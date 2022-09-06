ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 23

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycouriertribune.com

KCPD solves case of missing mother 39 years after she disappeared

KANSAS CITY — Detectives with Kansas City police solved the case of a woman who went missing 39 years ago. Gwendolyn Robinson went missing in 1983, but it was this summer when her daughter, who never really knew her mother, filed a missing person’s report. According to Kansas City police, Deoina Mitchell came to police hoping to find answers about her mother, who disappeared when she was a toddler.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arou
KMBC.com

1 in custody after shooting Wednesday evening in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police said they are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that seriously injured one person. Police said they were called about 7:30 p.m. in the 15200 block of East 40th Street. Authorities said officers arrived and found one male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMBC.com

Animal shelter provides tragic update on stolen dogs

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, animal shelter provided a tragic update on three dogs that were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ says that one of the three dogs was found dead in Leavenworth County Wednesday night. The shelter said their building was broken into around 5:30 a.m....
RAYTOWN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy