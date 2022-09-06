Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
Fire investigators seek information on a dump truck seen near the Union Valley fire
Investigators into the Union Valley fire Aug. 30 between Chelan and Manson are now asking people who may have seen a white dump truck pulling an excavator on Union Valley Road that day to contact them. Specifically, the Department of Natural Resources investigators would like to talk with the occupants...
Crashes cleared, Highway 2 reopens near Hartline
HARTLINE, Wash. — A dust storm and poor visibility caused multiple crashes along Highway 2 near Hartline Thursday. The highway was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.
KHQ Right Now
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks
HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
ifiberone.com
Man charged with arson in Tuesday morning fire in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man has been charged with arson after Moses Lake police say he lit several large bushes on fire outside a business. Andrew B. Nuval, 24, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree arson and second-degree reckless burning. His bail has been set at $15,000.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: 38-year-old man killed in Monday rollover crash near Quincy
QUINCY — A 38-year-old Quincy man died in a rollover crash on Monday southwest of Quincy. Eduardo Diaz Magana was driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger east on Road 6 Northwest, reportedly at a high rate of speed, when he lost control and went off the road, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
ifiberone.com
Rogue dust storm stops traffic and causes crash on US 2 at Hartline
HARTLINE - A dust storm that only enveloped the Hartline area halted traffic on US 2 on Thursday, causing one non-injury crash. Washington State Troopers say the storm rolled in at around noon. State Patrol officials say traffic was brought to a halt due to the lack of visibility. One...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m. The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out. According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots. Overall the...
ncwlife.com
Both drivers killed when wrong-way vehicle collides with a semi on I-90
Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with a semi Saturday night about 12 miles east of Moses Lake. The Washington State Patrol said Duane R. Lamonte, 54, of Spokane was driving his 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup westbound in an eastbound lane just before 8 p.m. when an eastbound Toyota 4Runner slowed to avoid him, causing the 54-year-old driver of a semi that was following the 4Runner to swerve into the path of the wrong-way vehicle.
nbcrightnow.com
Child restraint law reminders for WA drivers
GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- With school back in session the Grant County Sheriff's Office Motor Traffic Unit recently observed drivers dropping kids off at school. Deputies reported seeing several drivers either not properly restraining children or children sitting in the front seats of cars. The GCSO would like to use back...
KXLY
Dust Storm Warning issued along I-90 west of Ritzville
SPOKANE, Wash.– A dust storm responsible for car accidents in Grant County earlier in the day is moving into the I-90 corridor Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Dust Storm Warning through 3:45 p.m. for parts of Adams, Grant, and Lincoln Counties. Weather satellites are picking...
ifiberone.com
Woman found dead in Tuesday morning fire in East Wenatchee
EAST WENATCHEE — A woman was found dead in a Tuesday morning fire at a home in East Wenatchee. The fire was first reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Eastmont Avenue. Both Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded as witnesses reported flames coming out of second story windows, according to fire district spokesperson Kay McKellar.
ifiberone.com
Royal City man arrested in Nevada; police seize 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl
RENO, Nev. — A Royal City man was arrested in Nevada this week after state police seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl from his vehicle. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, remains in jail on multiple drug charges following his arrest on Monday. His bail has been set at $750,000, according to the Associated Press.
ifiberone.com
Firefighters on scene of wildfire burning south of Beverly Sand Dunes
BEVERLY — Fire crews are on scene of a wildfire burning in an area south of the Beverly Sand Dunes in Grant County. Royal Slope Fire and Grant County Fire District 8 have responded, according to the sheriff’s office. Air resources are also on scene assisting crews on...
2 People Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision killed two drivers on Saturday night. The officials stated that a Dodge pickup truck was heading westbound on the eastbound lane around milepost 187, 11 miles east of Moses Lake. A semi-tuck was traveling behind a Toyota 4Runner. In order to...
nbcrightnow.com
El Porton restaurant in Union Gap burns
UNION GAP, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to a fire at the El Porton restaurant at 2512 Main Street in Union Gap around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, September, 4th. According to a YFD press release responding crews saw very heavy smoke coming from the restaurant and requested more resources.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima father arrested after running from officers with child in hand
YAKIMA, Wash. — A father in Yakima was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, violating a protection order and interfering with custody after an incident with his infant and the child’s mother over Labor Day weekend. The man was refusing to give the child to their mother, despite...
ifiberone.com
Semi hauling manure goes off SR 28 near Soap Lake as driver tries to avoid animals in the road
SOAP LAKE - A semi-truck hauling manure rolled off off state Route 28 Tuesday afternoon near Soap Lake. State troopers say the driver was attempting to avoid animals on the highway when the truck went off the road and rolled about two miles east of Soap Lake. The semi came to rest partially blocking one lane.
ifiberone.com
Extensive and permanent traffic revisions coming in Olds Station area in north Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - As construction continues on Chelan PUD’s new service center on the north side of Wenatchee, appropriate traffic changes are needed in order to provide adequate access to the massive structure. Utility employees will start relocating to the new Chelan PUD headquarters in the summer of 2023. A...
Evacuations lifted for people living near Seven Bays Fire in Davenport
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Evacuations have been lifted for people living near the Sevens Bay Fire northwest of Davenport. The latest update from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters have been attacking an active canyon area on the ground and from the air. As a result, they are comfortable with the conditions and state of the fire. The fire...
Seven Bays Fire | burning 700+ acres with level 2 and 3 evacuations in place
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Updates: According to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the Seven Bays fire is burning about 700-800 acres with level 2 and 3 evacuations still in place. As of Monday morning, the fired is 0% contained and there are more than 125 fire crews working on the...
