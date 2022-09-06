Read full article on original website
MLT council hears update on second-quarter finances, meets interim public works director
An update on City of Mountlake Terrace finances took center stage during the city council’s Tuesday, Sept. 6 business meeting. Finance Director Janella Lewis reviewed the city’s 2022 second-quarter financial report, noting that Mountlake Terrace’s 2022 finances “remained solidly in line with the adopted six-year financial forecast.”
Interurban Trail near Lynnwood Transit Center to be closed Sept. 9-23 for light rail-related work
Starting Friday, Sept. 9, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at the Interurban Trail to complete construction of a permanent shared-use trail as part of the Lynnwood Link light rail extension project. This work will require a 24/7 closure of a portion of the Interurban Trail by the Lynnwood Transit...
Lane reductions planned on I-5 in Seattle to replace expansion joints Sept. 9-12
People using southbound Interstate 5 south of I-90 should plan for weekend-long lane reductions beginning Friday night, Sept. 9. The work, from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, includes:. The southbound collector/distributor ramp to I-5 and the West Seattle Bridge off-ramp will be closed. People...
As most students go back to class Wednesday, Edmonds School District has new logo, website, parent communication platform
The Edmonds School District will kick off the 2022-23 school year with first through 12th graders returning to the classroom Wednesday, Sept. 7, and kindergarteners starting Monday, Sept. 12. The district has also unveiled a new logo, as well as new district and school websites. See the updated look at...
Edmonds College to offer certification in data analytics starting in October
Edmonds College launched an affordable data analytics certification program that will start in October. No programming experience is necessary, and students can complete the program in as little as nine months. “Edmonds College continues to introduce innovative programs designed to meet employers’ needs for more skilled workers,” said Dr. Carey...
Happening nearby: Abandoned Alfy’s Pizza building deemed total loss after early morning fire
The abandoned Alfy’s Pizza building in the 4800 block of 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood was destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation. Lynnwood police and South County Fire were alerted to the fire around 1:30 a.m. First responders...
