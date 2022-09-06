ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, Cox stump for votes in Labor Day parade for Maryland gubernatorial race

By Leonard N. Fleming
 3 days ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox on Monday pushed for votes, using Labor Day parades and events to promote their Maryland gubernatorial candidacies that traditionally start the campaign season.

Both Moore and Cox had their own contingents marching with them in the Labor Day parade in Gaithersburg. Cox, of Frederick, was a few paces ahead of Moore, of Baltimore, and had no interactions with him – but was ironically wearing the same colored shirts (blue) and shorts (grey).

Moore, the businessman and combat veteran turned best-selling author, said in an interview with DC New Now before the parade that he has an inclusive agenda for Maryland that will improve education, tackle crime and combat climate change and secure better housing.

“People are ready, ready for our state to move fast, ready for us to be bold, to grow and grow inclusively,” Moore said. “We’re feeling really good with the message of our leave nobody behind agenda.”

While the two combatants have agreed to one debate on Oct. 12 on Maryland Public Television, Cox has been pushing for additional ones while Moore has been reticent to engage.

“I’m excited to get out and actually talk to Marylanders,” he said. “I’m not interested in having debates about whether or not Jan. 6th was an insurrection or not. What I’m excited about is actually talking to the things that Marylanders care about and really hear and both share about the direction that we want to take our state.”

Moore has the winds at his back in terms of his fundraising haul, bringing in this summer $1.8 million to Cox’s $195,000.

But Cox, the state delegate who has been all in with former President Donald Trump as his patron saint, downplayed the financial gap.

“We’re excited. At the end of the day, it’s not the money that wins, it’s the votes,” Cox told DC News Now. “So we’re out here among the people looking forward to freedom. Everyone wants their freedom back, they want to make sure we have the best education in the world, world-class education.”

Cox said he wants to lower “our inflationary taxation problem” where the public feels at the pump and through inflated housing prices.

As for the lack of debates, Cox said, “I’m very disappointed.” He referenced an expected debate at Morgan State University, a historically Black university, that hasn’t been confirmed.

“I’ve challenged my opponent to show up, he will not,” Cox added.

Cox said “that would be great” to have Trump come campaign for him, but said he didn’t know if the former, controversial president would. Cox has received criticism for backing Trump’s claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

Meanwhile, both candidates were able to connect with voters at the parade.

Myla Ruiz of Gaithersburg said her vote for Moore is a no-brainer. She’s deeply concerned about Cox’s alignment with Trump.

“I think that he represents the values of this state and this area and I hope he wins,” she said of Moore.

June Nicholas of Rockville said while she knows the GOP is fractured over Cox, she’s all in for his candidacy.

“I like that he’s conservative and I’d like to see a conservative tradition be re-established here in Maryland,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 18

Paul Seau
2d ago

When the pain of staying same becomes worse, change will occur. Republicans might be a problem but democrats definitely- absolutely , cause the problems. Larry is an undercover democrat

Related
wypr.org

Barry Glassman, Republican running for Maryland Comptroller

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, a Republican, has served in public office for 32 years straight. Now he’s running for comptroller, the only one of the three Republicans campaigning statewide who is not a fan of Donald Trump. Glassman is counting on his moderate philosophy and hands-on budget experience to draw voters from the middle, and maybe the left..
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

One-On-One with Laurie-Anne Sayles

WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — Capitol Review Host Tasmin Mahfuz spoke with Democratic nominee for Montgomery County Council At-Large, Laurie-Anne Sayles. Sayles says she is running a “S.M.A.R.T government.” S.M.A.R.T stands for: Strengthening 21st-century learning from cradle to career Making a living in Montgomery County more affordable Advancing sustainable local food production in the Ag […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Longtime Democratic Northern Virginia Del. Keam Resigns

A long-serving Democratic member of the House of Delegates from Northern Virginia resigned his seat, setting up a special election to fill the vacancy in the blue-leaning district. Del. Mark Keam told GOP House Speaker Todd Gilbert he was stepping down to take a job in the Biden administration, according...
VIRGINIA STATE
mymcmedia.org

Wes Moore Discusses Priorities, Key Issues on Ballot in November

MyMCM caught up with Wes Moore, the Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland, at the Gaithersburg Labor Day parade Monday. Moore shared his views on living in Takoma Park as a child, the importance of working with Montgomery County officials and his priorities, if elected. Moore spent Labor Day meeting...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

One-On-One with Will Jawando

WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — Capitol Review Host Tasmin Mahfuz spoke one-on-one with Will Jawando. Jawando (D) is currently a council member for Montgomery County. Jawando discussed guaranteed income, rent stabilization, and establishing a wage commission for the county. He also talked about what he plans to focus on in the next legislative session.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DC woman pushes for suicide barriers on Taft Bridge

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A DC woman is pushing to add suicide prevention barriers on the William Howard Taft Bridge after her partner died by suicide there earlier this year. “I’ve been saying since he left I don’t have enough words to describe who he was,” said Chelsea Van Thof. “He was the best […]
POLITICS
WTOP

7 finalists named for Maryland Teacher of the Year

Seven teachers are in the running for the state’s highest educator recognition, Maryland Teacher of the Year. The Maryland State Department of Education recently announced the finalists. They include the following teachers:. Charles Whittaker of Anne Arundel County Public Schools;. Berol Dewdney of Baltimore City Public Schools;. Alicia Amaral...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Maryland residents share jogging safety tips

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A concern for safety is on the rise across the country after there have been many reports of women being attacked while running. In Fairfax County, police are trying to catch a flasher targeting women on a trail in Virginia. DC News Now spoke to residents in Prince […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Former Prince William County registrar indicted

A former general registrar in Prince William County, Virginia, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges. The office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Wednesday that a grand jury has indicted Michele White. She is accused of corrupt conduct as an election official, false statement by an election official and...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Prince George’s County Executive launches youth leadership institute

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said she is launching the Alsobrooks Youth Leadership Insititute, a program for young people interested in county government and community service. “We are extremely excited to launch our Alsobrooks Youth Leadership Institute,” said Alsobrooks. “This is yet another opportunity for our youth to […]
LARGO, MD
CBS Baltimore

USS Carter Hall heads to Inner Harbor to participate in Maryland's Fleet Week

BALTIMORE -- One of the Naval Ships that will be front and center throughout Fleet Week is the USS Carter Hall, an amphibious warship making its way up the Chesapeake Bay.WJZ's Sean Streicher boarded a MH-60 Seahawk helicopter to rendezvous with the USS Carter Hall as it makes its way up the Chesapeake Bay en route to Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore."The Fightin 50, otherwise known as the USS Carter Hall, was built to keep America safe and the world seas free and open to commerce," Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, the commander of Carrier Strike Group Two, said.The 610-foot...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
WASHINGTON, DC
