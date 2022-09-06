Read full article on original website
Man in serious condition after Independence shooting, suspect arrested
The Independence Police Department says a victim is in serious condition following a Wednesday evening shooting.
Police locate Jasper's stolen cannoli van
A van stolen last weekend from Jasper’s Ristorante in Kansas City was located Thursday by KCMO police.
Friends mourn loss of mother allegedly killed by husband in Excelsior Springs
Excelsior Springs Police Chief Greggory Dull will tell you a homicide in the city is a rare occurrence, with the last happening in 2014.
mycouriertribune.com
KCPD solves case of missing mother 39 years after she disappeared
KANSAS CITY — Detectives with Kansas City police solved the case of a woman who went missing 39 years ago. Gwendolyn Robinson went missing in 1983, but it was this summer when her daughter, who never really knew her mother, filed a missing person’s report. According to Kansas City police, Deoina Mitchell came to police hoping to find answers about her mother, who disappeared when she was a toddler.
Family hopes new information provides answers to unsolved murder
Mikel Lane was murdered Aug. 8, 2012. No arrests have been made, and his family is hoping new information will lead to justice.
American Bully stolen from Raytown animal shelter found dead
One of the three American Bullies stolen from a Raytown, Missouri, shelter over the weekend was found dead, according to the shelter's director.
KCK police officer accused of assaulting romantic partner with deadly weapon
A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is accused of assaulting his romantic partner with a deadly weapon during a domestic violence incident.
KCTV 5
‘Very shocking:’ Neighbors in Excelsior Springs react after shooting kills 1, injures 1
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect has been arrested in Texas in connection with an early morning double shooting in Excelsior Springs, which left one woman dead and a man in critical condition. “It’s very shocking to me. Very shocking,” Ernest Smith said. Smith has lived in...
KCTV 5
Cycling community announces ‘Bright Lights for Charlie’ ride after teacher is killed in hit-and-run
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Cyclists are honoring a rider killed in a hit-and-run during the last weekend of August. That Saturday morning, a white Acura MDX struck Charles Criniere as he was riding along View High Drive. Criniere was a teacher and father of 10. On Tuesday, a...
KMOV
Mother responds to Britt Reid’s apology on crash that traumatically injured daughter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ariel’s mother is expressing her view on Britt Reid’s apology. She made a public post on Facebook telling Reid to “Shove your ‘Sorry’ up your ASS..........”. On Tuesday, Britt Reid changed his plea to guilty and released a statement through...
KMBC.com
1 in custody after shooting Wednesday evening in Independence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police said they are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that seriously injured one person. Police said they were called about 7:30 p.m. in the 15200 block of East 40th Street. Authorities said officers arrived and found one male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim...
KCTV 5
KC police identify 2 killed in quadruple shooting at Labor Day house party
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police have identified two people killed in a quadruple shooting that happened during a Labor Day house party. “It has been a public nuisance,” one of the people living in the neighborhood said. That’s the way neighbors describe one of the homes...
KCTV 5
Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center
What could be better than reeling in a big catch on this Labor Day? Today, Photojournalist Greg Milota takes you to Kaw Point Park to see if any fish were biting!. Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Labor Day, which left one person dead. Families...
KMBC.com
Animal shelter provides tragic update on stolen dogs
RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, animal shelter provided a tragic update on three dogs that were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ says that one of the three dogs was found dead in Leavenworth County Wednesday night. The shelter said their building was broken into around 5:30 a.m....
Multiple shootings bring violent end to Labor Day in Kansas City
Separate shootings across Kansas City left multiple people in the hospital in critical condition as Labor Day weekend ended.
KC-area man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City-area man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat. Dustin L. Beechner, 37, St. Joseph, has been charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that he be held without bail.
KMBC.com
Victims identified after quadruple shooting at Labor Day pool party
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead, and two other victims are injured after gunfire erupted at a Labor Day pool party Monday night. It happened at a home near 73rd and Manchester in Kansas City. Kansas City Police officers have identified the two deceased victims as Deshawn...
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting man in Independence
A man is in custody after allegedly shooting another man in Independence, Missouri, on Wednesday evening. The shooting happened in the 15200 block of east 40th Street.
Two women warning about Kansas City contractor who allegedly took money, ran
Ella Lane had a roof badly in need of repair. She had hoped that Mark Wilson of TLC Construction was just the man for the job, but she was wrong.
