Wrong way driver on I-89N sends three drivers to the hospital
Vermont National Guard welcomes thousands of community members at open house. The Vermont National Guard took time off from their normal duties on Sunday to welcome the community to see what their job is all about. Our Hailey Morgan was there. Vt. National Guard holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Updated: 6...
newportdispatch.com
Police: St. Johnsbury man facing more charges
CALEDONIA — A 29-year-old man from St. Johnsbury who is currently incarcerated is facing more charges, police say. Justin Maloney was cited for sexual assault of a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child following an investigation that began in February of this year. Detectives with the...
Suspect Was 'Lying in Wait' Before Fatal Shooting in Burlington's City Hall Park, Cops Say
Two men were arraigned Thursday in connection with the execution-style killing of a Philadelphia man early Sunday as he sat in Burlington’s City Hall Park. Christopher Crawford, a 42-year-old from Sicklerville, N.J., with a long criminal history, pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Bryan C. Rogers II. A second man, 59-year-old Joseph Craig of St. Albans, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he aided in the murder by driving Crawford to and from the scene.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash with injuries in Newbury
NEWBURY — A 30-year-old man from Groton was cited following a crash with injuries in Newbury yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Swamp Road at around 8:50 p.m. Troopers were informed by EMS workers that both occupants were being treated for moderate injuries sustained in the crash when they arrived.
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for violation of conditions of release in Coventry
COVENTRY — A 22-year-old man from North Troy was cited following an incident in Coventry yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on US Route 5 at around 5:35 p.m. The driver was identified as Ronald Boutin Jr. Following an investigation, police say Boutin had 7 active sets...
2 men arrested after fatal shooting in Burlington’s City Hall Park
Christopher Crawford, 42, of New Jersey, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Bryan C. Rogers II, 32, of Philadelphia. Joseph Craig, 59, of St. Albans, faces a charge of accessory to first-degree murder. Read the story on VTDigger here: 2 men arrested after fatal shooting in Burlington’s City Hall Park.
WCAX
Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester
LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
