Beaumont, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Orange County adds new stop signs at dangerous intersection

Families concerned about what they call a potentially dangerous intersection in Orange County asked for help, and the county listened. Orange County added two new stop signs at the intersection at Pine Park Boulevard and Timberland Drive. The changes are meant to improve safety for drivers and children who could...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits Daiquiri Boom

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited Daiquiri Boom, a new drive-through daiquiri shop in Beaumont, and spoke with the owner, Baptiste Brunner, about the different types of drinks and add-ons that are available. Made with real fruit and Louisiana cane sugar, Brunner says he wants to provide...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

SETX Auto Task force is warning against car burglaries

BEAUMONT — The Southeast Texas Auto Task Force believes a crew of car burglars are responsible for a string of break-ins in August. The task force says at least 50 cars were burglarized, and a few even stolen in the span of three days. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Charlton-Pollard Park in Beaumont suffering from years of neglect

BEAUMONT — It's been around for nearly two decades, but citizens are complaining that the Charlton-Pollard Park is suffering from years of neglect. They say city leaders have ignored the park's maintenance for far too long, and neighbors fear the park now poses a danger in the community. KFDM/Fox...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Vidor police chief releases name of 12-year-old killed in ATV crash

VIDOR — Vidor Police are releasing the name of a child who died following an ATV crash. Chief Rod Carroll identifies the girl as Kaylee Woodward, 12, of Vidor. "The Vidor Police Department wishes to express its sympathy and condolences to the family," said Chief Carroll in a news release.
VIDOR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Jefferson County renews contract with Ford Park management company

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County has decided to stay with the management company that oversees Ford Park. Commissioners approving a five year contract extension with Global Spectrum. The county paid the company about $96,000 to manage the venue in 2020. One thing that will be different in this contract...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont PD and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas request public assistance

TEXAS — Beaumont Police and Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas need your help investigating the death of Kevin Womack. On Tuesday August 30, 2022, at 12:23pm, Officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood in reference to a welfare check. First responders located Kevin Womack, a 47-year-old Beaumont man, deceased in the residence.
fox4beaumont.com

Shrimp boat caught fire in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — Around 3pm behind Port Arthur City Hall a shrimp boat caught fire. KFDM reporter Mello Styles spoke with the owner of the boat. He informed KFDM that they were welding when the nets caught fire. Port Arthur Fire Department responded to the scene. The fire was...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Juvenile murder victim identified in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is releasing the name of a 16-year-old girl who was shot and left on the side of a road. They identify her as Emily Rodriguez-Avila. The Sheriff’s Office is still waiting for autopsy results to determine other factors as the investigation continues.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATED: Beaumont Police asking for help in identifying homicide victim

BEAUMONT — UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Enrique Martinez Juarez (34-year-old) from Reynosa, Mexico. His family lives in Mexico and were able to identify him after seeing the phots. Beaumont Police investigators say they need your help identifying a homicide victim found in a ditch on at...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Neches Regional Flood planning group requests public review

As part of the obligatory public comment period, the Neches Regional Flood Planning Group is asking the public to review, examine and comment on the draft of the Neches Regional Flood Plan. The Neches Regional Flood Plan is part of the statewide flood-planning effort led by the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB).
fox4beaumont.com

BREAKING: 80 year sentence for Amanda Guidry in death of young daughter

HARDIN COUNTY — A jury has decided on an 80 year sentence for Amanda Guidry after convicting her of Injury to a Child in the 2011 death of her 4-year-old daughter, Breonna Loftin. The jury in Judge Steven Thomas' courtroom began deliberating her punishment at about 3 in the afternoon Tuesday and returned with the decision shortly after 9 p.m. She faced up to life in prison.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont Police investigating homicide

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a homicide in the north end of town. Police say they received a call at about 9:45 p.m. Monday about the body of a man in a ditch. They discovered the body in the 2100 block of Tyler, south of Lucas and west...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Police release photo of suspect in custody while three sought in carjacking

PORT ARTHUR/SEGUIN — Port Arthur Police are asking for help in finding three teens charged with Aggravated Robbery in Guadalupe County, accused of pulling a 16-year-old driver and his 15-year-old female passenger from their Dodge Charger at the WalMart in Seguin, beating the driver and traveling 250 miles to Port Arthur where they ditched the car.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

