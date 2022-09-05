ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron Scott thinks Russell Westbrook can work with Lakers

 3 days ago
Most, if not all, Los Angeles Lakers fans are down on Russell Westbrook and want him traded before training camp starts.

But a few observers actually think the former league MVP can play well with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, even after an ugly 2021-22 season.

Former Lakers star Norm Nixon said recently he has faith it can all work out for them. Byron Scott, the man he was traded for in 1983, seems to feel the same way.

“Them just trying to force that whole situation to work, it was just chaos from the start. And the fact that Anthony (Davis) wasn’t healthy enough to really have any type of cohesiveness or chemistry between those three. I’m hoping this year that they’re healthy, I’m hoping that they’ve been working out and getting ready for the season, getting ready for the preseason and all that stuff because I think those guys together could be dynamic. But it’s gonna be one way or another, it’s gonna be really good or really bad, no in between.”

If Westbrook is still on the roster when the season starts, he will at least have the benefit of one season with the Purple and Gold under his belt.

Bad roster construction was a major reason last season’s Lakers missed the playoffs, and although this season’s roster doesn’t look a whole lot better, it isn’t quite as bad as it was months ago.

