Reynolds, GA

Contractor jailed, Macon homeowner says she lost $18K to an unfinished job

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A 76-year-old woman and her family are left devastated and it's thanks to what they say is a bad recommendation from an insurance adjuster. Now, they're left figuring out how they'll pay for home repairs after a contractor they hired took more than $18 thousand dollars but never got the job done.
Police: Four arrested in Warner Robins on drugs and gun charges

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Four people are in jail Thursday following the execution of a search warrant in Warner Robins. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says they served the warrant at a Woodlawn Avenue address at 1 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say they arrested four...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Woman arrested in connection with shooting that hospitalized Macon toddler

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman has turned herself in to U.S. Marshals in connection to an August shooting that hospitalized a three-year-old. On August 18, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office received a report that a mother had taken her three-year-old child to the hospital after the child had been shot.
MACON, GA
Police: Man arrested in Fort Valley after trying to strangle woman

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Police in Fort Valley have arrested a man who they say tried to strangle a woman. In a post on Facebook, the Fort Valley Police Department says their officers were called to an Orange Street address Thursday morning just before 8 a.m. regarding a domestic violence situation. A woman at the address says a man assaulted her, including trying to strangle her.
FORT VALLEY, GA
Macon family looking for justice 7 years after murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon family says they’re still waiting for justice for a loved one following his murder seven years ago. We reported in 2015 that 53-year old Ricky Smith was shot and killed by Donna Jackson on Macon Avenue. At the time of the incident, Jackson claimed self-defense but was later charged in connection with Smith’s death.
MACON, GA

