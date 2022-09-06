ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, WA

Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks

HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Man charged with arson in Tuesday morning fire in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A man has been charged with arson after Moses Lake police say he lit several large bushes on fire outside a business. Andrew B. Nuval, 24, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree arson and second-degree reckless burning. His bail has been set at $15,000.
MOSES LAKE, WA
UPDATE: 38-year-old man killed in Monday rollover crash near Quincy

QUINCY — A 38-year-old Quincy man died in a rollover crash on Monday southwest of Quincy. Eduardo Diaz Magana was driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger east on Road 6 Northwest, reportedly at a high rate of speed, when he lost control and went off the road, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
QUINCY, WA
Rogue dust storm stops traffic and causes crash on US 2 at Hartline

HARTLINE - A dust storm that only enveloped the Hartline area halted traffic on US 2 on Thursday, causing one non-injury crash. Washington State Troopers say the storm rolled in at around noon. State Patrol officials say traffic was brought to a halt due to the lack of visibility. One...
HARTLINE, WA
UPDATE: Fire burns five acres along Yakima Greenway

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m. The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out. According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots. Overall the...
YAKIMA, WA
Both drivers killed when wrong-way vehicle collides with a semi on I-90

Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with a semi Saturday night about 12 miles east of Moses Lake. The Washington State Patrol said Duane R. Lamonte, 54, of Spokane was driving his 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup westbound in an eastbound lane just before 8 p.m. when an eastbound Toyota 4Runner slowed to avoid him, causing the 54-year-old driver of a semi that was following the 4Runner to swerve into the path of the wrong-way vehicle.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Child restraint law reminders for WA drivers

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- With school back in session the Grant County Sheriff's Office Motor Traffic Unit recently observed drivers dropping kids off at school. Deputies reported seeing several drivers either not properly restraining children or children sitting in the front seats of cars. The GCSO would like to use back...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Dust Storm Warning issued along I-90 west of Ritzville

SPOKANE, Wash.– A dust storm responsible for car accidents in Grant County earlier in the day is moving into the I-90 corridor Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Dust Storm Warning through 3:45 p.m. for parts of Adams, Grant, and Lincoln Counties. Weather satellites are picking...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Woman found dead in Tuesday morning fire in East Wenatchee

EAST WENATCHEE — A woman was found dead in a Tuesday morning fire at a home in East Wenatchee. The fire was first reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Eastmont Avenue. Both Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded as witnesses reported flames coming out of second story windows, according to fire district spokesperson Kay McKellar.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
El Porton restaurant in Union Gap burns

UNION GAP, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to a fire at the El Porton restaurant at 2512 Main Street in Union Gap around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, September, 4th. According to a YFD press release responding crews saw very heavy smoke coming from the restaurant and requested more resources.
UNION GAP, WA
Yakima father arrested after running from officers with child in hand

YAKIMA, Wash. — A father in Yakima was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, violating a protection order and interfering with custody after an incident with his infant and the child’s mother over Labor Day weekend. The man was refusing to give the child to their mother, despite...
YAKIMA, WA

