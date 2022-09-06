Read full article on original website
300 emergency calls made to Macon gas station at the center of a lawsuit
MACON, Ga. -- Recently WGXA spoke to Macon's former district attorney David Cooke, who says the Quick Serve on Emery Highway is negligent because of the lack of care and security it provides its customers. In the past six years, 300 calls to 911 have been made to the store.
Contractor jailed, Macon homeowner says she lost $18K to an unfinished job
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A 76-year-old woman and her family are left devastated and it's thanks to what they say is a bad recommendation from an insurance adjuster. Now, they're left figuring out how they'll pay for home repairs after a contractor they hired took more than $18 thousand dollars but never got the job done.
Police: Four arrested in Warner Robins on drugs and gun charges
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Four people are in jail Thursday following the execution of a search warrant in Warner Robins. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says they served the warrant at a Woodlawn Avenue address at 1 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say they arrested four...
Monroe man critically injured following dispute at a Baldwin County bar
A Monroe man is in critical condition in a Macon hospital after allegedly being hit over the head with a liquor bottle while camping at an RV and camp ground on Lake Sinclair in Baldwin County late last month. According to the Union Recorder, Stephen “Neil” Woolever, 58, of Monroe,...
33 years later: Murder of Georgia woman remains unsolved, officials offer $8,000 reward
GEORGIA (WRBL) — 33 years later, an $8,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the unsolved homicide case of 59-year-old Evelyn Springer of Warner Robins, Georgia. Officials with the Warner Robins Police Department responded to a person down on March 3, 1987, at 7:04 p.m. Officers found Springer unconscious, suffering from a head injury. […]
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
Woman arrested in connection with shooting that hospitalized Macon toddler
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman has turned herself in to U.S. Marshals in connection to an August shooting that hospitalized a three-year-old. On August 18, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office received a report that a mother had taken her three-year-old child to the hospital after the child had been shot.
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
What happened to Jesus Mancilla-Velez? Investigators continue search for missing Houston County man two years later
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sept. 5, 2022 marks two years that Jesus Mancilla-Velez went missing. The Houston county man's disappearance ignited a joint task force spanning across several county lines. Sept. 5, 2020 — Jesus Mancilla-Velez was set to meet his friend for a trip to Savannah, instead that's...
Police: Man arrested in Fort Valley after trying to strangle woman
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Police in Fort Valley have arrested a man who they say tried to strangle a woman. In a post on Facebook, the Fort Valley Police Department says their officers were called to an Orange Street address Thursday morning just before 8 a.m. regarding a domestic violence situation. A woman at the address says a man assaulted her, including trying to strangle her.
Preliminary Investigation: Child shot at liberty gas station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wednesday night shooting at a Columbus gas station has left a child in the Emergency Room. The Columbus Police Department states their preliminary investigation reveals that a child was shot at the Liberty Gas Station on Buena Vista Road in South Columbus. At this time it seems to be an […]
'He beat me like a man': Macon mother warns others after stranger beats her at gas station
MACON, Ga. — A Macon mother says a stranger asked for a pack of cigars at a gas pump before he assaulted her. Danielle Finney says now she’s even scared to fuel up her car in the middle of the day in Macon. Finney says she drove to...
Man involved in Earline Ave shooting identified, officer released from hospital
UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released more information on Wednesday’s officer involved shooting in Columbus that lead to the death of one man and an officer being shot. Authorities say Columbus Police received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance in the 4200 block of Earline Avenue. They say second 911 caller reported […]
Missing in Georgia | Family fears worst after Covington woman never made it home
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of Yolanda Brown is pleading for someone to come forward with information on the whereabouts of the 53-year-old. Brown's family said she was seen leaving the parking lot at the Irish Bred Pub along Virginia Avenue in Hapeville in the early morning hours of Saturday.
‘Keep me safe:’ Man slips Coweta bank teller note saying he’d been kidnapped
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man who deputies say was kidnapped in Atlanta and taken down to Coweta County is safe after swift action by a bank teller. Coweta County sheriff’s deputies say that a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank on Amlajack Blvd. last week and slid a note to the teller that read “keep me safe.”
New details emerging in death of Warner Robins child at Panama City Beach Condo Resort
BAY COUNTY, Fl. (WGXA) - New details are being released in the death of a 4-year-old from Warner Robins. According to an incident report obtained by WGXA News, officers with the Panama City Beach, Florida Police Department were called to Laketown Wharf, a high-rise condo building, just before 6:45 a.m. Saturday.
Woman turned self in, charged with aggravated assault in connection to 3-year-old shot in August
MACON, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this article is from previous coverage of this shooting and the search for the suspect. A woman turned herself in to U.S. Marshal's in connection to a shooting of a 3-year-old child. According to a press release from the Bibb County...
Macon family looking for justice 7 years after murder
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon family says they’re still waiting for justice for a loved one following his murder seven years ago. We reported in 2015 that 53-year old Ricky Smith was shot and killed by Donna Jackson on Macon Avenue. At the time of the incident, Jackson claimed self-defense but was later charged in connection with Smith’s death.
LaGrange man strikes victim on the head with wooden 2×4 board, police say
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A dispute left one man with non life-threatening injuries after he was struck with a wooden board, according to The LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police responded to the incident on Sept. 6 at around 7:15 a.m. Investigation showed that Victor Mullins and his victim were involved in an argument over a […]
Bibb deputies arrest man who attacked Macon woman after asking for cigars at gas station
MACON, Ga. — Update:. Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested the man who attacked Danielle Finney on Wednesday, according to Lt. Sean Defoe. 13WMAZ's Ashlyn Webb was about to report live outside the Citgo where Finney was attacked when the suspect was spotted walking in the area near our news crew.
