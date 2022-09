The following report was taken from records at the Germantown Police Department. Police responded to a disorderly conduct incident at Arby’s, N96W17650 County Line Road, at 2:28 p.m. Aug. 28. Police responded to a disorderly conduct incident at Crusader Court and Fond du Lac Avenue at 2:07 p.m. Aug....

GERMANTOWN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO