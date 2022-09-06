TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was convicted of first-degree murder with special circumstances of torture and more during a trial on Wednesday. According to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office, the incident occurred late in the evening on Feb. 8, 2021 at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Franzel Road in Red Bluff. Local police said Cain was living in the apartment beneath the victim, 62-year-old Johnny Lee Gregory, Jr., at the time. For reasons undetermined, the DA's office said Cain beat Gregory inside his apartment, tied a rope around his feet and threw him down the stairs to the sidewalk below—knocking him unconscious.

