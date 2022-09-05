ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boston

91-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after Boston collision

Traffic was temporarily diverted from the intersection of Morton Street and West Selden Street at the time of the incident. A 91-year-old Dorchester man is facing life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle crash Thursday morning, State Police said. The victim was crossing Morton Street when he was struck by a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

After a summer of crashes, neighbors of Melrose's Lynn Fells Parkway plead for help

Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV NewsMELROSE - A summer of crashes on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose has neighbors pleading with the city for help."For us, it's scary, but for some people, it's fatal," says Kim Giles, a neighbor who had an accident crash through her backyard last year. "We don't want to rush out to fatal car accidents."The incidents began a few years ago; however, neighbors say this summer has been especially difficult. A crash on Sunday took a man's life when he hit a tree. In May, the same tree was struck in another accident."So you hear the hit, and...
MELROSE, MA
whdh.com

91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
ABC6.com

4 arrested in connection to Pawtucket armed robbery

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police said that four Rhode Islanders were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in the city. Sgt. Christopher LeFort said that 25-year-old Tia Pierce, of Wakefield, 24-year-old Dante Durrel, of Pawtucket, and 19-year-olds Mason Emery, of Charlestown, and Jayden Sacco of Westerly were all arrested Tuesday.
PAWTUCKET, RI
liveboston617.org

Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm

BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
MELROSE, MA
fox5ny.com

Neighbor catches 5-year-old child dropped from burning home

BOSTON - A neighbor is being credited as a hero for catching a 5-year-old child that was dropped out of a window by the mother to escape a burning building. The Boston Fire Department said the 3-alarm "heavy" fire broke out over the weekend on Delford Street. Firefighters said a...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Man dies after Portsmouth motorcycle crash

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police said one person died today in a motorcycle crash in Portsmouth. Police said they responded at 10:19 p.m. Saturday on Lang Road when a motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and hit another vehicle. Jack Tizzard, 22, of Kensington, was driving the motorcycle and...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Daily Voice

Person Reportedly Stabbed In Auburn (DEVELOPING)

Multiple crews were on the scene of an alleged stabbing in Auburn during the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Matthew Gregoire (@BreakngNewsPhtg) on Twitter. The man involved was said to have sustained serious injuries just outside the Polar Beverages building on Sword Street, Gregoire said. Auburn Police told...
AUBURN, MA

