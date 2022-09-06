ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Outsider.com

6-Year-Old Girl ‘Hysterical’ Following Close Encounter With Shark in Hawaii: VIDEO

A 6-year-old girl experienced a once-a-lifetime situation when she encountered a shark while on vacation in Hawaii earlier this summer. In June 2022, 6-year-old Anela Rezentes revealed that while she was playing in the water on Kalama Beach in Kailua, Oahu when she bumped into something with her head. She then discovered the thing she ran into was actually a shark. The whole ordeal was actually caught on camera.
KAILUA, HI
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys

A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
scitechdaily.com

A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place

The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
The Independent

Children among 200 people rescued from Carlsbad Caverns after being stranded by flooding

About 200 people have been rescued from Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico after becoming stranded in flash floods, officials say.Tourists and staff at the park’s visitor centre and caravan park were ordered to shelter-in-place on Saturday after roads became impassible. The Eddy County Office of Emergency Management said in an update that more than 200 had been evacuated from the visitor’s centre just before midnight on Saturday.It advised anyone still stranded in cars against trying to cross flooded roads.“Please think before attempting to go through low water crossings. Turn around! Don’t drown!”Robert and Stephanie Saavedra told KOAT they...
Outsider.com

Heartbreaking Footage From Zion National Park Flood Shows Deceased Hiker’s Final Moments, According to Brother

Tragic video footage released appears to show the 22-year-old Arizona tourist who died at Zion National Park moments before her death. Jetal Agnhihotri, whose body was found three days after this video, is thought to be one of the figures being swept away by a rush of floodwater. The victim’s brother believes one of the figures in the water is his sister.
