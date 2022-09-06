ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds College to offer certification in data analytics starting in October

Edmonds College launched an affordable data analytics certification program that will start in October. No programming experience is necessary, and students can complete the program in as little as nine months. “Edmonds College continues to introduce innovative programs designed to meet employers’ needs for more skilled workers,” said Dr. Carey...
