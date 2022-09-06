Read full article on original website
Suspect in Canada stabbing spree dies soon after arrest
TORONTO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve was arrested on Wednesday, then lapsed into unexplained "medical distress" and died soon after at a hospital, police said.
Sources Say Canada Stabbing Spree Suspect Made Final ‘Goodbye’ Trip After Rampage
Multiple sources close to the ongoing manhunt for Myles Sanderson, the second suspect in the stabbing rampage that killed 11 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Sunday, say he made a final trip to the city of Regina with the intention of seeing friends and family members there in the hours after the horrific attacks.According to one of the sources source involved in the investigation into the horrific slayings in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan, Myles Sanderson made a three-hour trip across the wide-open Canadian prairie—in broad daylight, on one of the...
One Suspect in Canadian Stabbing Rampage Found Dead
One of the two suspects in a terrifying stabbing rampage that left Canada reeling was found dead on Monday—but his fugitive brother is still on the loose. Damien Sanderson, 31, was discovered on the James Smith Cree Nation reserve, where he and Myles Sanderson, 30, allegedly went from home to home, knifing 10 people to death and injuring 18 others.“His body was located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined,” Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said at a news conference.“We can confirm he has visible injuries....
Saskatchewan Stabbing Rampage Suspect Dies After Arrest: Reports
Myles Sanderson, one of two people suspected of a stabbing rampage across a Canadian province that left 10 people dead and 18 injured, was apprehended Wednesday afternoon, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.He later died of apparently self-inflicted injuries, according to multiple reports.After a frantic manhunt, Sanderson, 32, was taken into custody near Rosthern, Saskatchewan, the Canadian police force said. The arrest comes hours after the RCMP issued an emergency alert regarding a dangerous person traveling in a stolen vehicle through a town 27 miles west of Rosthern. The individual was armed with a knife, according to the alert.An unnamed official told...
BBC
Canada stabbings: Police hunt suspects after killing spree in Saskatchewan
Canadian police have launched a huge manhunt for two men suspected of stabbing at least 10 people to death in a rampage that has shocked the nation. Two suspects named as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson are on the run and considered armed and dangerous. Victims were found in 13...
Police hunt two men after knife rampage kills 10 in Canada
WELDON, Saskatchewan, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Two men suspected of killing 10 people in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Canada were still at large on Monday as police tried to determine a motive for attacks that shocked a nation where mass violence is rare.
Fears high as Canadian police search for stabbing suspect
JAMES SMITH CREE FIRST NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) — Fears ran high Tuesday on an Indigenous reserve in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan after police warned that the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage over the weekend might be nearby and officers surrounded a house with guns drawn. Police later sent out an alert that it was a false alarm and they had determined the suspect was not in the community but people remained nervous with his whereabouts unknown and a province-wide alert still in effect. People on the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve were earlier told to stay inside. An Associated Press reporter saw people running and screaming as police shut down roads. The fugitive’s brother and fellow suspect, Damien Sanderson was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites. Police are investigating whether Myles Sanderson killed his brother. The brothers are accused of killing 10 people and wounding 18.
Saskatchewan stabbings suspects: Everything we know about Damien and Myles Sanderson in the deadly attack
Two men are suspected to have carried out a spate of stabbings across Saskatchewan in one of the deadliest mass killings in Canada’s history.At 5.40am on Sunday, Royal Canadian Mounted Police in northern Saskatchewan received multiple 911 calls about reported stabbings taking place across the James Smith Cree Nation, a First Nation composed of three communities which is located about 300km north of the province’s capital of Regina.After an initial dangerous persons alert was sent to people in the small northern community at shortly after 7am, a follow-up alert confirmed the names of the two suspects wanted in the...
Narcity
Number Of People Hurt In Saskatchewan Stabbing Spree Rises As The Manhunt Continues
Police in Saskatchewan have confirmed that the injury count continues to climb following a stabbing spree in the province on Sunday. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. In a new statement on Monday, September 5, Saskatchewan RCMP provided an update on the ongoing...
Canadian stabbing spree suspect Myles Sanderson dies in police custody following arrest
The lone living suspect accused of killing 10 people during a stabbing spree in Western Canada over the weekend died Wednesday after being taken into police custody, authorities said.
nativenewsonline.net
Second Suspect in Cree Nation Stabbings Died in Police Custody
Myles Sanderson, the primary suspect in the stabbing spree on James Cree Nation that left 10 people dead and 19 injured over the weekend, died in police custody Wednesday afternoon, Canadian law-enforcement officials have reported. Sanderson went into "medical distress" shortly after being taken into custody and later died at...
BBC
Canada stabbings: Suspect may have been sighted - police
Trudeau says he wants families to grieve without fear. A Canadian federal housing announcement for indigenous communities in Vancouver began on a sombre note on Tuesday morning. Ahead of the announcement, members of the Squamish First Nation performed a prayer song for the victims of the Saskatchewan attacks. “We want...
Cop Won’t Say How Canadian Mass Murder Suspect Died in Custody
A prime suspect in one of Canada’s worst mass stabbings died while in police custody, and calls for transparency around the circumstances of his death are growing as law enforcement refuse to provide details. Myles Sanderson, 30, was apprehended by the RCMP—Canada’s federal police force—late Wednesday afternoon, after a...
