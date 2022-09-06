Read full article on original website
Viral photo of teams praying for recovery of injured player: "God bless these young men"
WEST ORANGE — A photo showing two high school football teams coming together to pray for an injured player is going viral and has been shared thousands of times. Noah Taylor took the photo during the high school football game August 26 between Nederland at West Orange-Stark. During the...
Orange County adds new stop signs at dangerous intersection
Families concerned about what they call a potentially dangerous intersection in Orange County asked for help, and the county listened. Orange County added two new stop signs at the intersection at Pine Park Boulevard and Timberland Drive. The changes are meant to improve safety for drivers and children who could...
The Morning Show visits Daiquiri Boom
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited Daiquiri Boom, a new drive-through daiquiri shop in Beaumont, and spoke with the owner, Baptiste Brunner, about the different types of drinks and add-ons that are available. Made with real fruit and Louisiana cane sugar, Brunner says he wants to provide...
SETX Auto Task force is warning against car burglaries
BEAUMONT — The Southeast Texas Auto Task Force believes a crew of car burglars are responsible for a string of break-ins in August. The task force says at least 50 cars were burglarized, and a few even stolen in the span of three days. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has...
Charlton-Pollard Park in Beaumont suffering from years of neglect
BEAUMONT — It's been around for nearly two decades, but citizens are complaining that the Charlton-Pollard Park is suffering from years of neglect. They say city leaders have ignored the park's maintenance for far too long, and neighbors fear the park now poses a danger in the community. KFDM/Fox...
Port Arthur students make use of virtual learning in the classroom
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Independent School District is finding new ways to implement strategic learning. Educators are taking a virtual tool and using it in the classroom. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack has the report.
DEVELOPING: Single gunshot wound to head is cause of death in PA murder of young woman
PORT ARTHUR — A single gunshot wound to the head from a pistol is the cause of death in the murder of a young woman in Port Arthur, according to information Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The judge says the preliminary autopsy didn't indicate it was a close up shot, like against the head, based on the examination.
Vidor police chief releases name of 12-year-old killed in ATV crash
VIDOR — Vidor Police are releasing the name of a child who died following an ATV crash. Chief Rod Carroll identifies the girl as Kaylee Woodward, 12, of Vidor. "The Vidor Police Department wishes to express its sympathy and condolences to the family," said Chief Carroll in a news release.
Jefferson County renews contract with Ford Park management company
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County has decided to stay with the management company that oversees Ford Park. Commissioners approving a five year contract extension with Global Spectrum. The county paid the company about $96,000 to manage the venue in 2020. One thing that will be different in this contract...
Beaumont PD and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas request public assistance
TEXAS — Beaumont Police and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas need your help investigating the death of Kevin Womack. On Tuesday August 30, 2022, at 12:23pm, Officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood in reference to a welfare check. First responders located Kevin Womack, a 47-year-old Beaumont man, deceased in the residence.
Orange County Sheriff's Office investigating Vidor diesel theft, seeking ID assistance
VIDOR — Two individuals are suspected of a theft that took place in Vidor the morning of Saturday, September 3. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for public input on the identity of the two males seen in the image. Read the press release from the Orange County...
Shrimp boat caught fire in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — Around 3pm behind Port Arthur City Hall a shrimp boat caught fire. KFDM reporter Mello Styles spoke with the owner of the boat. He informed KFDM that they were welding when the nets caught fire. Port Arthur Fire Department responded to the scene. The fire was...
Juvenile murder victim identified in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is releasing the name of a 16-year-old girl who was shot and left on the side of a road. They identify her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. The Sheriff’s Office is still waiting for autopsy results to determine other factors as the investigation continues.
Beaumont Mayor Robin Mouton delivers 'State of the City' address
BEAUMONT — City parks, the economy, public safety, and flooding were all issues the mayor of Beaumont spoke about during the State of the City address. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports that Mayor Robin Mouton says the city is moving forward.
UPDATED: Beaumont Police asking for help in identifying homicide victim
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Enrique Martinez Juarez (34-year-old) from Reynosa, Mexico. His family lives in Mexico and were able to identify him after seeing the phots. Beaumont Police investigators say they need your help identifying a homicide victim found in a ditch on at...
Neches Regional Flood planning group requests public review
As part of the obligatory public comment period, the Neches Regional Flood Planning Group is asking the public to review, examine and comment on the draft of the Neches Regional Flood Plan. The Neches Regional Flood Plan is part of the statewide flood-planning effort led by the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB).
BREAKING: 80 year sentence for Amanda Guidry in death of young daughter
HARDIN COUNTY — A jury has decided on an 80 year sentence for Amanda Guidry after convicting her of Injury to a Child in the 2011 death of her 4-year-old daughter, Breonna Loftin. The jury in Judge Steven Thomas' courtroom began deliberating her punishment at about 3 in the afternoon Tuesday and returned with the decision shortly after 9 p.m. She faced up to life in prison.
Beaumont Police investigating homicide
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a homicide in the north end of town. Police say they received a call at about 9:45 p.m. Monday about the body of a man in a ditch. They discovered the body in the 2100 block of Tyler, south of Lucas and west...
Police release photo of suspect in custody while three sought in carjacking
PORT ARTHUR/SEGUIN — Port Arthur Police are asking for help in finding three teens charged with Aggravated Robbery in Guadalupe County, accused of pulling a 16-year-old driver and his 15-year-old female passenger from their Dodge Charger at the WalMart in Seguin, beating the driver and traveling 250 miles to Port Arthur where they ditched the car.
