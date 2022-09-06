Read full article on original website
Highway 32 reopens in northwest Chico, man hospitalized
CHICO, Calif. 5:12 P.M. UPDATE - A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 32 in Chico on Thursday afternoon. The collision happened on Highway 32 south of W. East Avenue and north of W. Lindo Avenue, causing traffic to be shut down in both directions.
CAL FIRE Butte Unit knocks down vehicle fire near Palermo
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are at the scene of a vehicle fire in Butte County. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it was a reported vehicle fire with a threat to vegetation in the area of Altra Airosa Drive and Spur Avenue, east of Palermo. At about 6 p.m., CAL...
Grass Valley man arrested for groping several women
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Grass Valley man was arrested on Aug. 29 for groping several women, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Matthew Rodriguez-Reavis, 18, reportedly grabbed a female minor and two adult women on Aug. 27. On Aug. 29 another woman reported being groped by Rodriguez-Reavis, […]
Juvenile placed into custody after shots fired at 7-Eleven in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — On Sept. 8 at approximately 4:30 a.m., the Chico Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call of gunshots heard in the area of East Avenue and Ceres Avenue in Chico. They then received a call from a 7-Eleven convenience store clerk at 1096 East Avenue...
Red Bluff city council provides a plan to fight homelessness
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Red Bluff city council hopes to help unsheltered individuals with places to stay in the coming months. This is made possible by a few key projects in the works that are expected to provide beds and assistance to unsheltered persons who have been camping around Red Bluff, including various parks.
Forward progress of fire off Pentz Road stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire off of Pentz Road. The fire was about two acres and was moving at a moderate rate of spread, CAL FIRE said. The fire broke out before 12:30 p.m. off Zephyr Road and...
Missing Chico man found alive in Lassen County
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPTEMBER 8, 1:09 AM:. The Chico Police Department says 31-year-old Erik Vickner was located alive in Lassen County early Thursday morning by the Lassen County Sheriff's Office. Vickner was transported to a hospital in the area for observation. -- ORIGINAL ARTICLE:. Have you seen me?
Suspected thief arrested after burglary in Chico neighborhood
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police have arrested a man who is suspected in a burglary that took place on Wednesday in Chico. At approximately 9:18 a.m. on Thursday, a citizen called in to report that an unknown man was trying to enter her home on the 1100 block of Olive Street in Chico. After confronting the suspect, the woman told Chico Police that the male suspect fled from the scene.
American Red Cross opens new location in Chico
CHICO, CALIF. — The American Red Cross is more than a place to accept blood donations but also a support system for communities and families impacted by disaster. Resources such as disaster relief recovery information will be available in this new location in Chico. After a long search, The...
Male juvenile detained after Chico police find evidence of shots fired at Chico 7-Eleven parking lot
CHICO, Calif. - Shots rang out early Thursday morning at a 7-Eleven parking lot in Chico. The incident prompted officers to search for a suspect, which ultimately ended in the arrest of a juvenile. Sometime after 4:30 a.m., an employee at the 7-Eleven on East Avenue called police to report...
CHP rescues hiker who fell and broke both legs near American River
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol assisted CAL FIRE and Placer County Fire with recusing a 27-year-old woman who had fallen off a trail near the North Fork of the American River. According to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol – Valley Division Air Operations, the woman had fallen off an approximately 50-foot […]
Fire crews responding to structure fire in Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. — Cal Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Los Molinos. According to Cal Fire, firefighters were called to the structure fire on Buena Vista Avenue just before 2 p.m. Firefighters contained the fire shortly before 4 p.m. Crews will remain on scene mopping...
Tehama County man convicted for motorcycle dragging murder
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was convicted of first-degree murder with special circumstances of torture and more during a trial on Wednesday. According to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office, the incident occurred late in the evening on Feb. 8, 2021 at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Franzel Road in Red Bluff. Local police said Cain was living in the apartment beneath the victim, 62-year-old Johnny Lee Gregory, Jr., at the time. For reasons undetermined, the DA's office said Cain beat Gregory inside his apartment, tied a rope around his feet and threw him down the stairs to the sidewalk below—knocking him unconscious.
Mountain biker body found after wife reports him missing
DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A mountain biker was found dead on Sunday near Downieville along the town’s famous Downieville Downhill Trail, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received a call from the wife of Scott Fraser saying that he had not returned from his ride in Downieville even though […]
Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man died following a two-vehicle crash in Chico Wednesday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Police responded to the crash at about 9 a.m. at Park Avenue and Carmichael Drive. Officers said a sedan rear-ended a pickup truck. The police department said the driver of...
Marysville officer to be presented award after rescuing 2 women from drowning
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Sgt. Nelson Magana from the Marysville Police Department will be presented with a life-saving award Tuesday after rescuing two women from drowning in June. The officer was off duty and with friends at the South Yuba river when he heard cries for help and saw no...
One person sent to the hospital following a vehicle vs pedestrian in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department reported that one person was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car. According to officials, at approximately 12:03 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched and arrived at the scene on Cohasset Rd. near Pillsbury Rd. in Chico where they found an injured pedestrian.
CHP: Man runs red light in Highway 99 crash, 77-year-old killed
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:45 P.M. UPDATE - The CHP said a 77-year-old woman died in the crash on Highway 99 at the intersection of Highway 162 on Monday. The Butte County Coroner's Office said Barbara Harris of Brownsville died in the crash. A 37-year-old man from Yuba City was driving...
