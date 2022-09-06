ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Anchor Has 'Beginnings Of A Stroke' During Broadcast

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtsNH_0hjM8E8K00

An Oklahoma news anchor has revealed she suffered the early symptoms of a stroke live on air Saturday morning when she began stumbling over her words and said she wasn’t feeling right.

“I’m sorry, something is going on with me this morning, and I apologize to everybody,” Julie Chin of Tulsa’s KJRH said at the time, before passing over to the meteorologist for her report.

On Sunday night, Chin revealed in a Facebook post that she had been hospitalized afterward and doctors believed she had suffered “the beginnings of a stroke live on the air.”

“The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere,” she wrote. “I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast things started to happen. First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little bit later my hand and arm went numb. Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter. If you were watching Saturday morning, you know how desperately I tried to steer the show forward, but the words just wouldn’t come.”

Her colleagues recognized she was having a medical emergency and called 911. “I’m so grateful for your quick action,” Chin told them.

Thankfully, Chin said her tests “have all come back great.” Doctors believe she did not experience a “full stroke,” she said.

“There are still lots of questions, and lots to follow up on, but the bottom line is I should be just fine,” Chin said.

Most importantly, she added, she’d learned that it’s not always obvious when someone has a stroke and quick action is critical. She offered an acronym that helps identify symptoms to look for: BE FAST. The acronym is a reminder to watch out for changes in balance, eyes (changes in vision), face (facial droop), arms, speech and timing. And, if the symptoms fit, then “be fast” and call 911.

Chin said she’d be back at work in a few days and thanked all who had reached out with well wishes.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 428

pretty greeneyes
2d ago

people let's leave the stupidity of the page. the president and vaccines have nothing to do with someone being sick. if you have no compassion then stay quiet. my prayers 🙏 😇 for her

Reply(75)
205
Holly Denton
3d ago

I lived outside of Tulsa, OK, for 30 years, and Julie came to KJRH awhile before I left. Glad to see she’s still there. She was always so petite and perky back then, so this makes my heart so sad to see/hear she’s gone through this. Prayers for her complete healing!!

Reply(5)
55
Hamma
2d ago

Prayers she gets her health back🙏🏻. Experimental mRNA gene therapy inoculation🤔?! I wouldn’t be shocked with the massive increase since the start of the inoculation.

Reply(13)
98
 

The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host

The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL
