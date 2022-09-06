KANSAS CITY — Detectives with Kansas City police solved the case of a woman who went missing 39 years ago. Gwendolyn Robinson went missing in 1983, but it was this summer when her daughter, who never really knew her mother, filed a missing person’s report. According to Kansas City police, Deoina Mitchell came to police hoping to find answers about her mother, who disappeared when she was a toddler.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO